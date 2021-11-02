Search
Tuesday News, November 02, 2021

Verne Hill Nov 02, 2021

Below normal temperatures through the weekend.

 

Municipal Election Day. Polls open til 7:30pm this evening.  View YOUR sample ballot + voter Info on the News Blog https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/your-voter-record

 

FREE Dental Clinic for Vets happening this Saturday (Nov 6). Aspen Dental practices across North Carolina (including the Triad) are providing dental care exclusively to veterans at NO COST. *Advance appointments are required. www.HealthyMouthMovement.com
Call 844-ASPEN-HMM (844-277-3646) to book your free appointment.  Locally in Kernersville, High Point, Greensboro and Mt Airy! FACT: Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year. In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration – unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a POW.

 

Covid Booster shots are available through Novant, Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist, commercial pharmacies, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, and many doctor’s offices. Covid Booster info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm  The CDC recommends boosters for adults and those in ‘high risk’ situations or with immunocompromised health (at least six months since receiving their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna). https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-do-i-need-an-appointment-to-get-a-moderna-booster-shot/article

 

The Oxford English Dictionary has chosen the word “vax” as its 2021 ‘word of the year’.  “Vax” is a derived abbreviation of the word ‘vaccine’ as in “vax-card,” “fully vaxxed,” “getting vaxxed” or “anti-vax.”  BTW: Oxford did not choose a single word to represent the year of 2020. https://www.newsnationnow.com/morninginamerica/vax-word-of-year-2021/

 

Tickets are now on sale for the ‘School of the Arts’ production of ‘The Nutcracker’. Tickets to Stevens Center performances begin at $25. The on-demand experience is $75 per household.  www.uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or call the box office at 336-721-1945.

 

World Series: Astros hosting Braves tonight in Game 6 (Houston)

 

Experts stress: Don’t Rake Those Leaves. Save time and help your lawn by mulching leaves. Seriously. A study from Michigan State University shows that leaf mulching will save you work, improve your soil, and add nutrients. It also saves you money. Mulching fall leaves simply recycles a natural resource, giving you richer soil for free.

https://www.scotts.com/en-us/library/lawn-care-basics/dont-rake-those-leaves-mulch-them-your-lawn

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Eating pumpkin may help you look younger and lose weight, experts say

Packed with vitamins, eating pumpkin can have some surprising health benefits.

Eating pumpkin can help your eyesight (vitamin A) and boost immunity (vitamin C).

Pumpkin boosts fiber, lowers cholesterol and is a good source of potassium.

https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/pumpkin-benefits-look-young-weight-loss-health

 

MORAVIAN STAR WORKSHOPS at Historic Bethabara Park

Learn how to make a traditional Moravian star ornament at one of three upcoming Saturday workshops. Materials will be provided (bring your own pair of scissors).

Take home a completed 4.5” Moravian star ornament at the end of the 3 hour workshop. The cost is $25.00 per person. Pre-registration is required.

Contact Frank Brown at (336) 397-7586 or frankb@cityofws.org

*The workshops will be held on November 13, December 4, and December 11,

from 10am until 1pm.  Historic Bethabara Park website historicbethabara.org

 

 

Volunteers needed.

Your local Salvation Army will be needing ‘Bell Ringers’ for the holidays.

‘Pick a Place, Pick a Time, Pick a Day’ online at the News Blog. Wbfj.fm.

https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/winston-salem/

 

 

Open Enrollment period for health care – through the ACA Marketplace

continues thru December 15 for 2022.

Questions? Call (855) 408-1212  /  www.healthcare.gov

Helpful Link: https://www.ncnavigator.net/schedule-assistance

https://journalnow.com/news/local/more-insurer-options-available-for-north-carolinians-on-federal-aca-health-exchange/article

 

 

Cold and Flu Season is coming up. Keep these Essential Oils on-hand…

Ginger Oil: Has been shown to help relieve the congestion and

                              discomfort that often accompany a cold.

Tea Tree Oil:  Kills H1N1 flu virus and eases congestion.

Oregano Oil: Oregano is a powerful weapon against bacteria, even

                              earning the nickname, “nature’s antibiotic.”

Eucalyptus and Peppermint: Both help ease sinus problems.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2019/december/how-to-get-well-this-winter-these-essential-oils-can-help-during-cold-and-flu-season

