Tuesday News, May 04, 2021

What makes life most meaningful to Americans? ‘Family and Faith’ topping the list of two PEW Research surveys.

Today is May the 4th…

Today is also ‘Teacher Appreciation Day’. Several businesses and restaurants are offering free meals, buy-one-get-one free deals and discounts to educators. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2021/05/02/teacher-appreciation-day-2021-educator-freebies-office-depot-staples/7399287002/

Volunteers needed. Operation Christmas Child, due to the overwhelming response to this year’s ‘Build-a-Shoebox’ online, OCC needs volunteers at its Charlotte processing center beginning May 8 through the end of June! *Tuesday – Saturday / 9am – 9pm. Details and FAQ https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-to-assemble-basbo-boxes/?utm_source=OCCFacebook&utm

Fostering is Forever. Al and Ann Hill from Cincinnati fostered about 100 girls, mostly teenagers, over nearly three decades. Years ago, the Hill daughters had gone off to college, and their home in Kennedy Heights felt empty. To the Hills, it wasn’t a big deal. To hear them tell it, bringing strangers into their home and caring for them – as if they were their own kids – was no more difficult than a trip to the grocery store. This is what makes the Hill’s story remarkable: Al and Ann don’t think they did anything special.

At 79, Al has trouble walking. Ann is 78. Until last year, they were still fostering.

“We were a team,” Ann says. “That’s how we did it.”

https://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/2021/04/28/foster-care-53-years-marriage-and-100-foster-girls-cincinnati/7089448002/?fbclid=IwAR2nHJygXl9hkGMkyaRD2sqvCMDND1lM77ZQNuvbrh8rV1EdCsW8bmlMavc

Albert “Alj” Jeffries from Burlington is a survivor.

Jefferies has been confronted with several life-threatening situations almost all of his life.

Jeffries was diagnosed with an enlarged heart (a condition known as dilated cardiomyopathy) at four months old. Five years ago (at age 13), Jeffries underwent a heart transplant surgery that saved his life. On June 4, Jeffries will graduate from Cummings High School in Burlington, where he will begin a new journey – attending Guilford Technical Community College with plans to be a ‘Video Gaming Designer’.

*Jeffries hopes his journey and bravery will inspire others to become organ donors – to help save lives, just like his.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/five-years-later-alj-prepares-for-high-school-graduation-after-heart-transplant/

*Find out more about Organ Donation at https://www.donatelifenc.org/

Update: The NC Department of Motor Vehicles is indefinitely suspending its program to replace license plates more than six years old due to a worldwide aluminum shortage…til further notice. First-time plates will still be produced!

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-dmv-aluminum-shortage-license-replacement/36321988

Minor League Baseball: Weather permitting for both games!

Winston-Salem Dash at home. First pitch at 7pm.

Greensboro Grasshoppers at home. First pitch at 6:30pm

Breaking news overnight…

An elevated section of Mexico City’s metro collapsed late Monday.

Update: At least 23 people lost their lives, over 60 injured.

Hundreds of police and firefighters were on the scene assisting.

*At least four million people use the metro system in Mexico City every day.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2021/05/03/mexico-city-metro-overpass-collapse-deaths-injuries/4934476001/

New: The FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 12 to 15 by next week.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2021/may/fda-expected-to-ok-pfizer-vaccine-for-teens-within-week

The US is restricting travel to India following that massive COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision comes after a recommendation from the CDC.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2021/05/04/mexico-city-collapse-india-restrictions-5-things-know-tuesday/4919248001/

‘No longer in a state of emergency’. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is suspending all remaining Covid restrictions. DeSantis acknowledged that Florida was still not done with its fight against the coronavirus – but reiterated the nation’s decline in (new) Covid-19 cases and deaths. Private businesses (in Florida) can still require masks and enforce social distancing and other protective measures.

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/03/florida-governor-desantis-suspends-all-remaining-covid-restrictions.html

Local Strawberry Farms are beginning to open for the season.

The ‘Visit NC Farms’ app – search strawberry farms by location with this app.

https://visitncfarmstoday.com/

Grab a rain poncho and some comfortable shoes before you head to your favorite strawberry farm this spring. Doug Patterson, owner of Patterson Farms in China Grove and past president of the NC Strawberry Association, chatted with Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about the upcoming Strawberry pickin’ season in NC. Doug share TIPS on what to do before and after you pick those strawberries.

Listen to the audio on the News Blog https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/strawberry-season-i2021