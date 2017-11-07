Search
Tuesday News, NOV 07, 2017   

Below normal temperatures through the weekend

 

Breaking News:  Police are on the scene of a standoff in Greensboro.  The standoff happened after a car theft.  Winchester Drive is closed between Glenview Drive and Largo Drive. Police say one person is ‘holed up’ inside a home. Other suspects are in custody…

 

Today is Municipal Election Day – Polls open til 7:30pm
Locate your polling place and check your sample ballot at the News Blog and our Facebook page / wbfj.  https://vt.ncsbe.gov/PPLkup/

BTW: If you have NO sample ballot, then you likely have nothing to vote on.

 

The Governor has joined President Trump in ordering all US and North Carolina flags at state buildings to be lowered to half-staff through sunset on Thursday in memory of the victims in that Texas church shooting.

 

“Sliver of hope…”  Frank and Sherri Pomeroy spoke for the first time Monday afternoon since the shooting at their Sutherland, Springs, Texas church on Sunday. Among the 26 dead, their daughter, Annabelle.

“Whatever life brings to you, lean on the Lord rather than your own understanding. I don’t understand but I know my God does and that’s where I’ll leave that,” Pastor Pomeroy told reporters.  “And one thing that gives me a sliver of encouragement is the fact that Belle was surrounded yesterday by her church family that she loved fiercely and vice-versa,” Sherri Pomeroy said in her statement.   See the video from CBN NEWS  https://goo.gl/qt5iFG

 

Good News: Chaplains with the “Billy Graham Rapid Response Team” are on the ground in Sutherland Springs, Texas — site of the massacre of 26 people during a Sunday morning service at the First Baptist Church. The Charlotte-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association — a group started by Billy Graham in 1950 — has also sent chaplains to minister to people in other cities, including Las Vegas and New York City, that are still reeling from mass killings.  https://goo.gl/5kg8hh

 

 

Happy Birthday:  Dr Billy Graham turns 99 years young today

Family will be with Mr. Graham at his home in Montreat as they celebrate with his favorite cake—a lemon cake with lard icing. The Billy Graham Library will have cake for everyone who visits today. https://goo.gl/mw58dv

 

 

Shoebox OCC Changes for 2017:  No toothpaste. NO candy.

*These items are no longer allowed in shoeboxes due to customs regulations.

-Also, there is now a $9 donation per shoebox to cover shipping and expenses.

FAQ:   https://goo.gl/tFkZsQ       National Collection Week is NOV 13 – 20, 2017

 

 

 





 

 

Billy Graham: Influence still felt in our modern world!

*He just got his own channel on satellite radio.

“The Billy Graham Channel” debuted Monday on Sirius XM. It’ll be available through Nov. 17 on Channel 145 on satellite and via streaming. Launched in celebration of his birthday, this limited-run channel will include many of Graham’s sermons and motivational messages

 

* He’s featured in an exhibit or two at the new Museum of the Bible.

Located three blocks from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, the 430,000 square-foot museum will open Nov. 17. And visitors will see several items spotlighting Graham — including magazine covers, newspaper headlines, photos and favorite Bibles.

 

*He’s being written about in new books.

In “Billy Graham: American Pilgrim,” a group of A-list scholars offers fresh insights on Graham’s impact on everything from American Christianity to the Cold War to religious media.

 

*He’s a character in at least two new movies.

“Steve McQueen: American Icon,” a documentary feature from Christian pastor Greg Laurie, tells the story of how the famous actor died at age 50 clutching a Bible — one given to him by Graham during a secret visit during his last days.

 

And in an upcoming sequel to “Unbroken,” the film about Olympic athlete and POW Louie Zamperini, Graham will be portrayed by his own grandson, Will Graham, who’s also an evangelist in real life. The movie will show how the shell-shocked Zamerini found Christianity and peace at Graham’s famous 1949 crusade in Los Angeles.

Source: Charlotte Observer    https://goo.gl/v4gNL9

