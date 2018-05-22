Tuesday News, May 22, 2018

Sad news: A Surry County State Trooper lost his life during a high speed chase Monday night on I-77 south just east of Jonesville. Trooper Samuel Bullard was killed while chasing a suspect who fled a license check in Yadkin County. Bullard, only 24 years old, had been a trooper with the Highway Patrol for three years. BTW: The suspect in a black BMW the troopers were pursuing escaped. http://www.journalnow.com/news/crime

Ah, the sweet smells of summer: suntan lotion, barbeque on a grill, even a a rain storm approaching. Now add postage stamps to that list. The US Postal Service will issue it’s first-ever scratch-and-sniff stamps with the sweet scent of summer.

The 10 different stamp designs each feature a watercolor illustration of two different ice pops on a stick. There will be one scent for all of the stamps. BUT, the secret summer stamp ‘smell’ will be unveiled on June 20… https://is.gd/QNGssD

Good Deed: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will ‘cover’ unpaid student lunches in five counties at the end of the current school year. Included in the 5 counties: Forsyth, Davidson and Guilford. More than half of the local students (59%) receive free or reduced-price lunches this past year. But, the debt is owed by students whose families are considered to have the ability to pay, The WS/FC school district serves on average 15,000 breakfasts daily, along with 28,000 lunches. There are about 54,000 students in WS/FCS. https://is.gd/ibSvjC

Jennifer Kupcho, a junior at Wake Forest, seized control of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship with a birdie on the 16th hole on Monday afternoon that gave her the lead for good. Jennifer became the first women in Wake Forest history to win the NCAA individual tile. The victory was the seventh of her career. Jennifer joins Curtis Strange (1974), Jay Haas (1975) and Gary Hallberg (1979) as NCAA individual champions from Wake Forest.

One win away: The top-ranked Wake Forest men’s tennis team play for a national championship on its home courts at 5pm this afternoon.

Wake Forest (30-2) VS #3 Ohio State (34-2) www.journalnow.com

Free Sports Physicals for Davidson County high school student athletes.

Hosted by Novant Health. Times each event: 5pm until 7:30pm

Upcoming dates and locations for Davidson County students:

May 22 – West Davidson High School

May 23 – East Davidson High School

May 24 – Central Davidson High School

May 29 – Oak Grove High School

May 30 – North Davidson High School

May 31 – Ledford High School

Students should bring their state required medical forms. https://is.gd/wwcWzH

EGG-citing News about eggs. Eggs have been a taboo food for decades, since they are high in cholesterol, but the latest science suggests that they might not be as unhealthy as once thought. In a study published in the journal Heart, researchers from China found that people who ate an average of one egg per day had lower rates of heart disease and an even lower risk of having a bleeding stroke than people who did not eat eggs. Read more: http://time.com/5285672/eggs-lower-heart-disease-stroke/

“Art gives you a chance to express yourself and express your feelings in a safe way. We talked about how good we feel now and how scared we were. But now we are feeling good.” -Mary Young, an Art teacher with Erwin Montessori Elementary

When Erwin Montessori Elementary students lost their Greensboro school to the April 15 tornado, Alamance Elementary made room for them.

Art teacher Mary Young (with Erwin Montessori Elementary) was able to salvage a few supplies like paint, a lot of what the kids are using is coming from donations. “The generosity we felt and the simple things like yarn and cardboard, are just awesome…”

Erwin students have been busy expressing their ‘Thanks’ through art.

Here is what some students are saying…

“Dear Alamance (Elementary), thank you very much for welcoming us with kindness and a warm smile. I love the school and wish I could be here forever.”

“I thought I would have a different teacher and classmates. But I have the same thing.”

“Thank you Alamance for letting us into your school,” said a student. “We are really thankful and together we are strong.”

NOTE: When the Erwin students are done making thanking you cards, Ms Young will make a large accordion book and present it to Alamance Elementary. https://is.gd/4n4B8k