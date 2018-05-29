Tuesday News, May 29, 2018

Expect ‘bands of showers’ over the next 24 hours…

The Reason: What’s left of subtropical Storm Alberto is still slinging moisture toward NC.

Locally heavy rain may cause minor flooding within urban areas or ponding of water in poor drainage areas. The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins this Friday, June 1st…

Prayer Concern: The tragic deaths of a news anchor and photojournalist based in Greenville, S.C. are being blamed on ‘Alberto’. The two men – News 4 anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer – died after a tree fell on their sport utility vehicle as they covered storms in North Carolina. Location: Highway 176 near town of Tryon in Polk County, NC. Law enforcement said the tree was about 3 feet in diameter and the ground was heavily saturated. http://myfox8.com/2018/05/28/news-anchor-photojournalist-killed-when-tree-falls-on-suv-while-covering-storms-in-north-carolina/

Public Service Announcement: If you are searching for that caffeine fix…

While 8,000 Starbucks company-operated stores are closing this afternoon for ‘sensitivity training’, (good news) most of the 7,000 licensed Starbucks locations in grocery stores, hotels, college campuses and airports will remain open…

Store info here: https://www.starbucks.com/store-locator?map=36.097473,-80.277223,14z

Nearly 1 in 4 Millennials still living with mom?

To crunch the numbers, Zillow analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data from 2005 through 2016, focusing on households in the 50 largest metros that included a mom, and a younger resident age 24 to 36. Fewer Millennials are moving into their own place because housing prices are outpacing wages. https://www.usatoday.com/story/

Some Ellicott City, Md., residents may be allowed to return to their homes today after horrific ‘flash flooding’ devastated a community heartbroken at seeing severe damage less than two years after another devastating flood.

The historic Maryland town – 13 miles west of Baltimore along the Patapsco River – was pounded by almost eight inches of rain Sunday. http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/

Classes resume for students and staff at Sante Fe High School in Texas after that deadly school shooting on May 18. A team of counselors are on hand. Fox News

Novant Health is hosting FREE ‘Sports Physicals’ for Davidson County high school student athletes. Upcoming dates and locations:

May 29 (TUE) – Oak Grove High School

May 30 (WED) – North Davidson High School

May 31 (THURS) – Ledford High School

NOTE: Students should bring their state required medical forms. https://is.gd/wwcWzH

Times for each event: 5pm until 7:30pm.

For more than a month, the Winston-Salem police department has been reminding residents to secure their homes and lock up their vehicles by using social media and posting… #9PMRoutine. The Facebook posts and tweets are sent out in hopes that people not only lock their car doors, but to make sure that their garages and doors at home are locked. BTW: #9PMRoutine originally started in Pasco County, Florida in 2016.

http://myfox8.com/2018/05/28/winston-salem-police-use-social-media-initiative-to-remind-people-to-lock-their-doors/

“I Had to Save Students”…

That’s the focus of Jason Seaman, a 7th grade teacher, who spoke publicly for the first time since he was shot on Friday while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana Middle School in Noblesville. Seaman (a 29 year old former college football player) is credited with stopping that armed student who entered his Noblesville West Middle School classroom. A 13-year-old student (Ella Whistler) who was also shot remains in critical but stable condition. The school’s principal Stacey Swan said she’s improving.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/may/teacher-who-stopped-shooting-lsquo-i-had-to-save-students-rsquo

Andrew Emery, a 9-year-old from South Carolina boy raised nearly $6,000 in just two hours by selling lemonade? Andrew was able to raise the funds (with an outpouring from his community) on May 19 to help his brother Dylan, who suffers from Krabbe disease (a rare disorder of the nervous system. It is an inherited genetic disease). Little Dylan is currently at a hospital in Pittsburgh as his parents seek further medical advice from specialists. The donated funds will be used to help pay for doctor’s bills and a new teddy bear for little Dylan. “I just want to help Dylan,” Andrew said. “He’s my baby brother.” Team DYLAN info at facebook.com/teamdylan96

Sometimes a photo IS worth a thousand words (or thank you’s)?

Fans at the Atlanta Braves baseball game stopped on Memorial Day to recognize the POW-MIA Chair of Honor. The Braves dedicated this chair (POW-MIA Chair of Honor) at Suntrust Park a year ago to remember the servicemen and women who remain unaccounted for since World War I.

Someone snapped a photo of a JR-OTC member standing at attention next to the chair as a fan dressed in a red raincoat held an umbrella over the young man in uniform to shield him from the rain. The image quickly spread on social media.

“They sacrifice so much for us, we can sacrifice for them too!!! #RespectOurMilitary

https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/28/us/fan-holds-umbrella-over-jrotc-member-trnd/index.html

Ron Drago, the longest-serving chief executive and president of United Way of Forsyth County, passed away on May 20 after battling Lewy body dementia for several years. He was 72. Drago was the head of the local United Way from 1995 until his retirement in August 2011. Drago is survived by Lucinda, his wife of 46 years.

A Memorial Mass will be held June 5 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Winston-Salem.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/former-united-way-chief-executive-dies/article_41fcd6e1-7dca-5d11-a0bf-ac8c1bb88259.html

RECALL: Spam alert? Hormel Food is recalling more than 220,000 pounds of their canned pork and chicken products, including Spam after customers complained of ‘metal objects in the canned products’.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/nation-now/2018/05/27/spam-recalled-customers-injured-metal/648483002/

Job Alert: Salem Pregnancy Care Center is hiring a Medical Clinic Manager / Nurse Manager. If you are an RN (or MD, NP, or PA) or an RMDS (sonographer), Salem Pregnancy Care Center would love to talk with you. This is a 30 hour per week position, with some schedule flexibility. 336.760.3680 gary.byrum@salempregnancy.org