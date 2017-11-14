Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Tuesday News, NOV 14, 2017

Tuesday News, NOV 14, 2017

Verne HillNov 14, 2017Comments Off on Tuesday News, NOV 14, 2017

Like

Today is National Pickle Day –   The term pickle comes from the Dutch word pekel, meaning brine.  So enjoy your favorite: Dill, Kosher Dill, Gherkin, Brined, Lime, Bread and Butter or Kool-Aid Pickle. Annually, over 5 million pounds of pickles are consumed in the US.   https://goo.gl/jnznpe

 

The new Biscuitville in Walkertown is now open!  This “next-generation” Biscuitville is the chain’s first new location in a decade.  https://goo.gl/KjcXEm

 

Ask SAM: Winston-Salem Journal – Check out which local restaurants that will be open for Thanksgiving Day.  BTW: Any restaurants that want to be included can contact asksam@wsjournal.com.     The List:  https://goo.gl/w9iPf7

 

N-Y-C: The world’s most famous Christmas tree has arrived in New York City!  This year’s famous Rockefeller Christmas tree (a Norway Spruce from State College, Pennsylvania) is 75 feet tall, weighs more than 12 tons, and is about 80 years old. The tree will be illuminated Nov. 29 and remain on display until Jan. 7.  The tree will then be donated to Habitat for Humanity to be transformed into lumber for building homes.  BTW: The Tree will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights. https://goo.gl/dXDrDN

 

America’s top heart doctors have ‘lowered’ the threshold of high blood pressure from 140 over 90…to 130 over 80.  Under the new guidelines, almost half of all American adults have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, one of the leading causes of death from heart disease and stroke.  Poor diets, lack of exercise and other bad habits cause 90% of high blood pressure. The government no longer writes heart guidelines, leaving it to medical groups including the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology. https://goo.gl/UfAFux

 

Biblical road trip to DC.  The highly anticipated ‘Museum of the Bible’ officially opens to the public this Friday, Nov 17th.  The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. (a 430,000-square-foot building) is just two blocks from the National Mall and three blocks from our nation’s Capital.  With three permanent sections and space for temporary exhibits, there will always be something new to explore. Check out the virtual tour video on the News Blog:  https://www.museumofthebible.org/museum

NEW: This Dangerous Book: How the Bible Shaped Our World and Why it Still Matters Today explores the influence of the Bible throughout history and the Green Family (owners of the Hobby Lobby chain).   https://www.museumofthebible.org/

Granny Smith, Fuji or Pink Lady?  The U.S. is apple crazy. Believe it or not, there are an estimated 7,000 varieties of apples on the planet.  Americans consume, on average, 28 pounds of apples annually, making it the nation’s most popular fruit.  The U.S. is the world´s second-biggest producer of apples. Apples garner three times more display space than other produce. Gala, Fuji, Granny Smith and Red Delicious are top sellers in the US.    https://goo.gl/KtSNWJ

Tip: According to a study by Cornell’s Food and Brand Lab, kids eat 60% ‘more’ when fruits are sliced!

 

 

 

 

 

Publics in Clemmons opens Nov 18th

 

 

Operation Christmas Child: National Collection Week now thru NOV 20, 2017

(NEW)  Shoebox OCC Changes for 2017:  No toothpaste. NO candy.

Plus, an increase to $9 donation per shoebox to cover shipping and expenses.

*You can purchase shoebox-size plastic containers ($2.99 per box) plus items to pack in your

shoebox gifts at all Hobby Lobby stores now thru Nov 20th.

 

 

 

 

 

Traffic + Weather (sounder)

 

 

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast

Today: Partly sunny…High 55

Tonight: Partly cloudy…Low 35

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny…High 55

Looking Ahead:

Thursday: Sunny and mild…High 62

Friday: Mostly sunny…High 55

Saturday:  A chance of showers…High 60

 

Weather on WBFJ brought to you by…

Lewisville Drug Company, YOUR hometown pharmacy

…located at 67-15 Shallowford Road in Lewisville

          On the web at lewisvilledrug.com

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostThe next Veterans Coffee event this Thursday (Nov 16)
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

‘Museum of the Bible’ in DC opens this week

Verne HillNov 14, 2017

Ask Sam: Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

Verne HillNov 14, 2017

Health: High blood pressure numbers lowered?

Verne HillNov 14, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! https://crisiscontrol.org/ 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry    
Nov
15
Wed
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2017
Operation Christmas Child 2017
Nov 15 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
7:00 am “Camp Out For Hunger” Food Drive @ Deep River Friends Meeting (High Point)
“Camp Out For Hunger” Food Drive @ Deep River Friends Meeting (High Point)
Nov 15 @ 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
Items needed: Non-perishable canned goods (single-serve pop tops preferred) Toiletries – toilet paper, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, etc. Pet items – canned food, dry food, cat litter, etc. Proceeds: Hand to Hand Food Pantry Goal: 2,500[...]
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 15 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 14-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249   Childcare available  
6:45 pm DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 15 @ 6:45 pm – 8:45 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 788-7600
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes