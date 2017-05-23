Search
Tuesday News, May 23, 2017

Tuesday News, May 23, 2017

Verne HillMay 23, 2017Comments Off on Tuesday News, May 23, 2017

Flood Watch for our listening area thru late tonight.  Periods of heavy rain bringing that risk for flooding…

 

President Trump left Israel for Italy this morning with an eventual meeting with the Pope later today. From Rome, Trump will fly to Brussels for a summit with NATO leaders. The President then flies back to Italy on Friday for a two-day meeting of the Group of Seven world leaders in Sicily.    https://goo.gl/IcQh5y

*The President made history on Monday with his visit to the Western Wall and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.  BTW: The Western Wall is the last remaining retaining wall that formed the platform on which the Jewish Temple was built; and, it’s the most holy site in all of Judaism.   https://goo.gl/k8APbT

 

Pray for Manchester: Deadly terror attack last night as teens and parents were leaving a pop concert at Manchester arena in northern England.  Over 20 individuals (22?) lost their lives and over 50 injured, some in critical condition.  Some reports say the explosive device was a nail bomb.  The Islamic extremist group “ISIS” has claimed responsibility for the attack.    SOURCE: SKY News  https://goo.gl/j9Elez

 

NBA Play-offs:  Stephen Curry scored 36 points and the Golden State Warriors closed out the Western Conference Final against the injury-ravaged San Antonio Spurs with a 129-115 victory Monday night, becoming the first team in league history to start the playoffs 12-0.  The Warriors await a possible third straight championship matchup with Cleveland, which leads Boston 2-1 in the East finals.

 

Actor Roger Moore, best known for his portrayal of the James Bond character, has died after “a short but brave battle with cancer.”  Moore was 89.    Roger Moore played the famous spy in seven Bond films between 1973 and 1985 including Live and Let Die and the Spy Who Loved Me.  Source: BBC   https://goo.gl/uSsgBd

BTW:  The ICONIC name and the number? Ian Fleming was a Naval Intelligence Officer who longed to live the life of a spy in “Her majesty’s Secret Service”. The British author created the fictional ‘James Bond’ character in 1953.

The name? Well, the Bond name came from an  American ornithologist James Bond, a Caribbean bird expert and author of the definitive field guide Birds of the West Indies.    Fleming, a keen birdwatcher himself, had a copy of Bond’s guide.

The iconic “007” was the bus route number that Fleming regularly rode while developing the Bond character.   https://goo.gl/vLlEUz      https://goo.gl/tNCUw5

 

 

Topic this morning: Check out the NEWS Blog (or our Facebook page) for the “Most Popular Snack Food the Year You Were Born”…

http://www.msn.com/en-ca/foodanddrink/foodnews/most-popular-snack-food-the-year-you-were-born/ss-AAmVZep#image=1

 

