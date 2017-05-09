Tuesday News, May 09, 2017

National Teacher Appreciation Day

(observed on the Tuesday of the first full week in May – NEA)

Update: Our state just experienced its warmest and wettest April on record.

According to the National Weather Service, 6.75 inches of rain saturated North Carolina in April, more than double the usual amount. One piece of good news amidst the flooding: All the rain helped shrink the U.S. drought to its lowest level since at least the year 2000. USA Today https://goo.gl/ydujjB

It’s ‘Hurricane Preparedness Week’ in North Carolina (May 7-13)

Today’s focus: ‘Stock SUPPLIES in case of a disaster’

-Have enough non-perishable food, water and medicines to last each person in your family for a minimum of ONE week.

-Buy a battery-powered radio (with NOAA weather and WBFJ programmed in)

-Flashlights and EXTRA batteries. Stock batteries that you need!!

-Solar powered USB charger for mobile phones and other electronics!!

Learn more about being ‘weather’ prepared: https://www.weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-preparedness

Learning opportunity: Teachers, catch a FREE 45-minute ‘Hurricane Preparedness’ webinar this Wednesday morning (May 10 at 10:30am).

The webinar designed for grades 4, 5, and 6 will cover hurricane hazards, forecasting, observing hurricanes with airplanes, and hurricane preparedness. Yes, even weather experts who fly into hurricanes will share. Classroom questions will be collected in advance of the webinar and questions will also be answered during the webinar. Teachers can register online – on the News Blog.

Unforgettable Prom send-off?

Sierra Bradway had planned to stop by the gravesite of her father, an Indianapolis police officer who was killed four years ago in the line of duty.

She had no idea that anyone, besides her date and a photographer, would be there. Upon the couple’s arrival at Crown Hill Cemetery last Saturday, they were greeted by dozens of police officers who had come to help pay their respects.

(The plan was set in motion by Brock’s mother, a captain in the Marion County Sheriff’s Office).

Sierra stepped out of a white SUV to find two police officers on horseback and a crowd around her father’s grave. “There were a lot of laughs, some tears, but most importantly, there was love… Know that your Blue Line Family will always be here for you.” A video posted by the Indianapolis Police Department.

BTW: Sierra’s father, Officer Rod Bradway, was ambushed and fatally shot on September 20, 2013, while entering an apartment after hearing a woman screaming for help. His response was credited with saving the lives of the woman and her child. https://goo.gl/Lfh3Zw

Reminder: National Law Enforcement Week May 15-19, 2017

“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.”

—Pablo Picasso