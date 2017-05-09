Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Tuesday News, May 09, 2017
WBFJ-Verne-in-studio-2-735x400

Tuesday News, May 09, 2017

Verne HillMay 09, 2017Comments Off on Tuesday News, May 09, 2017

Like

National Teacher Appreciation Day

(observed on the Tuesday of the first full week in May – NEA)

 

Update: Our state just experienced its warmest and wettest April on record.

According to the National Weather Service, 6.75 inches of rain saturated North Carolina in April, more than double the usual amount. One piece of good news amidst the flooding: All the rain helped shrink the U.S. drought to its lowest level since at least the year 2000.            USA Today    https://goo.gl/ydujjB

 

It’s ‘Hurricane Preparedness Week’ in North Carolina (May 7-13)

Today’s focus: ‘Stock SUPPLIES in case of a disaster’

-Have enough non-perishable food, water and medicines to last each person in your family for a minimum of ONE week.

-Buy a battery-powered radio (with NOAA weather and WBFJ programmed in)

-Flashlights and EXTRA batteries. Stock batteries that you need!!

-Solar powered USB charger for mobile phones and other electronics!!

Learn more about being ‘weather’ prepared: https://www.weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-preparedness

 

Learning opportunity: Teachers, catch a FREE 45-minute ‘Hurricane Preparedness’ webinar this Wednesday morning (May 10 at 10:30am).

The webinar designed for grades 4, 5, and 6 will cover hurricane hazards, forecasting, observing hurricanes with airplanes, and hurricane preparedness. Yes, even weather experts who fly into hurricanes will share.  Classroom questions will be collected in advance of the webinar and questions will also be answered during the webinar. Teachers can register online  – on the News Blog.

 

Unforgettable Prom send-off?

Sierra Bradway had planned to stop by the gravesite of her father, an Indianapolis police officer who was killed four years ago in the line of duty.

She had no idea that anyone, besides her date and a photographer, would be there.  Upon the couple’s arrival at Crown Hill Cemetery last Saturday, they were greeted by dozens of police officers who had come to help pay their respects.

(The plan was set in motion by Brock’s mother, a captain in the Marion County Sheriff’s Office).

Sierra stepped out of a white SUV to find two police officers on horseback and a crowd around her father’s grave.  “There were a lot of laughs, some tears, but most importantly, there was love… Know that your Blue Line Family will always be here for you.”  A video posted by the Indianapolis Police Department.

BTW: Sierra’s father, Officer Rod Bradway, was ambushed and fatally shot on September 20, 2013, while entering an apartment after hearing a woman screaming for help. His response was credited with saving the lives of the woman and her child.                 https://goo.gl/Lfh3Zw

Reminder: National Law Enforcement Week May 15-19, 2017

 

“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.”

—Pablo Picasso

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

820_20110828-IreneNYlandfall.45

Teachers: FREE 45-minute ‘Hurricane’ webinar for students

Verne HillMay 09, 2017

220px-Hurricane_Fran

Hurricane Preparedness Week (May 7-13)

Verne HillMay 09, 2017

535370_493219747406564_1645090056_n

Honoring local law enforcement

Verne HillMay 08, 2017

Community Events

May
10
Wed
12:00 pm Young Life Golf Classic @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Young Life Golf Classic @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
May 10 @ 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Format: “Captain’s Choice”Registration: $175 (per person)http://www.forsythcounty.younglife.comProceeds: Young Life of Forsyth County336.725.1750
May
12
Fri
9:30 am Golf Tournament @ Maple Chase Golf & Country Club (Winston-Salem)
Golf Tournament @ Maple Chase Golf & Country Club (Winston-Salem)
May 12 @ 9:30 am – 3:00 pm
Registration: $110 (per player)  /  $400 (team of 4) Format: “Captain’s Choice” 336.703.0001  /  http://www.wsyouthchorus.org Proceeds: Winston-Salem Youth Chorus
7:30 pm Bilingual Bible Study @ Bethel Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Bilingual Bible Study @ Bethel Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 12 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Topic: Jesus & His Disciples Ministry It’s Free  /  336.575.7617 The bible study will be in English and Spanish. This church is an extension of Iglesias Bautista Bethel located in Rio Grande Puerto Rico.
May
13
Sat
7:00 am Yard Sale @ Trindale Baptist Church (Trinity)
Yard Sale @ Trindale Baptist Church (Trinity)
May 13 @ 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
Proceeds: Various Church Projects 336.431.2318
8:00 am Car Wash @ Fairview Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Car Wash @ Fairview Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
May 13 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Proceeds: Youth Fellowship 336.768.5629

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes