Tuesday News, MAY 19, 2020

Rainy week ahead…

Bitter sweet news: World-renowned Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias passed away early this morning at his home in Atlanta. He was 74-year-old.

Zacharias was suffering from severe pain in his spine due to a rare form of cancer. He battled the disease with the help of top doctors, but his daughter announced less than two weeks ago that no further medical treatments were available. Zacharias is survived by his wife of 48 years, Margie; two daughters, one son and five grandchildren.

FYI: Zacharias started his international apologetics ministry, R-Z-I-M, in 1984.

Ravi always marveled that God took a 17-year-old skeptic, defeated in hopelessness and unbelief, and called him into a “life of glorious hope and belief in the truth of Scripture—a message he would carry across the globe for 48 years.” https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2020/may/world-renowned-christian-apologist-ravi-zacharias-dies

Free “Graduate Dozen”! Krispy Kreme is offering a FREE ‘Graduate Dozen’ donuts to any 2020 high school or college senior (wearing their cap, gown tassel) to a local Krispy Kreme shop TODAY (May 19).

You can actually purchase a “2020 Graduate Dozen” this week (May 18-24)

Krispy Kreme’s website provides a list of acceptable “class of 2020” gear.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/national/krispy-kreme-giving-away-a-dozen-doughnuts-to-2020-grads-here-s-how-to-get/

Two Triad universities – UNCG and N.C. A&T – have canceled their fall breaks this year and will end fall semester classes before Thanksgiving in an attempt to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Because students and faculty won’t return to campus after Thanksgiving, final exams will be held remotely.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/no-fall-break-for-uncg-and-nc-a-t-students-and-classes-will-end-before/

Please, don’t try this at home? Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto strongly urged viewers on Monday NOT to follow the example of President Trump, who revealed that he is taking a malaria drug to protect against the coronavirus. Trump said he has been taking the drug hydroxychloroquine for about a week and a half. Trump said his doctor did not recommend the drug to him, but he requested it from the White House physician.

*Health experts have warned of potentially fatal side effects.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/national/foxs-cavuto-urges-viewers-not-to-take-drug-like-trump/

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/may/trump-says-hes-taking-malaria-drug-in-case-he-gets-virus

JC Penney plans to close 192 stores in 2020. The company filed for backruptcy protection last Friday. A ‘stores closing’ list has not been released.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/the-briefcase-jc-penney-plans-to-close-192-stores-in-2020-50-in-2021/

More event cancellations…

Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors, planned for Sept. 26, has been canceled. Many Bookmarks volunteers and festival-goers are people who are among the higher-risk populations for COVID-19, organizers said.

BTW: The Bookmarks ‘Sweet 16’ celebration will be Sept. 25, 2021.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/arts/bookmarks-cancels-2020-festival-but-expands-curbside-pickups/

The Salem Band summer concert series has been cancelled through

August due to COVID-19 concerns. The next scheduled Salem Band concert will be in September (“Beethoven Lives!” on Sept 20 at 3pm). Visit www.salemband.org.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/arts/salem-band-concerts-canceled-through-august/

The COVID-Safe Church

Premier Productions is the #1 promoter and producer of faith and family events in the US for over 30 years. Reality: Tours and LIVE concerts are on hold.

In the meantime, our team has built out a COVID-Safe Initiative to protect and safely serve our artists, churches, venues, attendees and fans.

https://www.premierproductions.com/covidsafe

*Premier Productions is offering you a FREE document designed to help clarify key safety measures and protocols that are important to everyone’s protection, and are in adherence with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. It is a tool to help you and your leadership team with the planning and preparation needed to be able to offer church and events safely and confidently.

FREE Download: https://covidsafechurch.com/#free-download

Shane Quick, co-owner of Premier Productions, explains to Wally and Verne about the initiative of COVID-Safe Church – getting the church back into their building safe, securely and orderly.

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/is-your-church-covid-safe?

Phase ONE of “relaxing restrictions’ in North Carolina is set to last at least thru this Friday (May 22) at 5pm.

*The Governor’s Stay-at-Home mandate is still in place and highly recommended.

Go out if you need to! *Phase 1 ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ on the News Blog https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/FAQs-for-Phase-1-EO-FINAL.pdf

CDC recommends wearing a cloth face covering to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Remember the 3-W’s

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distance)