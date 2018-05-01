Tuesday News, May 01, 2018

Embracing Hope: WBFJ Sharathon 2018

Final week of Early Voting for the May 8th Primary…

BTW: You can register + vote during the multi-day Early Voting period

which ends May 5th (this Saturday @ 1pm).

Sample Ballot info online. Go to Voter Search Criteria: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

*Fill out fields with your personal info. Hit search

*Click on your full name

*Scroll down to YOUR Sample Ballot for May 8, 2018 Primary

President Trump meeting with that Southwest Airlines crew hailed as heroes for landing their plane after an engine blowout damaged the fuselage and killed a passenger partially sucked out a window. Included in the invitation, Tammie Joe Shults, the captain of Flight 1380, First Officer Darren Ellisor and the three flight attendants aboard the Dallas-bound flight out of New York that made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. Several passengers also are expected to attend the meeting at the Oval Office.

The plane left LaGuardia Airport on the morning of April 17 with 144 passengers aboard. At 30,000 feet, passengers heard a bang and felt a bump as a fan blade broke off in the engine, causing it to explode. Shrapnel spewed across the fuselage and broke a window. Jennifer Riordan, of Albuquerque, N.M., was sucked halfway out of the plane, requiring two passengers to pull her back onboard. Efforts by a nurse to save Riordan’s life were unsuccessful. She was the first passenger death on a U.S. airline since 2009— and the first ever in Southwest Airlines’ history. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/

A California 7-Eleven said it found a way to keep panhandlers and loiterers from hanging out inside the store: blast classical music. Customers at the Modesto location feel safer since the 7-Eleven started blasting symphonies and occasional operas over outdoor speakers. “Once the music started, the riffraff left,” Manuel Souza, who’s homeless and jokingly referred to himself as part of the riffraff.

http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/05/01/california-7-eleven-cranks-classical-music-to-dissuade-loitering.html

If you want to help your brain, try eating dark chocolate.

Two new studies finding that dark chocolate can have a positive effect on your brain and immune system. The flavonoids found in cacao contain extremely potent antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents. This means dark chocolate can improve your memory and thinking abilities, as well as reduce stress and inflammation and even improve your mood. The studies from Loma Linda used dark chocolate with about a 70 percent concentration of cocoa.

The findings were presented at the Experimental Biology annual meeting in San Diego

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2018/april/eat-more-dark-chocolate-it-can-improve-your-health

Junior is a dad. Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr and wife Amy welcomed Isla Rose Earnhardt on Monday (April 30), the first child for both.

BTW: The baby was born the day after what would have been Dale Earnhardt’s 67th birthday. https://www.nascar.com/news-media

President Trump is considering cutting federal funds to abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood, fulfilling one of his many campaign promises.

The proposed measure would effectively change Title X, which provides federal grants to family planning programs. Title X has a budget of $289 million and provides funding for approximately 4,000 clinics, 500 of which belong to Planned Parenthood. http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2018/

Not funny at all…

Comedian Michelle Wolf has come under heavy fire for her raw attacks against the appearance and character of White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. But what isn’t being widely reported is that Wolf made other outrageous “jokes,” one of which was extremely crude and offensive to anyone who believes in the sanctity of life. http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2018/

Medicare will require hospitals to post their standard prices online and make electronic medical records more readily available to patients.

Hospitals are required to disclose prices publicly, but the latest change would put that information online in a machine-readable format that can be easily processed by computers. http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2018/april/medicare-will-require-hospitals-to-post-prices-online

At the Box Office: Audiences assembled worldwide as Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War broke both domestic and worldwide ‘opening weekend’ box office records.

BTW: “I Can Only Imagine” -the movie holding strong at #12 after 7 weeks in theaters. www.boxofficemojo.com/

(EVENT) “Fresh Starts & Full Plates Gala” hosted by Providence Restaurant & Catering

This Sunday (May 6) from 6pm to 9pm

Triad Community Kitchen, a program of Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC, has been changing lives for a over decade, and its newest program, Providence Restaurant and Catering, is celebrating two years of operations. “Fresh Starts & Full Plates,” a fundraising event celebrating our past and investing in our future. https://www.facebook.com/events/807180446140194/