Tuesday News, May 28, 2019 

Hot, Hazy, Humid: Average temp for today should be around 80 degrees

Today is National Hamburger Day.

Offers.com surveyed 1,200 consumers to find out their favorite spot to grab a burger. Five Guys was the top pick with 28%, followed by In-N-Out, Wendy’s, McDonald’s and Burger King. NOTE: Always cook ground beef to at least 160˚F.

UPDATE: Business 40 Improvement Project in downtown WS

*The Church Street Bridge is back open (as of last Friday)…

*The Marshall Street Bridge in now CLOSED (as of this morning) til January 2020.

Prayers: A line of apparent tornadoes tore across parts of Indiana and Ohio overnight. Debris from the storms was so thick that at one point, highway crews had to use snowplows to clear roads. Millions without power early this morning in Ohio alone.

There were two fatalities on the North Carolina coast during the long Memorial Day weekend, and rip currents were believed to be a factor in each drowning.

The National Weather Service says at least 14 people were rescued from strong rip currents on Memorial Day along our southeastern coast. News sources report 10 of the 14 rescues were at Carolina Beach and the other four were at Wrightsville Beach.

At the Box Office: Disney’s Aladdin topped the long Memorial Day weekend with an impressive debut, and is expected to top $100 million for the four-days.

Local Sports honors: Laura Milligan of Mount Tabor and Riley Terry of West Forsyth will be playing in the East-West all-star girls soccer game in July.

BTW: Laura will be going to UNC Wilmington in the fall as a student.

Riley will be playing at Western Carolina.

Breaking News from Babylonbee…

A new study performed by (one research group) confirmed Monday that absolutely everything that went wrong at the last church service you attended was the sound guy’s fault. The study looked at worship slide misfires, lyrical errors, broken microphones, bad song selection, faulty theology, bad preaching, lack of commitments to Christ, and more, and concluded that every single one of the issues was the fault of the guy or gal sitting in the sound booth. Seriously. A big thank you to all that do ‘sound and video’ at their local worship services! It can be a thankless job!!

RECALL: More than 62,000 pounds of raw beef products are being recalled nationwide because of possible contamination with E. coli. *Numerous cuts of beef are involved in the recall, including short ribs, brisket and ribeyes, according to a list posted by the USDA. The products being recalled are marked “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection. (News Blog)

CDC: Healthy Food Prep Tips – Steps to reduce the risk of E. coli infections…

*Wash hands frequently.

*Clean food preparation areas thoroughly.

*Wash ALL fruits and vegetables before eating.

*Cook meats thoroughly to kill harmful germs.

Use a food thermometer to check the temperature of the meat internally.

-Steaks and roasts should be cooked to at least 145˚F.

-Cook ground beef and pork to at least 160˚F.

URGENT: The American Red Cross is facing a critical shortage of type O blood, with less than a two-day supply of blood available for emergency rooms! All who donate blood or platelets now thru June 10, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email.

How safe is your sunscreen? In a new 2019 review of more than 1,300 products with SPF in them, the Environmental Working Group found that about two-thirds of sunscreen products do NOT meet its standard for protection or chemical safety.

Is your sunscreen ‘safe’? Check out your favorite brand here…

Sharing Our Shoes: Final week

During the month of May, Mast General Store locations is collecting gently used ‘shoes’. All styles and varieties are needed: Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store.

*Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

*Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

