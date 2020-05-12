Search
Tuesday News, MAY 12, 2020

Verne HillMay 12, 2020

The city of Winston-Salem will distribute 20,000 FREE masks to senior citizens (65 and over) at nine drive-thru locations TODAY (May 12) starting at 11am.
One mask per person or two masks per car. You will need to show your ID.
Details at www.maskthecity.com https://www.maskthecity.com/05072020release.html

New this morning: To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Wake Forest Baptist Health is asking EVERYONE to wear a mask at all times while visiting or working at any location within the Wake Forest Baptist Health system.
Effective immediately, these guidelines apply to all patients, visitors, students and staff – even those who are not involved in direct patient care.
*Patients and visitors can wear personal, homemade, cloth or dust masks.
Those not wearing a mask will be provided one upon entry.
*Wake Forest Baptist continues to promote proper hand washing, good hygiene and social distancing practices. https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/

Remember the 3-W’s
Wash your hands for 2 seconds or use hand sanitizer
Wear a face covering
Wait six feet apart from other people (social / physical distance)

Phase ONE of “relaxing restrictions’ in North Carolina is set to last thru May 22.
*The Governor’s Stay-at-Home mandate is still in place and highly recommended.
Go out if you need to! *Phase 1 ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ on the News Blog https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/FAQs-for-Phase-1-EO-FINAL.pdf

“Medically speaking, they have done all they are able to do…”
Please continue to pray for Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias and his family.
Ravi has received a ‘dire prognosis’ after his short battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer in his spine.
His daughter Sarah Davis (CEO of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries) released an update earlier in the week saying that Ravi’s oncologist has informed us that medical treatments are at an end. “Thank you so much for your faithful prayers for my dad and for my family in recent months as he has undergone back surgery and treatment for cancer. Medically speaking, they have done all they are able,” she explains.
The family will cherish whatever time they have left with Ravi.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2020/may/god-knows-all-and-sees-all-and-is-sovereign-and-good-ravi-zacharias-sent-home-with-dire-prognosis

Triad Goodwill will be hosting two Virtual Job Fairs
The first will be this Wednesday (May 13) from 10-1pm…
You can pre-register at www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair
Job seekers will be able to meet ‘face-to-face’ via direct Zoom video conferences with employers who are actively seeking new hires.
Triad Goodwill’s Virtual Job Fair events: Wed, May 13 (10-1pm) and Wed, May 27 (10-1pm).
Hourly sessions both days at 10, 11, and 12pm
https://www.yesweekly.com/news/triad-goodwill-to-host-virtual-job-fair-events-on-may-13-and-27/

Headline of the Morning
How often should we ‘clean’ our mobile phones? Experts suggest ‘daily habit’.
Bottom line: Our mobile phones are filthy. It’s estimated that people who check their phone all day end up touching the screen 5,000 times in 24 hours.
On the low end, most of us tend to handle our phone about three hours each day.
The CDC reports that 80% of all infections are associated with our hands.
So, wash that screen then wipe down that phone (then wash your hands again).
https://www.studyfinds.org/study-mobile-phones-may-act-as-trojan-horses-for-coronavirus-other-diseases/

Where to safely worship during a pandemic?
State legislators as well as sheriffs are requesting clarification from Gov. Cooper of his executive order that limits how religious services can ‘gather’ under his current stay-at-home rules for COVID-19. The governor’s order said the permitted worship services “shall take place outdoors unless impossible.”
While 18 Republican state senators wrote the Democratic governor thanking him for allowing worship services to proceed, they said faith leaders were worried about what “impossible” meant. Outdoor services could be impossible due to bad weather, the lack of suitable outdoor space or potential damage to equipment, they said.
Dr Mandy Cohen – Health and Human Services Secretary – said on Monday that state lawyers and others are taking a second look at the language designed to provide an exception to the continued ban on mass gatherings of more than 10 people.
Restaurants and churches are at a higher risk of spreading the virus when people are indoors and sitting down. “We don’t want to interrupt anyone’s ability to worship, to pray, but we want to keep folks safe,” Cohen told reporters. “That’s why we’re trying to find this middle ground.”
https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/nc-church-service-restriction-being-reviewed-after-word-impossible-causes-confusion-states-heath-chief-says/

Because of the uncertainty of public pool opening dates and restrictions, High Point City Lake Pool will remain closed this summer. The opening of High Point’s other pools — Washington Terrace Pool and the Southside Splash Pad — are on hold until state and local officials announce decisions regarding the operation and management of pools. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/high-point-city-lake-pool-wont-open-this-summer/

Televangelist Jim Bakker is recovering at home after experiencing a stroke.
The 80-year-old is thanking everyone for their prayers. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/may/televangelist-jim-bakker-recovering-at-home-after-stroke-wife-says

Andre Gould, who helped start the Winton-Salem Prep boys basketball program in 2004, is stepping down. Coach Gould didn’t offer details on his next career move.
Gould lead the team to claim its sixth State Class 1-A title since 2008.
https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/andre-gould-who-built-winston-salem-preps-boys-basketball-program-is-stepping-down-he-led/

Previous PostHealth Alert: Our mobile phones are filthy...
