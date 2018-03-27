Tuesday News, March 27, 2018

H oly Week Timeline – Tuesday

Today our journey takes us back to the Temple in Jerusalem and then to the Mount of Olives. Judas Agrees to Betray Jesus…

Easter fun stats: $2.6 Billion: Projected Easter spending on candy. Total Easter-related spending expected $18.2 Billion dollars or $150 per person. Over half of us (59%) will eat the EARS first on our chocolate bunnies

Volunteers are still needed for the 4th annual Joy Prom Winston-Salem

*Joy Prom is a full-scale prom especially designed for people ages 16 and up

with developmental, intellectual and/or physical different-abilities. Date: April 13 (that’s a Friday evening) from 7-10pm

New location this year: Calvary Day School 5000 Country Club Road in W-S.

This is a FREE event and open to the first 300 guests…

VOLUNTEERS are still needed (ages 16 and up) – especially male volunteers

Questions? info@joypromwinstonsalem.org or call 336-701-0078.

Are you registered to vote? Need to make changes to your voter information?

Check your Voter Registration Info online… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Voting 101: https://www.ncsbe.gov/Elections/Blog-Agency/ArticleID/36/Resolve-to-register-and-vote-in-2018

Reminder: Mid-term primaries will be Tuesday, May 8.

Early voting begins April 19. General election is November 6.

Faith-based films performing well at the box office…

“I Can Only Imagine” – in its 2nd weekend – capturing the #3 spot once again.

The movie cost $7 million to make, now has grossed over $38 million over two weekends.

“Paul, Apostle of Christ” landed in the eighth spot in its opening weekend, earning $5 million for Sony’s Affirm Films. -CBN News

(New) GOD’S NOT DEAD (3): A LIGHT IN DARKNESS is a powerful reminder that in all circumstances, we are called to be a light for Jesus to a world in desperate need of hope. In theaters nationwide on Good Friday… https://godsnotdead.pureflix.com/

(New) The Discovery Channel, which has already started filming some of the high-profile drivers of the Modified Division, will be following the action at Bowman Gray this racing season. This will be the second time the NASCAR-sanctioned series will get national cable exposure. The 70th season of Bowman Gray Stadium racing on the longest-running NASCAR-sanctioned series that started in 1949 begins on April 21. http://www.journalnow.com/sports

NC DOT is holding a meeting TODAY from 4 to 6pm to get public feedback on a proposal to connect Forum Parkway with University Parkway. Location: Woodland Baptist Church on Bethania-Rural Hall Road. It is a drop-in style meeting with no formal presentation. www.journalnow.com/news/

Crews have replaced a telephone pole in Providence, Rhode Island, that was being held together by…duct tape? Here’s the deal: The pole (in question) was split in two several weeks ago when it was struck by a truck. A crew with National Grid used tape to hold the pole together, and a supervisor with the utility deemed it safe for the short term. A permanent repair was scheduled for a week later, but the pole was replaced last Friday after residents expressed concern about its safety.

Question: What unusual THING have you ever ‘repaired’ with duct tape?

http://www.wral.com/crews-replace-rhode-island-pole-held-together-with-duct-tape/17443150/

A new $5 million dollar federal program will bring free digital textbooks to students. The new grant program, administered by the U.S. Department of Education, will support the creation or improved use of open textbooks for use at any college and university. Open textbooks are made freely available online by their authors. The goal of the program is to save students money. *Over the years, as the cost of higher education has continued to rise… Since 2006, the cost of a college textbook has risen 73% which is over four times the rate of inflation. According to the College Board, students at public four-year universities spend an average of $1,250 on textbooks.

http://theconversation.com/new-federal-program-tackles-spiraling-costs-of-college-textbooks-93921

Apple is set to debut some new products this week. Many expect to see new, cheaper iPads and possibly Mac laptops from Apple. Apple is looking to boost falling tablet sales in the education market where it faces stiff competition from Google’s Chromebook. BTW: Apple’s biggest money-maker: its smartphones. www.usatoday.com

The 5 things you should do immediately if your phone is stolen

Phone missing? Stop everything and do this.

http://smartphones.reviewed.com/features/the-5-things-you-should-do-immediately-if-your-phone-is-stolen?utm_source=usat&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=collab

Linda Brown, the little girl at the center of the 1954 landmark Brown v. Board of Education case that ended segregation in public schools, passed away in Topeka, Kansas on Sunday. She was 76. Linda Brown’s legacy as a civil rights icon began in 1951, when her father, Oliver Brown, attempted to enroll her in Sumner Elementary, an all-white school located just a few blocks from her home… http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2018

NASCAR: Clint Bowyer is the winner of the snow delayed cup race at Martinsville Speedway on Monday. This is Bowyer’s first win since 2012.