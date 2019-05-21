Tuesday News, May 21, 2019 

Good News: Expect to pay less at the gas pumps this Memorial Day weekend than last year. (Check gas prices at GasBuddy.com)

Fact: According to the American Cancer Society, more skin cancers are diagnosed in the US each year than all other cancers combined. The Good News: Skin cancer is the easiest cancer to cure, if diagnosed and treated early.

*Dermatologists at Wake Forest Baptist Health will offer FREE skin cancer screenings this Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30pm (Medical Plaza on Country Club Road in WS)

No insurance or appointment is needed. Parking is free.

Sign of the times? Dressbarn, the women’s clothing chain that’s been around for nearly 60 years, is closing all 650 of its stores including stores in Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The corporate owners of Dressbarn want to focus on its more profitable brands including Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant.

Study: Fast Walkers Live Up To 15 Years Longer Than People Who Amble.

This is the first time research has associated fast walking pace with a longer life expectancy regardless of a person’s body weight

Davidson County was well represented at the 2A State Championships in Greensboro on Friday. Ledford and Lexington runners each won state titles during the championship meet. And, some of Davidson County’s fastest high school athletes even qualified for nationals next month.

Maiya Logan, a junior at Oak Grove High School, placed fifth in a national photography contest for high schoolers. Her entry was selected out of 6,000 entries from high school and middle school students across the nation, of which only 1,000 were considered for the contest.

It’s ‘win or go home’. Just how many wins do the Deacons Men’s baseball team need in Durham this week at the ACC Tournament? Four wins would give Wake Forest a league title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament …

Foods you should TRY on the grill

Beyond chicken and steak or burgers and hotdogs, some foods actually do taste better on the grill. How about grilled pineapple or eggplant?

Fruit and cake kabobs? Check out these deliciously grilled dishes…

50 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Grill

20 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Grill

Southern Living: The Ultimate Grilling Guide

National Tire Safety Week (May 20-27, 2019) #KnowYourRoll

REASON: Highlighting the importance of regular maintenance and simple tire pressure and wear checks.

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) recommends drivers check their tire pressure monthly, regularly check their tire tread depth and ensure that tires are rotated and properly aligned.

Fact:

Fewer than half of drivers believe—incorrectly—they can determine if a tire is under inflated just by looking at it.

And less than one in five know how to properly check tire pressure.

A recent survey by AAA found that almost 100 million Americans are planning travel this spring and summer.

Unfortunately, many happy road trips will be interrupted by car trouble. AAA predicts it will be called on to rescue up to 8 million drivers from problems like dead batteries, lock-outs and flat tires.

Proper tire care tips on the News Blog at WBFJ.fm

Pre-9/11 messages found in bottle

A mother and daughter who frequently comb the beaches of Lake Michigan spotted the yellow cap of a Pepsi bottle. Inside an item they would typically throw away, they found 18-year-old notes with a particular date: the day before the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“I’m sure they had no clue whatsoever how the world was about to change in front of them. It really makes you wonder you know, what these young men have gone through since then,” Amy Gasaway told Fox 17 West Michigan. She and her daughter, Amanda Butler, will walk the coast of West Side County Park in Fennville, Michigan, a couple of times a week picking up trash while collecting beach glass.

The yellow top of a soda bottle stuck out to them both.

“It had a nice ‘Open me’ sign in it,” Butler said. “So, as we got in to open it, we found a class project for an AP class of English out of Clayton, Indiana.”

URGENT: The American Red Cross is facing a critical shortage of type O blood, with less than a two-day supply of blood available for emergency rooms! All who donate blood or platelets now thru June 10, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email.

Sharing Our Shoes: During the month of May, Mast General store locations is collecting gently used ‘shoes’. All styles and varieties are needed: Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store.

*Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

*Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

May is ‘strawberry month’ in North Carolina

FYI: North Carolina, the 4th largest producer of strawberries in the country.

*Check out our Facebook page for LOCAL strawberry farms!!

