Tuesday News, March 26, 2019 

Tuesday News, March 26, 2019 

Verne Hill, Mar 26, 2019 

 Allergy Alert: Tree Pollen (HIGH)

 Easter buffet at IKEA? Well, yes…  The all-you-can-eat Swedish smorgasbord happens (6 pm) on Friday, April 5.
Seating is limited and tickets can be purchased in the IKEA Charlotte Restaurant. Tickets are $12.99/per person and $2.99 for kids (IKEA FAMILY price).

Regular price $16.99 per person, $4.99 for kids. Some assembly required? J
*Each FAMILY member family who attends will receive a FREE cookbook!

(IKEA Charlotte only).   https://www.ikea.com/us/en/store/charlotte/activities

 

Americans are still buying Greeting cards, to the tune of six billion cards per year, according to the Greeting Card Association.  But, many of us are giving up cards in favor of digital alternatives or maybe we are simply sending fewer cards between major holidays like Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Easter.  Now, major retailers, including CVS and Walmart, are cutting back on how much space is allotted to housing Greeting Cards. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/03/26/walmart-cvs-may-cut-greeting-card-space-as-cards-decline/3243515002/

 

The Pentagon has authorized $1 billion dollars to build 57 miles of “pedestrian fencing” along the US-Mexico border. The 18 feet high fencing will be be erected within the Yuma and El Paso Sectors of the border. The funds will also go towards “constructing and improving roads, and installing lighting.”

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2019/march/pentagon-green-lights-1b-for-trump-border-wall

 

Did you feel the earthquake overnight? 

A magnitude 2.2 quake happened near High Point (around 12:32 am).

https://myfox8.com/2019/03/26/did-you-feel-that-magnitude-2-2-earthquake-rocks-piedmont-triad/

 

Educators across the state plan to march (again) on Raleigh, May 1st

The North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) is planning a ‘Teacher’s Rally’ in Raleigh on May 1st, leaving the question open for whether dozens of school districts across the state will close again because of teacher absences.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/educators-across-north-carolina-including-in-forsyth-county-plan-to/article_ce0fb81b-2f60-5dd3-8a3f-a23682f74c04.html

 

Jobs Available: This Wednesday (March 27), Sheetz will conduct interviews from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all N.C. stores.  For more information, go to https://jobs.sheetz.com.

*Sheetz plans to hire more than 400 full-time employees for its North Carolina convenience stores as part of a companywide workforce initiative.

 

The historic all-female spacewalk has been ‘postponed’ because there weren’t enough medium-sized spacesuits for the ladies. The first all-female spacewalk, scheduled to take place this Friday, March 29, will now be conducted by a man and a woman — NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch (the NC State Grad).

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/news/2019/03/25/nasa-all-female-spacewalk-canceled-spacesuit-issues/3273554002/

 

Forsyth Creek Week continues through March 31. 

Creek Week offers recreational activities, hands-on learning experiences, dynamic guest speakers, children’s activities and many other ways to appreciate enjoy and protect our local creeks and streams.  *Check out the News Blog for the Forsyth Creek Week Calendar of Events and the special Home Schoolers field trip section. http://forsythcreekweek.squarespace.com/calendar

http://forsythcreekweek.squarespace.com/home-schoolers

 

 

Tax Tip Tuesday:  Help is available (locally) through AARP. 

AARP has trained and certified ‘Tax Aide volunteers’ that can assist in preparing and e-filing your (simple) 2018 Federal and State personal income tax returns.

Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income.

*Mondays and Tuesdays: Services are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 15 on at the Reynolda Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive…

*Thursdays and Fridays at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.

No appointments. Counselors will be available -first come, first served basis.

For more information: aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 1-888-227-7669.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/looking-for-help-during-tax-season/article_ba3e8188-3978-58a4-9b2e-e153d6cacc0e.html

 

In 2016, TV tracker Nielsen revealed that the average cable subscriber had more than 200 channels in their bundle, yet only watched roughly 20 channelsConsumers have long hoped for a time when we could pick and choose which channels they wanted to pay for from a cable plan.

*Now consumers are looking at yet another new subscription ‘streaming’ service when APPLE TV+ launches this fall, something will likely add even more costs to our media budgets. Netflix, Amazon, and even HBO all have compelling shows available now along with a rich library. Apple will have to prove itself in the Fall. https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2019/03/26/apple-tv-welcome-age-unbundle/3266102002/

 

Starting this week, some of the school resource officers in Forsyth County may look a little different.  They will still perform the same duties. They’ll still interact with students, serving as role models and enforcing school rules. However, Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies that serve as resource officers in six Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will no longer wear their deputy uniforms.

Instead, they’ll be wearing blazers along with long- or short-sleeved polos, tactical khakis and tennis shoes.

“We want to look non-threatening and more inviting,” Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said. “We’re not there to make arrests, but change the atmosphere and be mentors. But if necessary, they will do the duties they need to perform.”

In a related story: The sheriff’s office, the Winston-Salem Police Department and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are in talks about the possibility of making the sheriff’s office responsible for all of the resource officers in schools.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/officers-look-a-little-less-like-cops-in-some-forsyth/article_c5de6747-f86f-5851-a638-18ae7d968cbb.html

 

 

Solo songs VS the Commodores hits ?

R&B / Pop singer Lionel Richie brings his “Hello” tour to the Greensboro Coliseum on July 25. Tickets ($66-$131.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday  www.ticketmaster.com

1-800-745-3000 or in person at the box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

 

 

 

 

 

