Tuesday News, March 31, 2020

Heroes of the Supply Chain!

The latest COVID-19 numbers (Monday)

Forsyth County: The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 continues to rise, seven new cases on Monday for a total of 40.

There are over 1,300 cases statewide. +137 hospitalizations and 6 deaths in NC.

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc

The first coronavirus-related unemployment payments will be paid starting this week as North Carolina is flooded with tens of thousands of claims.

The state has received approximately 270,000 claims in the past two weeks, most of them related to COVID-19 as businesses close or scale back.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/governor-cooper-announces-first-covid-19-unemployment-benefits-will-be-paid-week

UPDATE: Wake Forest University will not resume its in-person classes during the spring semester because of the coronavirus pandemic. Undergraduate students will receive a pro-rated refund for meal plans and on-campus housing

Wake Forest is planning an online commencement on May 18… with an in-person ceremony at a late date when it is safe to gather in large numbers

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/wfu-plans-online-graduation-in-may-university-says-remote-classes/

The City of Winston-Salem is suspending bulky item pick-up. The city will pick up items in the Route 5 neighborhoods this week, but future collections are suspended until future notice. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/bulky-items-pickup-to-be-suspended-after-this-week/

Sad news: Thomas S. Haggai of High Point, former CEO of I-G-A Global and the first pastor of Emerywood Baptist Church in High Point, passed away on March 27. He was 89. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/tom-haggai-former-ceo-of-iga-global-and-first-pastor/

Families who need food assistance can now text FOODNC to 877-877

to find free meal sites near them.

*TEXT – COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information about COVID-19.

North Carolina under a statewide ‘Stay-at-Home’ order from the Governor

The order is ‘mandatory’ in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The statewide ‘Stay-at-home’ order will be in effect for at least 30 days, until April 29…

NOTE: City or county orders that are ‘most restrictive’ still apply after 5pm.

https://www.newsobserver.com/news/coronavirus/article241577016.html

https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/200327_FAQ-SAH-Order_FINAL.pdf

”Stay-at-home”: Residents need to remain at home unless you NEED to go out,

while practicing social distancing and no gatherings of more than 10 people

CDC: #1 thing to help stop the spread of coronavirus…

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

*A toll-free Hope Line has been established for older adults experiencing isolation from social distancing. Call 1-866-578-HOPE that’s 1-866-578-4673

Prayer/ Praise: Samaritan’s Purse has set up a 68-bed Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in New York City to provide critical care for people sickened by COVID-19.

A full team of dozens of medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, and other healthcare specialists will receive coronavirus patients from their partner, Mount Sinai Health System hopefully by today. https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/covid-19-response/

Attention first responders, emergency child-care sites are open in the Triad.

Call this number if you need child care to do your job… 888-610-1685

Details on the News Blog…

Blood donors needed. If you are healthy and able, please ‘give the gift of life’.

Download the Blood Donor mobile app today…

Find local blood drives and donation centers quickly and easily

Convenient, easy appointment scheduling and rescheduling

Complete your RapidPass to reduce wait times at donation sites!

https://www.redcrossblood.org/blood-donor-app.html

*Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

Daily hours: 8am – 7pm. Weekend hours: 10:30am – 3pm

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

UPDATE: The family of singer / songwriter John Prine posting that he has been upgraded to STABILE while being treated for COVID-19 symptoms. Prine has been hospitalized since Thursday and his condition worsened on Saturday.

FYI: Prine was scheduled to perform at this year’s MerleFest, prior to its cancellation.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/john-prine-in-critical-condition-with-covid–symptoms/

Too much? North Carolina’s attorney general (Josh Stein) said his office has received ‘dozens’ of price gouging complaints so far during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of emergency declaration on March 10 triggered the state’s price gouging law, which basically states “charging too much in times of crisis”.

Nearly half of the price gouging complaints have to do with ‘grocery items ’including hand sanitizer and cleaning products.

https://www.wbtv.com/2020/03/17/price-gouging-complaints-made-amid-covid-pandemic-nc-ag-says/

North Carolina’s price gouging law applies to all levels of the supply chain from the manufacturer to the distributor to the retailer. Info: 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

To file a complaint online: https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/