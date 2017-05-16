Search
Tuesday News, May 16, 2017

Tuesday News, May 16, 2017

May 16, 2017

WBFJ News   Tuesday, May 16, 2017

 

Show a photo ID = “commonsense requirement”  GOP leaders in Raleigh say they’re going to try again after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear their appeal to reinstate a 2013 law mandating a photo ID when voting. *More than 30 states have some kind of voter ID law in place.  https://goo.gl/iUzMzh

 

Kentucky is on its way to becoming the first state with no abortion clinics.

There is only one abortion clinic left in the state and officials say that the clinic has not complied with basic safety standards. LifeNews.com       http://dlvr.it/P60cHs

 

Willy Wonka style?  General Mills will give away 10,000 boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms.

To win: Look for specially marked boxes of regular Lucky Charms during May. There will be a special 14-digit code written inside the back of the box. Enter the code online at https://www.marshmallowonly.com to see if you win one of the marshmallow-only boxes. The sweepstakes will run thru Dec 2017. https://goo.gl/o2qIc6

 

Cheerwine turns 100:  Downtown Salisbury is rolling out the ‘red’ carpet.  Be part of the legendary celebration at Cheerwine’s ‘Centennial Celebration’ from noon to 8pm this Saturday (May 20) in downtown Salisbury on N. Main Street.

FREE Family fun, Food, Live music, and yes free Cheerwine!   https://goo.gl/5ie7Qi

 

7 Things Your Kids Should Know ‘How To Do’ By The Time They Turn 13

*How many of these important life skills have your kids mastered?

How To Grocery Shop: The grocery store is full of valuable lessons, from reading nutrition labels to finding good deals to using coupon apps.

How To Cook A Meal: Your children are almost never too young to start learning to cook. Teach them a few easy and healthy recipes they can confidently make.

-How To Do A Load Of Laundry: By the time your children are in High School, they should be able to separate clothes, and know how to use the washer and dryer. Bonus points if you can teach them to iron.  Double bonus if you can teach them to get OUT their own grass and chocolate stains.

-The BIG one…How To Fail: Letting kids ‘slip up’ the sooner they learn how to problem-solve and that ‘actions have consequences’, the better off they will be.    Learn more: https://goo.gl/pbkAsa

 

Salem Band “Starshine” Concert (TONIGHT)

Salem Band opens its summer season with trumpet soloist David Teague performing “Stardust,” “Star Trek” and “Star Wars.”   Dixieland, Broadway, and Baroque round out tonight’s program. All concerts FREE.

Location: Salem Square, Old Salem. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Food vendors.  BTW: Established in 1771, Salem Band is the oldest, continuous mixed wind ensemble in the nation. Eileen Young, Music Director. https://goo.gl/SzXnJv

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Community Events

May
18
Thu
9:00 am Golf Tournament @ Salem Glen Country Club (Clemmons)
Golf Tournament @ Salem Glen Country Club (Clemmons)
May 18 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Proceeds: Western Triad Fellowship of Christian Athletes 336.408.7763
6:30 pm Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
May 18 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
St. John’s offers Kindergarten – 8th Grade. 336.725.1651 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org/  
May
19
Fri
all-day Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
May 19 all-day
Proceeds: Youth Mission Trip 336.454.5292
10:00 am Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
May 19 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Fancy Finds is an upscale resale shop with furniture, decorative items and accessories! Proceeds: Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina 704.909.8223 http://www.fancyfinds.org Fancy Finds is open the first and third Friday (10-6) & Saturday (10-3) of each month.
10:00 am Greek Festival @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
Greek Festival @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
May 19 @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
Live Music, Arts & Crafts, Marketplace & plenty of great food! 10% proceeds: Brenner Children’s Hospital & Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC 336. 765.7145  /  http://www.wsgoc.org Festival hours: 5/19 & 5/20 (10-10) 5/21 (11-8)

