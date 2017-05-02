Search
Home Blog Tuesday News, May 02, 2017
Tuesday News, May 02, 2017

Verne HillMay 02, 2017Comments Off on Tuesday News, May 02, 2017

‘Hope du Jour’ 2017 (May 2)
Over 135 participating restaurants in Forsyth County will give 10% of their sales on Tuesday (May 2) to help those in need right here in our community through Crisis Control Ministry. https://goo.gl/ufpRRA
*Check out the Hope du Jour restaurant finder on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

DOLLAR SUB DAY at Jimmy John’s this  evening
Subs #1 – #6 will cost you only ONE dollar.
Times: 4pm to 8pm this Tuesday (May 2nd). One sandwich per person.

National Day of Prayer 2017 – this Thursday, May 4th
Theme: For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear Us. Forgive Us. Heal Us!
(Based on Daniel 9:19, which says, “O Lord, Listen! O Lord, Forgive! O Lord, Hear and Act! For Your Sake, O My God…”) Local events: https://goo.gl/1mhhYR

Locate a ‘strawberry farm’ near you on the News Blog at wbfj.fm
The NC Strawberry Association is a non-profit working to promote strawberry production and marketing. www.NCStrawberry.com https://goo.gl/Ffpcyc

Miracle story: At least two young children in Texas are alive today, thanks to the incredible efforts of some ‘Good Samaritans’ who refused to give up.
“Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe,” an unidentified woman could be heard praying. BTW: Deadly tornadoes ripped through north Texas over the weekend, claiming the lives of at least 5 and injuring many more. CBN News https://goo.gl/3sydSK

Youth Sports Equipment Exchange Consignment Sale
Hosted by the Student Ministries @ Mount Tabor UMC (Winston-Salem)
Happening this Saturday (May 6) from 8am to Noon
This is a great opportunity to purchase some gently used sports equipment at a reasonable price! Contact: Kara Harvey at 336-765-5561 https://goo.gl/NJX4DV

Distracted Driving: What is the 3-second rule?
Experts tell us that most crashes happen in about 3 seconds.
So if you are distracted by your phone or friends or are speeding, you might start this crash avoidance sequence too late. If you’ve never had experience with this type of situation, it might take you even longer to figure out what to do.
*Distraction was a key factor in 58% of crashes involving drivers ages 16 to 19
Teen Driver Source: https://goo.gl/aLzQHP

Find these stories and more on the NEWS Blog at wbfj.fm

Previous Post‘Good Samaritans’ help children in north Texas
Community Events

May
3
Wed
7:00 pm Jesus Culture / Lauren Daigle @ Bojangles' Coliseum (Charlotte)
Jesus Culture / Lauren Daigle @ Bojangles' Coliseum (Charlotte)
May 3 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Special Guests: Elevation Worship & Steven Furtick Tickets: $21.95 – $29.95 (per person)  /  $19.95 – $24.95 (group 10+) $33.95 (day of concert – per person)  /  $29.95 (day of concert – group 10+) http://www.outcrytour.com[...]
May
4
Thu
6:30 am Prayer Breakfast @ Kernersville Moravian Church (Kernersville)
Prayer Breakfast @ Kernersville Moravian Church (Kernersville)
May 4 @ 6:30 am – 7:45 am
Keynote Speaker: J.R. Gorham 336.996.2231 Sponsored by the Kernersville Family YMCA
6:45 am Prayer Breakfast @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
Prayer Breakfast @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
May 4 @ 6:45 am – 8:00 am
Guest Speaker: Pastor Don Gordon of Ardmore Baptist Church (WS) 336.712.2000 Sponsored by the Jerry Long Family YMCA
6:50 am Prayer Breakfast @ Yadkin Family YMCA (Yadkinville)
Prayer Breakfast @ Yadkin Family YMCA (Yadkinville)
May 4 @ 6:50 am – 8:00 am
336.679.7962
7:00 am Prayer Breakfast @ St. Paul's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Prayer Breakfast @ St. Paul's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
May 4 @ 7:00 am – 8:15 am
Guest Speaker: Lanie Pope, WXII Chief Meteorologist 336.721.2100  x6268 Sponsored by the William G. White, Jr. Family YMCA

