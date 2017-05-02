Tuesday News, May 02, 2017

‘Hope du Jour’ 2017 (May 2)

Over 135 participating restaurants in Forsyth County will give 10% of their sales on Tuesday (May 2) to help those in need right here in our community through Crisis Control Ministry. https://goo.gl/ufpRRA

DOLLAR SUB DAY at Jimmy John’s this evening

Subs #1 – #6 will cost you only ONE dollar.

Times: 4pm to 8pm this Tuesday (May 2nd). One sandwich per person.

National Day of Prayer 2017 – this Thursday, May 4th

Theme: For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear Us. Forgive Us. Heal Us!

(Based on Daniel 9:19, which says, “O Lord, Listen! O Lord, Forgive! O Lord, Hear and Act! For Your Sake, O My God…”) Local events: https://goo.gl/1mhhYR

Locate a ‘strawberry farm’ near you on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

The NC Strawberry Association is a non-profit working to promote strawberry production and marketing. www.NCStrawberry.com https://goo.gl/Ffpcyc

Miracle story: At least two young children in Texas are alive today, thanks to the incredible efforts of some ‘Good Samaritans’ who refused to give up.

“Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe,” an unidentified woman could be heard praying. BTW: Deadly tornadoes ripped through north Texas over the weekend, claiming the lives of at least 5 and injuring many more. CBN News https://goo.gl/3sydSK

Youth Sports Equipment Exchange Consignment Sale

Hosted by the Student Ministries @ Mount Tabor UMC (Winston-Salem)

Happening this Saturday (May 6) from 8am to Noon

This is a great opportunity to purchase some gently used sports equipment at a reasonable price! Contact: Kara Harvey at 336-765-5561 https://goo.gl/NJX4DV

Distracted Driving: What is the 3-second rule?

Experts tell us that most crashes happen in about 3 seconds.

So if you are distracted by your phone or friends or are speeding, you might start this crash avoidance sequence too late. If you’ve never had experience with this type of situation, it might take you even longer to figure out what to do.

*Distraction was a key factor in 58% of crashes involving drivers ages 16 to 19

Teen Driver Source: https://goo.gl/aLzQHP

