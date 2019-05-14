Tuesday News, May 14, 2019  

UPDATE: Business 40 Improvements Project (Facebook page) Update: The Marshall Street Bridge will remain open a little longer due to the rainy Mother’s Day weekend. The Church Street Bridge should open before the Marshall Street bridge closes.

*The Church Street Bridge will open late May, weather permitting.

*The Marshall Street Bridge is scheduled to close ‘soon’, a month ahead of schedule.

The new Marshall Street bridge should open in January, 2020.

Please give the gift of life, now.

The American Red Cross is facing a critical shortage of type O blood, the blood group most needed by hospitals. With less than a two-day supply of blood available for emergency rooms! That’s why the Red Cross is asking eligible type O donors to make an appointment to give now. As a special thank you, all those who come to donate blood or platelets now through June 10, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email. Facebook: facebook.com/RedCrossBlood

Taking a tumble: The Dow and S&P 500 had their worst days since Jan. 3, while the Nasdaq’s sell-off was the steepest since Dec. 4. Reason: US / China trade war was a big factor. CNN

Prayers please: Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering after falling and breaking his hip Monday morning, according to a statement from the Carter Center. The 94 year-old was preparing to go turkey hunting when he fell in his home.

“President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit,” the statement reads. “He hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to rollover the unused limit to next year.” www.npr.org

The Lexington City Council unanimously approved a $30 dollar motor vehicle tax on Monday. Lexington City Manager Terra Greene said funding from the $30 annual motor vehicle tax is to help pay for the Davidson County transportation system. A number of those who spoke at the public hearing said the vehicle tax would place an undue burden on older city residents living on a fixed income.

Did You Know? The bright, white Ocracoke Lighthouse has aided mariners for nearly 200 years, longer than any other lighthouse in North Carolina and second longest in the nation. The 75-foot-tall Ocracoke beacon, built in 1823, remains second fiddle to the much more famous, taller and brighter Cape Hatteras Lighthouse a few miles to the north that draws thousands of visitors annually. https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/ocracoke-lighthouse-operating-for-nearly-years/article_653cfe10-449e-5a6e-b069-b8bdab204924.html

Voters in North Carolina’s 9th district heading (back) to the polls today (May 14) for a special election primary that will decide which Republican will face off against Democrat Dan McCready for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. There are 10 Republicans running in the primary.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced it will open its store at 3357 Battleground Ave. on Aug. 7 at the old Harris Teeter at Westridge Square shopping center. Sprouts Farmers Market is one of the country’s fastest-growing grocery chains and specializes in fresh, natural and organically-labeled products at competitive prices. The chain operates over 300 stores in 22 states including stores in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte. The Greensboro store will employ 150 full and part-time people.

Rain out: Racing at Bowman Gray was once again postponed because of rain on Saturday night. Saturday’s scheduled 100-lap Modified race and the 50-lap Street Stock race were moved to June 1st.

BTW: In the first four scheduled weeks, three weeks have been rained out.

May is ‘strawberry month’ in North Carolina

FYI: North Carolina, the 4th largest producer of strawberries in the country.

*Check out our Facebook page for LOCAL strawberry farms!!

Sharing Our Shoes: During the month of May, Mast General store locations is collecting gently used ‘shoes’. All styles and varieties are needed: Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store.

Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

