Tuesday News, May 25, 2021

A super “blood moon” will occur early Wednesday morning (May 26). (We may not see this occurrence because of possible clouds and earlier sunrise). Numerous “Blood Moon” events have occurred throughout history. Jesus told his followers that we should observe the signs of the times, including signs in the heavens. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2021/april/a-super-blood-moon-is-on-the-way-followed-by-a-ring-of-fire-heres-what-the-bible-says-about-celestial-phenomena

BTW: Just two weeks after the Super Blood Moon, the world will experience a

‘Ring Of Fire’ solar eclipse on June 10, 2021.

https://www.space.com/super-flower-blood-moon-lunar-eclipse-2021-coming-soon

Lifeguards needed. With Memorial Day weekend coming up, and summer fast approaching, area pools will open for the season. And many need lifeguards.

*High Point Parks and Recreation still needs 30 lifeguards for the season.

Local YMCA’s are looking to hire lifeguards for the summer swim season.

Contact your local Y or pool for details and requirements.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/local-ymcas-looking-to-hire-plenty-of-lifeguards-summer-jobs/83-466390d3-723a-4bdf-a968-250ac8f7b399

Heading to the beach or know someone already vacationing there…

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS

This alert is for the beaches along southeast North Carolina and

northeast South Carolina. The rip current threat will exist through Thursday.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to www.weather.gov

for more life-saving information.

TODAY: Get your peanuts, popcorn, cracker jacks and Covid vaccine shot?

The Winston-Salem Dash are hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic this afternoon before their game with the Hickory Crawdads.

The Covid vaccine clinic will be offered from 3pm til 7:15pm.

Get your shot plus a ‘discounted’ DASH game ticket along with a free hot dog.

Call 336-714-2287 to schedule your appointment. www.wsdash.com

Study: The average American thinks they can survive for 16 days alone in the wilderness. The survey of 2,000 people reveals Americans ‘feel quite at ease’ with the idea of surviving in the wild. However, only 17% feel “very confident” in their ability to start a fire – with flint. And only just 14% feel the same about their ability to identify edible plants or berries in nature. Beyond the 2-week survival training.

Most of us do ENJOY the outdoors.

Over half (66%) of respondents added outdoor activities in 2020 as the safest way to get out of their house during the pandemic. Many experienced – soaking up the sunshine by walking (54%), running (37%), and gardening (33%) – more than they would have in a typical year. Regardless of their ability to survive in it, nearly two-thirds of Americans said the past year gave them a “newfound appreciation” for the great outdoors. https://www.studyfinds.org/americans-survive-2-weeks-wilderness/

Local Strawberry Farms are open for the season.

Check out the News Blog for the ‘Visit NC Farms’ app – search strawberry farms by local location with this app. https://visitncfarmstoday.com/

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/strawberry-season-i2021

Stopping Robocalls? We would all agree, robocalls are completely out of control.

The National Do Not Call Registry worked well for a while. But over the last few years, the number of junk calls started climbing. Nearly 46 billion robocalls went out in 2020, according to the YouMail Robocall Index.

*Thankfully, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has issued a mandate for all voice service providers to have the robocall-fighting “STIR/SHAKEN” technology in place by no later than June 30, 2021, according to a news release. If you’re looking for ways to stop them (and who isn’t?), Team Clark Howard has options for you. https://clark.com/technology/phones-mobile-devices/how-to-stop-robocalls/

Free and Paid Services to Stop Robocalls, details on the News Blog

“If I don’t recognize the number as being from someone I know, I do not answer the call.” -Clark Howard, consumer advocate

Bank of America Stadium will be open at 100% capacity for fans during the 2021 NFL season. The stadium will not require face masks or proof of vaccination for fans.

The new policy will be in effect for all Panthers preseason games, as well as the Appalachian State vs East Carolina scheduled for Sept. 2.

Mobile ticketing will remain in place. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/nfl/panthers/carolina-panthers-bank-of-america-stadium-fan-capacity-2021-season/275-e3fc8dbf-f7f1-443b-93ec-6a45d0793f93

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Stroke is the #2 cause of death worldwide and a leading cause of disability.

Strokes can impact anyone, at any time, of any age.

It’s important to quickly recognize stroke signs and symptoms.

Nearly 2 million brain cells die each minute a stroke remains untreated.

When it comes to stroke, every second counts! https://www.stroke.org/en/about-the-american-stroke-association

Use the letters in “F.A.S.T.” to spot stroke signs and know when to call 9-1-1.

https://www.stroke.org/en/about-stroke/stroke-symptoms

Face Drooping

Arm Weakness

Slurred speech

Time to Call 9-1-1

Fact: Your body is about 70% water.

Drinking enough water daily is essential to good health. Actually, the National Academy of Medicine estimates that most people need 90–125 ounces of (water) per day. *That’s more than the 8, 8-ounce glasses that we ‘think’ we need.

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/how-to-drink-more-water#

TIPS: Simple Ways to Drink More Water

Community Farmer’s Market and Job Fair

The Forsyth Tech ‘Cares Department and Career Services’ will hold a FREE community farmer’s market and job fair this Wednesday (May 26) from 10am to 2pm at the Strickland Center, South Entrance Patio, on Miller Street in Winston-Salem.

*More than 30 employers will be on-hand, ready to hire.

Employers include Ashley Furniture, Bob King Automotive, Corning, Novant Health, and Pepsi Bottling Ventures and FedEx.

*H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem (Help Our People Eat) will provide the produce.

