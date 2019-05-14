Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tuesday News, May 14, 2019  

Tuesday News, May 14, 2019  

Verne HillMay 14, 2019Comments Off on Tuesday News, May 14, 2019  

Like

UPDATE: Business 40 Improvements Project (Facebook page)  Update: The Marshall Street Bridge will remain open a little longer due to the rainy Mother’s Day weekend.  The Church Street Bridge should open before the Marshall Street bridge closes.

*The Church Street Bridge will open late May, weather permitting.

*The Marshall Street Bridge is scheduled to close ‘soon’, a month ahead of schedule.

The new Marshall Street bridge should open in January, 2020.

https://www.business40nc.com/Pages/default.aspx

 

Please give the gift of life, now.

The American Red Cross is facing a critical shortage of type O blood, the blood group most needed by hospitals. With less than a two-day supply of blood available for emergency rooms!  That’s why the Red Cross is asking eligible type O donors to make an appointment to give now. As a special thank you, all those who come to donate blood or platelets now through June 10, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email.   Facebook: facebook.com/RedCrossBlood

Find a Blood Drive: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

 

Taking a tumble: The Dow and S&P 500 had their worst days since Jan. 3, while the Nasdaq’s sell-off was the steepest since Dec. 4.  Reason: US / China trade war was a big factor.  CNN

 

Prayers please: Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering after falling and breaking his hip Monday morning, according to a statement from the Carter Center.  The 94 year-old was preparing to go turkey hunting when he fell in his home.

“President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit,” the statement reads. “He hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to rollover the unused limit to next year.”  www.npr.org

 

The Lexington City Council unanimously approved a $30 dollar motor vehicle tax on Monday. Lexington City Manager Terra Greene said funding from the $30 annual motor vehicle tax is to help pay for the Davidson County transportation system.  A number of those who spoke at the public hearing said the vehicle tax would place an undue burden on older city residents living on a fixed income.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190513/city-council-approves-vehicle-tax-after-opposition-from-residents

 

Did You Know?  The bright, white Ocracoke Lighthouse has aided mariners for nearly 200 years, longer than any other lighthouse in North Carolina and second longest in the nation.  The 75-foot-tall Ocracoke beacon, built in 1823, remains second fiddle to the much more famous, taller and brighter Cape Hatteras Lighthouse a few miles to the north that draws thousands of visitors annually.   https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/ocracoke-lighthouse-operating-for-nearly-years/article_653cfe10-449e-5a6e-b069-b8bdab204924.html

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Voters in North Carolina’s 9th district heading (back) to the polls today (May 14) for a special election primary that will decide which Republican will face off against Democrat Dan McCready for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. There are 10 Republicans running in the primary.

https://www.voanews.com/a/north-carolina-special-election/4914283.html

 

Sprouts Farmers Market announced it will open its store at 3357 Battleground Ave. on Aug. 7 at the old Harris Teeter at Westridge Square shopping center.  Sprouts Farmers Market is one of the country’s fastest-growing grocery chains and specializes in fresh, natural and organically-labeled products at competitive prices. The chain operates over 300 stores in 22 states including stores in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte.  The Greensboro store will employ 150 full and part-time people.

 

Rain out: Racing at Bowman Gray was once again postponed because of rain on Saturday night. Saturday’s scheduled 100-lap Modified race and the 50-lap Street Stock race were moved to June 1st.

BTW: In the first four scheduled weeks, three weeks have been rained out.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/bowman-gray-once-again-postponed-saturday-night-because-of-rain/article_62e4c1e6-ce2d-5761-9597-2eba8a1a4ddc.html

 

 

May is ‘strawberry month’ in North Carolina

FYI: North Carolina, the 4th largest producer of strawberries in the country.

*Check out our Facebook page for LOCAL strawberry farms!!

Local Strawberry farm locator:  https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search

 

Sharing Our Shoes: During the month of May, Mast General store locations is collecting gently used ‘shoes’. All styles and varieties are needed:  Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store.

Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

https://www.mastgeneralstore.com/cms/index.cfm/blog/put-the-shoe-on-the-others-foot/

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostFormer President Carter recouping after breaking hip
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerMay 15, 2019

Wednesday News, May 15, 2019  

Verne HillMay 15, 2019

Urgent: Type O blood needed…

Verne HillMay 14, 2019

Community Events

May
16
Thu
1:00 pm Golf Tournament @ Meadowlands Golf Club (Wallburg Community)
Golf Tournament @ Meadowlands Golf Club (Wallburg Community)
May 16 @ 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Registration: http://www.westerntriadfca.org Proceeds: Western Triad Fellowship of Christian Athletes 336.408.7763
6:30 pm Pierced Ministries Fundraiser Ga... @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Pierced Ministries Fundraiser Ga... @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
May 16 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Tickets: $35.00 (per person) Proceeds: Pierced Ministries & Rehab Services – Celebrating 10 years of restoring hope to the hopeless!! 336.307.3899
7:00 pm (P.A.L.) Parents of Addicted Lov... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Midway Community)
(P.A.L.) Parents of Addicted Lov... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Midway Community)
May 16 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones provides hope and support through addiction education for parents dealing with an addicted loved one. Meetings are held the first and third Thursday each month at 7:00pm It’s Free (336)[...]
May
17
Fri
10:00 am Greek Festival @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
Greek Festival @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
May 17 @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
Live Music, Arts & Crafts, Marketplace & plenty of great food! 10% proceeds: Brenner Children’s Hospital & Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC 336. 765.7145  /  http://www.wsgoc.org Festival hours: 5/18 & 5/19 (10-10) 5/20 (11-8)
6:00 pm 2019 Relay For Life @ Davidson County Fairgrounds (Lexington)
2019 Relay For Life @ Davidson County Fairgrounds (Lexington)
May 17 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
The event will include: Survivor & Caregiver Lap, Luminaria Ceremony, plus, Live Music, Activities for the Kids, Arts, Crafts, Concessions & more! Proceeds: American Cancer Society http://www.relayforlife.org/davidsoncountync  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes