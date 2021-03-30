Tuesday News, March 30, 2021

Prayer concern. US Senator Tom Tillis will undergo surgery for prostate cancer next week. Tillis said that the cancer was found early after an annual physical. He expects to make a full recovery. Tillis said he had no symptoms and wouldn’t have imagined he had cancer. Bottom Line: Early detection can truly save lives.

HAECO (Hi – co) Americas is hiring.

Most of the job positions are for aircraft mechanics for its facilities at PTI Airport.

For more information, go to www.HAECOisHiring.com.

Hayward Pool Products will gain some operational jobs at its Clemmons facility as corporate headquarters moves from NJ to Charlotte. Hayward Pool Products, the largest private employer in Clemmons, is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of pool equipment and associated automation systems.

Help is on the way. The city of Winston-Salem is opening applications for help with mortgage, rent and utility payments under the Federal program called RUMA, designed for low-income residents within the city.

*A link to the application portal is on the News Blog (CityofWS.org/RUMA).

UPDATE: The CDC (Federal) Eviction Moratorium has been extended to June 30.

Governor Cooper has awarded the ‘Order of the Long Leaf Pine’ to outgoing Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch. The award is the highest honor that the state governor’s office can give for achievement and service. Hatch has served as Wake Forest’s president for nearly 16 years. Hatch will retire on June 30.

Meals-on-Wheels needs Volunteers

“Delivering ‘Hot Meals and Warm Smiles’ to area seniors”

Senior Services will resume hot meal deliveries on May 3.

Senior Services is now accepting volunteer applications for its Meals-on-Wheels program. Volunteers will be asked to deliver lunch-time meal routes starting sometime between 9:45am and noon, Monday through Friday. Route deliveries usually take between 60 and 90 minutes to complete and can be done on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. Want to volunteer? Call 336-725-0907 or visit www.seniorservicesinc.org

*Senior Services has been operating in Winston-Salem for more than 58 years.

The Senior Games and Silver-Arts programs

The Piedmont Plus Senior Games and SilverArts, hosted by the City of Winston-Salem’s Parks and Rec Department, will have in person activities with safety protocols in place.

These games are open to residents of Forsyth and Stokes counties, but is open to anyone who has had a North Carolina address for at least three months

Whether you are looking for a way to display creative talents, stay active in an athletic sport, or make new friendships with people your age, these programs offer a variety of opportunities to stay engaged with other older adults in our community.

To register, view rules, schedules and other information visit www.weplay.ws

Entry forms are also available at all local YMCAs and recreation centers.

Nike is suing the company (MSCHF) that created the controversial “Satan Shoes” in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X (made famous for the hit ‘Old Town Road’).

Nike says it did not authorize the creation of these limited edition shoes and accuses MSCHF of trademark infringement. All 666 pairs of this athletic shoe sold out as soon as they went on sale on Monday! Source: CBN News

SPORTS

Road to the Final Four.

NCAA Tournament men’s basketball Elite 8 wraps up.

7:15 p.m.: West final, Southern Cal vs. Gonzaga (TBS)

9:57 p.m.: East final, UCLA vs. Michigan (TBS)

College Baseball

4 p.m.: Liberty at Duke

6 p.m.: N.C. State at UNCG

6:30 p.m.: North Carolina at East Carolina

Passion Week Focus: The Mount of Olives

During biblical times, the Mount of Olives was covered with ancient olive trees, and is one mountain north of Mt. Zion with breathtaking views of the Old City, the City of David, and the Kidron Valley.

It was here where Jesus encouraged His disciples and gave them their instructions after He would be crucified (Matthew 24).

It’s worthwhile considering that this mount is not only a geographical link between the desert and the fertile hills of Jerusalem – it is also the spiritual link between heaven and earth or life and death. During the time of the First and Second Temples, the Mount of Olives was the place where the high priest used to slaughter and burn the ‘Red Cow’, whose ashes purify those who are impure at the Temple. https://www.land-of-the-bible.com/content/mount-olives

Passion Week Timeline: Today our journey takes us back to the Temple in Jerusalem and then to the Mount of Olives. Judas Agrees to Betray Jesus.

Passion Verse for Tuesday –

“Heaven and earth will pass away, but My words will never pass away.” Matthew 24:35

Check out the daily events and scripture references of Jesus and his disciples during Passion Week on the News Blog at wbfj.fm