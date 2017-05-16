Tuesday News, May 16, 2017

WBFJ News Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Show a photo ID = “commonsense requirement” GOP leaders in Raleigh say they’re going to try again after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear their appeal to reinstate a 2013 law mandating a photo ID when voting. *More than 30 states have some kind of voter ID law in place. https://goo.gl/iUzMzh

Kentucky is on its way to becoming the first state with no abortion clinics.

There is only one abortion clinic left in the state and officials say that the clinic has not complied with basic safety standards. LifeNews.com http://dlvr.it/P60cHs

Willy Wonka style? General Mills will give away 10,000 boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms.

To win: Look for specially marked boxes of regular Lucky Charms during May. There will be a special 14-digit code written inside the back of the box. Enter the code online at https://www.marshmallowonly.com to see if you win one of the marshmallow-only boxes. The sweepstakes will run thru Dec 2017. https://goo.gl/o2qIc6

Cheerwine turns 100: Downtown Salisbury is rolling out the ‘red’ carpet. Be part of the legendary celebration at Cheerwine’s ‘Centennial Celebration’ from noon to 8pm this Saturday (May 20) in downtown Salisbury on N. Main Street.

FREE Family fun, Food, Live music, and yes free Cheerwine! https://goo.gl/5ie7Qi

7 Things Your Kids Should Know ‘How To Do’ By The Time They Turn 13

*How many of these important life skills have your kids mastered?

–How To Grocery Shop: The grocery store is full of valuable lessons, from reading nutrition labels to finding good deals to using coupon apps.

–How To Cook A Meal: Your children are almost never too young to start learning to cook. Teach them a few easy and healthy recipes they can confidently make.

-How To Do A Load Of Laundry: By the time your children are in High School, they should be able to separate clothes, and know how to use the washer and dryer. Bonus points if you can teach them to iron. Double bonus if you can teach them to get OUT their own grass and chocolate stains.

-The BIG one…How To Fail: Letting kids ‘slip up’ the sooner they learn how to problem-solve and that ‘actions have consequences’, the better off they will be. Learn more: https://goo.gl/pbkAsa

Salem Band “Starshine” Concert (TONIGHT)

Salem Band opens its summer season with trumpet soloist David Teague performing “Stardust,” “Star Trek” and “Star Wars.” Dixieland, Broadway, and Baroque round out tonight’s program. All concerts FREE.

Location: Salem Square, Old Salem. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Food vendors. BTW: Established in 1771, Salem Band is the oldest, continuous mixed wind ensemble in the nation. Eileen Young, Music Director. https://goo.gl/SzXnJv