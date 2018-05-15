Tuesday News, May 15, 2018

Today is National Peace Officers Memorial Day (May 15)

Remembering law enforcement personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

National Police Week (May 13 – 19, 2018)

Honoring the brave men and women in uniform who ‘protect and serve’

Update: First Lady Melania Trump is recovering after being treated for a kidney condition. The procedure was successful, with no complications. Mrs. Trump may remain in the hospital for the rest of the week but looks forward to a full recovery.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2018/may/first-ladys-kidney-procedure-successful

FEMA inspectors are in the Triad following up with people affected by last month’s tornado. 200 people in Greensboro and Rockingham County have registered for FEMA’s disaster assistance. Need assistance? Go to www.DisasterAssistance.gov

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/05/14/fema-in-triad

Rockport became the latest shoe company to filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company (founded in 1971) follows Payless ShoeSource and Nine West into bankruptcy court as shoe sellers grapple with declining ‘foot traffic’ into brick and mortar stores. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/05/14/rockport-shoes-bankruptcy/608071002/

New Biscuitville to open on University Parkway in WS on Wednesday

To celebrate the opening, Biscuitville is giving away FREE breakfast for a year to the first 100 guests in line. The restaurant will open at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, but you can line up around midnight TONIGHT. A designated “camp out” area will be provided.

Address: 5988 University Parkway, across from North Summit Square Shopping Center.

http://www.journalnow.com/business

(Free session) ‘Successful Yard Sale-ing 101’

This Wednesday morning (May 16) at 11am. Lewisville Branch Library, Shallowford Road.

Questions will be answered and tips provided to organize a successful yard sale.

INFO: Call 336-703-2940

(FREE) A Lunch and Learn seminar titled “Senior Safety and Security”

Time: 1pm this Thursday at Goler Metropolitan AME Zion Church, 1435 E. Fourth St.

A representative from the Winston-Salem Police Department will be the guest speaker.

INFO: Call 336-993-2237.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/aging-matters-writing-workshop-for-healing-from-grief-to-be/article_b4aa9819-2817-52ea-938e-829a24d08ea7.html

Tips to having a Successful Garage Sale

A yard sale is a perfect way to clear out the clutter and make some extra cash. Check out these garage sale tips to help you make the most money possible. https://www.pennypinchinmom.com/plan-a-successful-garage-sale/

Time and Location

Organization

Wash and Hang your sale clothes

Advertise

Make sure you have ‘change’ (and only accept cash)

School systems around the state including many in the Triad are canceling classes on Wednesday (May 16) so educators can rally in Raleigh.

Administrators in most school districts say the day will not have to be made up by students and it’s an optional workday for teachers.

http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/05/07/more-north-carolina-school-systems-closing-on-may-16

Singer Huey Lewis says that hearing loss caused latest tour cancellation?

The decision to cancel was a tough and necessary one made with the support of his doctors, who believe Lewis suffers from Meniere’s disease, an ailment that affects the inner ear, prompts vertigo and other disorienting symptoms. “As I walk to the stage, it sounds like there is a jet engine going on,” he recalled. “I knew something was wrong…”

Lewis is focused on his recovery: “I can do everything but what I love to do the most, which is a drag. (BUT) I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again.”

https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/8454771/huey-lewis-hearing-loss-interview

Meniere’s disease https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/menieres-disease/symptoms-causes/syc-20374910

Fact: Hearing loss is one of the most common conditions affecting older adults. It is estimated that approximately one in three people between the ages of 65 and 74 is living with hearing loss. Nearly half of those older than 75 have difficulty hearing. Hearing loss happens for different reasons. Read more on the News Blog

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/agewise-dealing-with-hearing-loss/article_193bd13b-699a-5963-9b00-e86801a74e3b.html