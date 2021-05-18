Search
Tuesday News, May 18, 2021

Verne Hill May 18, 2021

Traffic Alert: I-40 through Forsyth County NIGHT-TIME lane closures through Thursday (May 20) from 8pm – 5am nightly.

Pavement and bridge rehab work

 

First Responder Appreciation Lunch TODAY from 11am – 1 pm

Location: Agape Faith Church (parking lot)

(Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons).

*Hosted by the Rotary Club of Clemmons.

https://www.forsythwoman.com/salute-to-first-responders-recognition-lunch/

 

The first monthly payment of the expanded Child Tax Credit from the American Rescue Plan will be made on July 15, according to the U.S. Treasury Department and the IRS.

The payments will be made on the 15th day of each month through the end of the year.

*Eligible families are expected $300 per month for each child under the age of 6 and up to $250 per month for each child 6 and above. Approximately 88% of children in the US are expected to receive monthly payments automatically, the Treasury Department said.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/first-child-tax-credit-payments-go-out-july-15/

 

The National Park Service has begun a project to evaluate how to repair and whether to relocate the historic Ocracoke Light House.  The Ocracoke Lighthouse, the second-oldest lighthouse in the nation still operating, has been damaged several times in recent years by hurricanes.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/historic-ocracoke-lighthouse-could-be-relocated/83-0e961ea3-5919-4b2c-b64c-6cf9394b729f

 

Former President Donald Trump is headed back to North Carolina to headline the NC GOP convention in Greenville in early June.  https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/former-president-trump-headed-to-north-carolina-gop-convention-republican-nc-donald/83-ff123770-2810-49d9-8ff8-e65945593545

 

Get paid to nap? The sleep study site EachNight.com will pay the right candidate $1,500 dollars (in cash) to help learn more about the pros and cons of napping.

Details to sign up: https://eachnight.com/sleep-studies/get-paid-to-nap/

“EachNight’ provides the latest research and tips for better sleep, what affects sound sleep, good sleeping habits. NOTE: We spend roughly a third of our lives sleeping.

 

Skinny jeans out? Retailers say the newest trend will be ‘a more relaxed and straight leg look’ for 2021. Most ‘denim’ experts suggest that whether it’s the skinny jean, A-line, bootcut or flare, you need to wear what makes you feel best because denim ‘never goes out of style’! https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/style/skinny-jeans-denim-style-trends-kontoor-brands-wrangler-lee-fashion-season/83-715b11c4-a414-4a11-b85b-48d319f4200f

 

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference

May 27-29, 2021 in downtown Winston-Salem.

Pre-registration (cheaper price) ends this Thursday, May 20.

You can also register onsite, May 27-29.  Details: https://www.nche.com/thrive/.

UPDATE: Masks and social distancing are no longer mandatory for the conference; but they are recommended. Also, the occupancy restrictions have been lifted.

(Socially distanced sections will be available).

 

 

 

This chicken restaurant is launching something new?

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, Chick-Fil-A will introduce a delivery-only brand called Little Blue Menu in Nashville before the end of the year, while Atlanta will get access to the pilot program in 2022.

Little Blue, which was named after the original menu at the very first Chick-fil-A location, will be serving classic Chick-fil-A items like the famous chicken sandwich, as well as items in new categories: chicken wings, roasted chicken, and salads.

https://www.eatthis.com/news-chick-fil-a-new-chicken-restaurant/?

 

 

As the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas leaders enters its second week, the White House is pressing for a ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Palestine.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/israel-hamas-deadly-conflict-enter-second-week-of-fighting/

 

 

Local Strawberry Farms are open for the season.

Check out the News Blog for the ‘Visit NC Farms’ app – search strawberry farms by local location with this app.  https://visitncfarmstoday.com/

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/strawberry-season-i2021

 

 

Reminder: You can still social distance and wear a mask if you wish.

And everyone should be washing their hands!

*Please be respectful of businesses and restaurant with posted restrictions.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/some-greensboro-businesses-hesitant-to-ease-mask-wearing-restrictions-for-vaccinated-people/83-d25bf7b6-2e86-40a4-bbdf-7839847c213a

 

 

 

 

 

 

Previous PostChild Tax Credit: New expanded payments roll out July 15
