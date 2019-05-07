Tuesday News, May 07, 2019  

It’s Teacher Appreciation Day. Deals and freebies on the News Blog…

Hope du Jour: Plan to eat in, take out, and help out Crisis Control Ministry, Forsyth County’s largest provider of emergency assistance. Participating (Forsyth County) restaurants will donate 10% of their proceeds to Crisis Control Ministry helping neighbors in Forsyth County in financial crisis with food, medication, or housing and utility payments. Restaurant Finder: http://hopedujour.org/find-a-restaurant/

May is known as ‘strawberry month’ in North Carolina

FYI: North Carolina, the 4th largest producer of strawberries in the country.

Local Strawberry farm locator: https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search

Apply sunscreen or not? The chemicals found in sunscreen don’t just sit on top of the skin, they absorb into the bloodstream, according to new research from the Food and Drug Administration. A study published Monday found that several active ingredients in different sunscreens enter the bloodstream at levels that far exceed the FDA’s recommended threshold.

NOTE: The American Academy of Dermatologists released a statement in response to the study, encouraging (everyone) to continue using sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher along with other protective measures while enjoying the sun.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/05/06/sunscreen-chemicals-absorb-your-bloodstream-fda-study/1123513001/

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (Republican) is expected to sign one of the most ‘protective’ pro-life bills in the country. Georgia’s “fetal heartbeat” bill will make it illegal to receive an abortion once a heartbeat is detected in the womb, which happens around six weeks. The new law will likely be challenged in court. www.usatoday.com

Small businesses love Amazon? While it’s often blamed for the fall of brick-and-mortar stores nationwide, Amazon also helps millions of small businesses thrive in the digital era. The tech giant has released its second annual “Small Business Impact Report” revealing that it has helped more than 1.9 million U.S.-based small and medium-sized businesses generate more than $160 billion dollars in 2018. The company says that these businesses, on average, pull in $90,000 a year in Amazon sales. www.usatoday.com

Thousands of ‘responses’ have poured in…

A public hearing to ‘discuss’ the proposed Dixie Classic Fair ‘name change’ is scheduled for this Tuesday evening (May 7) at the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Enter at Gate 7). You can take the online ‘name’ survey through June 3 at surveymonkey.com/r/DCFNameInput. https://www.journalnow.com/news/

The 8th Annual ROCC 5K Run and Walk

River Oaks Community Church this Saturday morning (May 11) along Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Registration at 7am. 8am race time

(kid’s fun run at 9am). FREE kid’s fun zone, as you help to ROCC the 2019 local ministry beneficiary, Salem Pregnancy Care Center.

Enjoy a mostly flat, fast, and straight course along Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Music provided by WBFJ (Verne)…

http://riveroakschurch.org/ccb-event/821/rocc-5k/?date=2019-05-11

ROCC 5K Run / Walk Details: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Clemmons/TheROCC5K

Sharing Our Shoes: During the month of May, Mast General store locations is needing ‘shoes’. Mast Stores are accepting gently worn shoes that still have some miles left on them. All styles and varieties are needed: From gym shoes to dress casual to business appropriate, shoes can span all types for all genders, ages, and uses.

BTW: Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store.

Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

https://www.mastgeneralstore.com/cms/index.cfm/blog/put-the-shoe-on-the-others-foot/