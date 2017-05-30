Tuesday News, May 30, 2017

Back to school for students and staff at Courtney Elementary. Courtney has been closed since last Thursday due to damage sustained when a tornado hit the campus. https://goo.gl/8g5gfr NOTE: “I want to extend a special thanks to everyone who helped with the cleanup at Courtney (this past) Saturday morning. Because of their efforts Courtney Elementary is back open Tuesday morning.” Yadkin County Schools Superintendent – Dr Todd Martin

A House bill is advancing in the Senate that could help provide better communication and interaction between deaf and hard-of-hearing motorists and law enforcement officials. House Bill 84 (co-sponsored by Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, and Evelyn Terry, D-Forsyth) would allow for a special numeric and electronic designation on state driver’s licenses that the motorist is deaf or hard of hearing. The bill also would establish a minimum educational and training standard for officers.

BTW: In recent years, progress has been made in enabling deaf and hard-of-hearing truckers to drive beyond state highways. In 2015, Winston-Salem resident Morris Townsend became the first North Carolinian who is functionally deaf to qualify for a commercial driver’s license, as well as among the very few nationwide. https://goo.gl/eIHHMP

Cyber security experts continually warning of UNSECURED public WiFi. A recent report (from Mobile security firm iPass) found businesses in the US and Europe have ongoing concerns about getting hacked. And unsecured public Wi-Fi in places like coffee shops make all of us vulnerable. https://goo.gl/3sIY4o

TIP: Only connect to ‘secured’ sites when on public Wi-Fi and to always use a virtual private network, or VPN, to protect and encrypt activity. ALSO: Never initiating financial transactions over public networks, keeping electronic devices up to date, and never open emails from suspicious sources.

“Smartphone thumb”? It’s actually tendinitis, when the tendon that bends and flexes the thumb becomes inflamed. More and more people are complaining about this type of pain in their thumb each year, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic. To prevent problems, start by giving your thumbs a break. Mix up your method by using your forefinger to peck the screen, or use your voice to dictate a message. (That’s always interesting!!!) Adventurous? You can perform daily stretching exercises with your wrists and fingers to keep your tendons limber. https://goo.gl/8RdWy1

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro needs your help? On May 26, two African ‘secretary’ birds escaped their enclosure and are still missing. If you spot the missing birds, contact the Zoo hotline (336) 879-7610. Check out a photo online at the News Blog. https://goo.gl/q3H4nH