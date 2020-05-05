Search
Tuesday News, MAY 05, 2020

Tuesday News, MAY 05, 2020

Verne Hill
May 05, 2020

Today is Cinco de Mayo

 

NEW: Governor Cooper will hold an update on reopening NC this afternoon at 5pm.  The Governor hopes to move into Phase 1 of his plan to reopen NC when the current stay-at-home order expires this Friday (May 8).

Under the current Phase One of re-opening the state…

  • Some stores will be allowed to re-open such as clothing and sporting goods stores.
  • Open stores MUST implement appropriate social distancing and cleaning protocols.
  • Continued limit on gatherings of no more than 10 people
  • Parks re-open
  • Continued face coverings in public spaces (6-foot rule still applies in public).

https://www.wbfj.fm/reopen-nc-gov-outlines-3-phase-re-opening-plan/

 

NEW: Guilford County will begin “prioritized COVID-19 community testing” TODAY for those at highest risk for the disease. Individuals will need to make an appointment (in advance) by calling 336-641-7527. Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday on the UNCG campus.

NOTE: Only those at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19, criteria for which has been issued by the CDC will be tested.  Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/drive-thru-community-testing-for-covid-19-starts-today-in-guilford-county/

 

UNC Charlotte will start its fall semester two weeks later than originally scheduled. After consulting with public health officials and the UNC System officials, UNC Charlotte will begin fall classes on September 7.

https://www.wbtv.com/2020/05/04/unc-charlotte-pushes-back-start-fall-semester/

 

Graduation ceremonies for High Schools in Randolph County will be held July 25. https://myfox8.com/news/randolph-county-schools-says-high-school-graduation-ceremonies-will-be-held-in-july/

 

Triad Goodwill is hosting two Virtual Job Fairs on May 13 and May 27.

Job seekers can pre-register with their computers or smartphones at www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair.   Job seekers will be able to meet ‘face-to-face’ via direct Zoom video conferences with employers who are actively seeking new hires. Triad Goodwill’s Virtual Job Fair events will take place on Wednesday, May 13 and 27 at 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., with hourly sessions both days at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

https://www.yesweekly.com/news/triad-goodwill-to-host-virtual-job-fair-events-on-may-13-and-27/

 

Headline of the Morning

“Researchers: Up to 50% of people with COVID-19 are unaware they even have it”

Social Distancing along with wearing personal face masks are still very important.  https://www.wbfj.fm/50-people-covid-19-unaware/

 

Update: After more than a month in Central Park, the Samaritan’s Purse field hospital is winding down its operations.   Their last day in New York City will likely be this Friday. Franklin Graham sharing with ‘Faithwire’ that “Mount Sinai Health System in NYC had originally reached out to Samaritan’s Purse for help during the increased threat of COVID-19. We didn’t call them; they called us. And we agreed to go… and we have not charged them one penny. All of our services have been paid by God’s people.”

BTW: In total, Samaritan’s Purse Field Hospital served more than 300 patients.

https://www.faithwire.com/2020/05/04/franklin-graham-sets-record-straight-on-samaritans-purse-shutting-down-nyc-field-hospital/

 

Reminder:  McDonald’s is giving out free meals to healthcare workers and first responders through Tuesday, MAY 5.

You must show a work badge or ID or be in uniform. One meal per person per day.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/mcdonalds-to-give-free-thank-you-meals-to-healthcare-workers-first-responders-from-april-22-to-may-5/

 

Survey: We LOVE to SNOOZE?

It takes Americans an average of 24 minutes to actually get out of bed each morning.

And it takes two alarms and hitting the snooze twice.

*The survey found while most have switched to the convenience of smartphones, just under a quarter of Americans (25%) still opt for an old-school alarm clock.

*After rolling out of bed, making the bed, closely followed by making breakfast and a cup of joe is tops on our morning routines. SOURCE of the survey:OnePoll on behalf of Mattress Nerd

https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/average-american-this-long-get-out-of-bed-morning

 

It’s Strawberry season in the Piedmont Triad

In search of fresh locally grown strawberries? There’s likely a ‘Berry’ farm near you!  Check out the list of ‘Listener recommendations’ on our Facebook page

 

 

TBA: The 28th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive, scheduled for May 9, 2020, has been postponed. A new date has not yet been scheduled.

https://www.nalc.org/news/nalc-updates/letter-carriers-stamp-out-hunger-food-drive-postponed

 

COVID Cancellation: Davidson County Senior Services has “made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Davidson County Senior Games,” according to a press release for Senior Services.  You may request an issuance of a full refund of fees you paid to participate in the State Senior Games Finals, or you may elect for your application fee to be a Senior Games donation.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20200430/davidson-county-senior-games-canceled

Previous PostCOVID-Testing for High Risk Groups in Greensboro
