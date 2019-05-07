Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tuesday News, May 07, 2019  

Tuesday News, May 07, 2019  

Verne HillMay 07, 2019Comments Off on Tuesday News, May 07, 2019  

Like

It’s Teacher Appreciation Day. Deals and freebies on the News Blog…

 

Hope du Jour: Plan to eat in, take out, and help out Crisis Control Ministry, Forsyth County’s largest provider of emergency assistance.  Participating (Forsyth County) restaurants will donate 10% of their proceeds to Crisis Control Ministry helping neighbors in Forsyth County in financial crisis with food, medication, or housing and utility payments. Restaurant Finder: http://hopedujour.org/find-a-restaurant/

 

May is known as ‘strawberry month’ in North Carolina

FYI: North Carolina, the 4th largest producer of strawberries in the country.

Local Strawberry farm locator:  https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search

 

Apply sunscreen or not? The chemicals found in sunscreen don’t just sit on top of the skin, they absorb into the bloodstream, according to new research from the Food and Drug Administration. A study published Monday found that several active ingredients in different sunscreens enter the bloodstream at levels that far exceed the FDA’s recommended threshold.

NOTE: The American Academy of Dermatologists released a statement in response to the study, encouraging (everyone) to continue using sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher along with other protective measures while enjoying the sun.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/05/06/sunscreen-chemicals-absorb-your-bloodstream-fda-study/1123513001/

 

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (Republican) is expected to sign one of the most ‘protective’ pro-life bills in the country.  Georgia’s “fetal heartbeat” bill will make it illegal to receive an abortion once a heartbeat is detected in the womb, which happens around six weeks. The new law will likely be challenged in court.   www.usatoday.com

 

Small businesses love Amazon? While it’s often blamed for the fall of brick-and-mortar stores nationwide, Amazon also helps millions of small businesses thrive in the digital era. The tech giant has released its second annual “Small Business Impact Report” revealing that it has helped more than 1.9 million U.S.-based small and medium-sized businesses generate more than $160 billion dollars in 2018.  The company says that these businesses, on average, pull in $90,000 a year in Amazon sales.   www.usatoday.com

 

Thousands of ‘responses’ have poured in…

A public hearing to ‘discuss’ the proposed Dixie Classic Fair ‘name change’ is scheduled for this Tuesday evening (May 7) at the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Enter at Gate 7).  You can take the online ‘name’ survey through June 3 at surveymonkey.com/r/DCFNameInput.       https://www.journalnow.com/news/

 

The 8th Annual ROCC 5K Run and Walk 
River Oaks Community Church this Saturday morning (May 11) along Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Registration at 7am.  8am race time

(kid’s fun run at 9am).  FREE kid’s fun zone, as you help to ROCC the 2019 local ministry beneficiary, Salem Pregnancy Care Center.
Enjoy a mostly flat, fast, and straight course along Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons.  Music provided by WBFJ (Verne)…

http://riveroakschurch.org/ccb-event/821/rocc-5k/?date=2019-05-11

ROCC 5K Run / Walk Details:  https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Clemmons/TheROCC5K

 

 

 

Sharing Our Shoes: During the month of May, Mast General store locations is needing ‘shoes’. Mast Stores are accepting gently worn shoes that still have some miles left on them.  All styles and varieties are needed: From gym shoes to dress casual to business appropriate, shoes can span all types for all genders, ages, and uses.

BTW: Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store.

Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

https://www.mastgeneralstore.com/cms/index.cfm/blog/put-the-shoe-on-the-others-foot/

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostU-Pick um: Find local strawberry farms...
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

ROCC 5K Run and Walk happens this Saturday (May 11)

Verne HillMay 07, 2019

Deals: Teacher Appreciation Day (May 7)

Verne HillMay 07, 2019

Hope du Jour: Plan to eat in, take out, and help out this Tuesday (May 7)

Verne HillMay 07, 2019

Community Events

May
7
Tue
all-day Hope du Jour
Hope du Jour
May 7 all-day
Over 140 participating restaurants encourage you to eat out breakfast, lunch or dinner with 10% of the proceeds to benefit Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! For a complete list of participating restaurants: http://www.hopedujour.org 336.724.7875 [...]
6:30 pm Spanish for Missions Course @ Reynolda Church Village Campus (Winston-Salem)
Spanish for Missions Course @ Reynolda Church Village Campus (Winston-Salem)
May 7 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Spanish for Missions is a 6-week course for the novice to intermediate learner with useful vocabulary and culture tips in preparation to minister abroad or locally. Individual tutoring also available. For registration info: 336.682-7708 lingobost@gmail.com[...]
May
8
Wed
6:15 pm Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 8 @ 6:15 pm – 7:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
May
9
Thu
6:30 pm Jana Alayra @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jana Alayra @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
May 9 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Jana Alayra presents a high energy, power-packed concert with a Christ-centered message that is designed especially for preschool, elementary age kids and their families! https://www.janaalayra.com/Home It’s Free  /  Love Offering 336.996.7388
May
10
Fri
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
May 10 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes