Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tuesday News, May 25, 2021

Tuesday News, May 25, 2021

Verne HillMay 25, 2021Comments Off on Tuesday News, May 25, 2021

Like

A super “blood moon” will occur early Wednesday morning (May 26).  (We may not see this occurrence because of possible clouds and earlier sunrise). Numerous “Blood Moon” events have occurred throughout history. Jesus told his followers that we should observe the signs of the times, including signs in the heavens. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2021/april/a-super-blood-moon-is-on-the-way-followed-by-a-ring-of-fire-heres-what-the-bible-says-about-celestial-phenomena

BTW: Just two weeks after the Super Blood Moon, the world will experience a

‘Ring Of Fire’ solar eclipse on June 10, 2021.

https://www.space.com/super-flower-blood-moon-lunar-eclipse-2021-coming-soon

 

Lifeguards needed.  With Memorial Day weekend coming up, and summer fast approaching, area pools will open for the season. And many need lifeguards.

*High Point Parks and Recreation still needs 30 lifeguards for the season.

Local YMCA’s are looking to hire lifeguards for the summer swim season.

Contact your local Y or pool for details and requirements.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/local-ymcas-looking-to-hire-plenty-of-lifeguards-summer-jobs/83-466390d3-723a-4bdf-a968-250ac8f7b399

 

Heading to the beach or know someone already vacationing there…

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS

This alert is for the beaches along southeast North Carolina and

northeast South Carolina.  The rip current threat will exist through Thursday.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to www.weather.gov

for more life-saving information.

 

TODAY: Get your peanuts, popcorn, cracker jacks and Covid vaccine shot?

The Winston-Salem Dash are hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic this afternoon before their game with the Hickory Crawdads.

The Covid vaccine clinic will be offered from 3pm til 7:15pm.

Get your shot plus a ‘discounted’ DASH game ticket along with a free hot dog.

Call 336-714-2287 to schedule your appointment. www.wsdash.com

 

Study: The average American thinks they can survive for 16 days alone in the wilderness. The survey of 2,000 people reveals Americans ‘feel quite at ease’ with the idea of surviving in the wild. However, only 17% feel “very confident” in their ability to start a fire – with flint. And only just 14% feel the same about their ability to identify edible plants or berries in nature. Beyond the 2-week survival training.

Most of us do ENJOY the outdoors.

Over half (66%) of respondents added outdoor activities in 2020 as the safest way to get out of their house during the pandemic. Many experienced – soaking up the sunshine by walking (54%), running (37%), and gardening (33%) – more than they would have in a typical year.  Regardless of their ability to survive in it, nearly two-thirds of Americans said the past year gave them a “newfound appreciation” for the great outdoors.   https://www.studyfinds.org/americans-survive-2-weeks-wilderness/

 

Local Strawberry Farms are open for the season.

Check out the News Blog for the ‘Visit NC Farms’ app – search strawberry farms by local location with this app.  https://visitncfarmstoday.com/

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/strawberry-season-i2021

Stopping Robocalls? We would all agree, robocalls are completely out of control.

The National Do Not Call Registry worked well for a while.  But over the last few years, the number of junk calls started climbing. Nearly 46 billion robocalls went out in 2020, according to the YouMail Robocall Index.

*Thankfully, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has issued a mandate for all voice service providers to have the robocall-fighting “STIR/SHAKEN” technology in place by no later than June 30, 2021, according to a news release.  If you’re looking for ways to stop them (and who isn’t?), Team Clark Howard has options for you. https://clark.com/technology/phones-mobile-devices/how-to-stop-robocalls/

Free and Paid Services to Stop Robocalls, details on the News Blog

 “If I don’t recognize the number as being from someone I know, I do not answer the call.” -Clark Howard, consumer advocate  

 

Bank of America Stadium will be open at 100% capacity for fans during the 2021 NFL season. The stadium will not require face masks or proof of vaccination for fans.

The new policy will be in effect for all Panthers preseason games, as well as the Appalachian State vs East Carolina scheduled for Sept. 2.

Mobile ticketing will remain in place.  https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/nfl/panthers/carolina-panthers-bank-of-america-stadium-fan-capacity-2021-season/275-e3fc8dbf-f7f1-443b-93ec-6a45d0793f93

 

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Stroke is the #2 cause of death worldwide and a leading cause of disability.

Strokes can impact anyone, at any time, of any age.

It’s important to quickly recognize stroke signs and symptoms.

Nearly 2 million brain cells die each minute a stroke remains untreated.

When it comes to stroke, every second counts!  https://www.stroke.org/en/about-the-american-stroke-association

Use the letters in “F.A.S.T.” to spot stroke signs and know when to call 9-1-1.

https://www.stroke.org/en/about-stroke/stroke-symptoms

Face Drooping

Arm Weakness

Slurred speech

Time to Call 9-1-1

 

Fact: Your body is about 70% water.

Drinking enough water daily is essential to good health. Actually, the National Academy of Medicine estimates that most people need 90–125 ounces of (water) per day. *That’s more than the 8, 8-ounce glasses that we ‘think’ we need.

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/how-to-drink-more-water#

TIPS: Simple Ways to Drink More Water

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Community Farmer’s Market and Job Fair

The Forsyth Tech ‘Cares Department and Career Services’ will hold a FREE community farmer’s market and job fair this Wednesday (May 26) from 10am to 2pm at the Strickland Center, South Entrance Patio, on Miller Street in Winston-Salem.

*More than 30 employers will be on-hand, ready to hire.

Employers include Ashley Furniture, Bob King Automotive, Corning, Novant Health, and Pepsi Bottling Ventures and FedEx.

*H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem (Help Our People Eat) will provide the produce.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-pedestrians-dont-seem-to-be-paying-attention-to-the-rules/article_9b3a6b18-bcac-11eb-a6ba-03f6f40d27ca.html

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostStopping Robocalls
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Memorial Day Observances In The Triad

Kurt MyersMay 26, 2021

Wednesday Word

Verne HillMay 26, 2021

WBFJ SIXTY MINUTE SUMMER SIDESHOW

Wally DeckerMay 26, 2021

Community Events

Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Mar
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) Also, registration for Mission[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem) is currently in need of volunteer nurses and client advocates. Also, everyone is encouraged to collect your loose change for the annual Baby Bottle Campaign – May 9 (Mother’s Day)[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals & Dinner Service. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes