Tuesday News, NOV 14, 2017

Today is National Pickle Day – The term pickle comes from the Dutch word pekel, meaning brine. So enjoy your favorite: Dill, Kosher Dill, Gherkin, Brined, Lime, Bread and Butter or Kool-Aid Pickle. Annually, over 5 million pounds of pickles are consumed in the US. https://goo.gl/jnznpe

The new Biscuitville in Walkertown is now open! This “next-generation” Biscuitville is the chain’s first new location in a decade. https://goo.gl/KjcXEm

Ask SAM: Winston-Salem Journal – Check out which local restaurants that will be open for Thanksgiving Day. BTW: Any restaurants that want to be included can contact asksam@wsjournal.com. The List: https://goo.gl/w9iPf7

N-Y-C: The world’s most famous Christmas tree has arrived in New York City! This year’s famous Rockefeller Christmas tree (a Norway Spruce from State College, Pennsylvania) is 75 feet tall, weighs more than 12 tons, and is about 80 years old. The tree will be illuminated Nov. 29 and remain on display until Jan. 7. The tree will then be donated to Habitat for Humanity to be transformed into lumber for building homes. BTW: The Tree will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights. https://goo.gl/dXDrDN

America’s top heart doctors have ‘lowered’ the threshold of high blood pressure from 140 over 90…to 130 over 80. Under the new guidelines, almost half of all American adults have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, one of the leading causes of death from heart disease and stroke. Poor diets, lack of exercise and other bad habits cause 90% of high blood pressure. The government no longer writes heart guidelines, leaving it to medical groups including the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology. https://goo.gl/UfAFux

Biblical road trip to DC. The highly anticipated ‘Museum of the Bible’ officially opens to the public this Friday, Nov 17th. The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. (a 430,000-square-foot building) is just two blocks from the National Mall and three blocks from our nation’s Capital. With three permanent sections and space for temporary exhibits, there will always be something new to explore. Check out the virtual tour video on the News Blog: https://www.museumofthebible.org/museum

NEW: This Dangerous Book: How the Bible Shaped Our World and Why it Still Matters Today explores the influence of the Bible throughout history and the Green Family (owners of the Hobby Lobby chain). https://www.museumofthebible.org/

Granny Smith, Fuji or Pink Lady? The U.S. is apple crazy. Believe it or not, there are an estimated 7,000 varieties of apples on the planet. Americans consume, on average, 28 pounds of apples annually, making it the nation’s most popular fruit. . The U.S. is the world´s second-biggest producer of apples. Apples garner three times more display space than other produce. Gala, Fuji, Granny Smith and Red Delicious are top sellers in the US. https://goo.gl/KtSNWJ

Tip: According to a study by Cornell’s Food and Brand Lab, kids eat 60% ‘more’ when fruits are sliced!

Publics in Clemmons opens Nov 18th…

Operation Christmas Child: National Collection Week now thru NOV 20, 2017

(NEW) Shoebox OCC Changes for 2017: No toothpaste. NO candy.

Plus, an increase to $9 donation per shoebox to cover shipping and expenses.

*You can purchase shoebox-size plastic containers ($2.99 per box) plus items to pack in your

shoebox gifts at all Hobby Lobby stores now thru Nov 20th.

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast

Today: Partly sunny…High 55

Tonight: Partly cloudy…Low 35

Wednesday: Mostly sunny…High 55

Looking Ahead:

Thursday: Sunny and mild…High 62

Friday: Mostly sunny…High 55

Saturday: A chance of showers…High 60

