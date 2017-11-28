Tuesday News, Nov 28, 2017

In addition to the announced 45-day lane closures on Business 40 at Peters Creek Parkway, area drivers will be encountering lane and ramp closures at night through the end of the year on U.S. 52 and Interstate 40. The closures, which went into effect Monday, are part of a pavement rehabilitation project. The closures for this project start at 7 o’clock nightly, and reopen at 5 a.m. each day. The work will be ongoing through the end of the year in the affected stretches of highway, weather permitting, of course.

Weeks of deals didn’t stop people from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday is on track to becoming the biggest U.S. online shopping day ever, according to Adobe Analytics, the research arm of software maker Adobe. By 10 a.m. Eastern time, $840 million had been spent online, up nearly 17 percent from a year ago, Adobe said.

And more people are picking up their phones to shop: Web traffic from mobile devices, including tablets, is expected to top desktop computers for the first time this year. (NOTE: Black Friday 2017 brought in more than $5 BILLION).

Vehicle break-ins are on the rise in Winston-Salem, but if last year tells us anything, thieves are about to ramp up their activity during the holiday season. Officers encourage hiding valuables and heightening awareness both at home and in shopping centers to deter and prevent crimes.

Of all the break-ins in the city, officers say the vast majority are the result of vehicles being left unlocked. “Very rarely do we have a car that’s actually broken into,” Kirkman said. “It’s unlocked, or you’ve left it outside warming up in the morning.”

Election investigations, the ever-widening harassment scandal, mass shootings and the opioid epidemic helped elevate the word “complicit” as Dictionary.com’s word of the year for 2017.

Look-ups of the word increased nearly 300 percent over last year as “complicit” hit just about every hot button from politics to natural disasters. (Definition: Helping to commit a crime or do wrong in some way). Fox News

Michael Sellers planned ahead. He did so by preordering different arrangements from a local flower shop in Maryville, Tennessee, for his youngest daughter’s birthday until she turned 21.

He wrote different notes for each arrangement. Bailey Sellers celebrated her 21st birthday Sunday. With the purple bouquet was a card decorated with colorful butterflies, a bittersweet and final goodbye from a father to “his most precious jewel.” The reason for Michael’s preordering and writing – He knew he was dying from cancer, and did indeed pass just 3 months before Bailey’s 17th Birthday. “This is my last love letter to you until we meet again. I do not want you to shed another tear for me my Baby girl for I am in a better place … I will still be with you through every milestone, just look around and there I will be.”

It’s not a part of the typical school hours, nor is it after-school care. It’s more like extended learning. “With coding you can’t do something right or wrong because it’s yours you can make it however you want to,” fourth-grader Elijah Sene said. Wait a minute – CODING? YES, Elijah, like the more than 30 other fourth- and fifth-graders at Gibsonville Elementary School, are learning the world of COMPUTER Coding. “We wanted to set ourselves apart and to really make Gibsonville something that people want to come to and our students want to be here and they are going to learn skills that are going to transfer,” the school’s Principal Marcy Roan said.

The venue, guest list and exact date have not been revealed, but one thing is certain: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will be expensive. We’re talking to the tune of – Half a Million Pounds – or, in American Greenbacks, $670,000.00! The Good News for England’s Economy? Harry’s father, Prince Charles, is likely to pick up most of the bill for the Spring 2018 wedding and reception, even if custom dictates otherwise.

Police in a Massachusetts town are showing residents how not to transport their holiday trees. Sudbury police posted a picture Friday of a vehicle with a large tree on top of it. Almost the entire car appears to be hidden. Police say an officer stopped the vehicle on Route 20 in the town, located about 25 miles west of Boston. Police on Facebook reminded people to transport holiday trees “responsibly.” It’s unclear if the driver was cited. CNN

First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family’s first Christmas in the White House, adding a few new touches to the standards. New this year are wreaths hanging from the exterior of every window. Another new touch are glistening wintry branches lining an East Wing hallway that leads guests to a tree decorated with the Trump family’s official Christmas ornament, a gold-toned bauble featuring the presidential coat of arms surrounded by a wreath of holly. The family Christmas card is framed and on display. “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,” says the card signed by President Donald Trump, the first lady and Barron, their 11-year-old son. For a look at all the pics, including a 350 Pound Gingerbread Whitehouse, check out our News Blog at WBFJ.FM!

