Tuesday News, March 24, 2020

Please continue to PRAY for all of our leaders during this trying time of uncertainty.

Governor Cooper and the NC COVID-19 Task Force…

*K-12 public schools will remain ‘CLOSED for in person instruction’ through May 15.

*A ban on ‘mass gatherings of 50 people or more” (this is updated from +100 ban).

*If you are in a ‘high risk’ group, please STAY HOME…

*‘Some businesses’ including gyms, movie theaters, barber shops, hair and nail salons are to CLOSE “by 5pm” this Wednesday (March 25).

*Grocery stores and restaurants (take out / delivery only) will remain open.

Please buy what you need, please do not hoard!

Are we doing enough? The N.C Healthcare Association, which represents all 130 hospitals in the state, sent a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper asking him to immediately order people to “shelter in place” to try to head off a surge in new coronavirus cases.

NOTE: We can still do our part and stay home as much as possible!

Volunteer where needed and only shop if it is necessary.

Clark Howard: How to Prioritize Your Bills When You Can’t Pay Them All.

If you’ve found yourself unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic — or you suspect that you might be soon — you may be wondering how you’re going to pay your bills.

Here’s the order in which Clark recommends you pay your bills:

#1 Food. Then, Housing, Transportation, Utilities and Credit cards / personal loans.

*The coronavirus crisis has put all of us in uncharted territory. While it may be scary to be facing the prospect of not being able to pay your bills, remember that you are not alone. Tackle the bills that you can pay in the order outlined above and remember that through all of this, communication with whoever it is you owe money to is key.

Hummm. Notices posted at Costco this week indicate the store is no longer accepting returns on key items that many are stocking up on the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Costco, the big-box store known for its flexible return policy, is reportedly no longer accepting returns on toilet paper, paper towels, sanitizing wipes, water, rice or Lysol. Experts speculate that Costco may not be accepting returns out of safety? According to the CDC, the virus can live on plastic or hard materials for up to three days and on cardboard for up to 24 hours. https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/costco-not-accepting-returns-items

UPDATE: “I STILL BELIEVE” (the new movie based on Jeremy Camp’s early life with his first wife, Melissa) is coming to Video On Demand THIS FRIDAY (March 27).

The film had one weekend at the box office before theaters closed down across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak. The movie team saying that “While we would have loved to have more time at the box office, given the situation, we are THRILLED that a way has been made to get this to people faster via Video on Demand options.”

No mass gathering this year at God’s Acre?

The Moravian Easter Sunrise Service at Old Salem will be ‘livestream only’ on April 12 because of coronavirus pandemic. The Service will still be conducted from Home Moravian Church – mixed with live pictures of God’s Acre – through live stream starting at 6pm Easter Sunday morning at www.moraviansunrise.org.

*The Moravian Sunrise Easter Service has been held in Old Salem since 1772.

New this morning: Summer Olympics put ‘on hold’ due to coronavirus outbreak.

The International Olympic Committee has agreed to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics til next year – “to be held by the summer of 2021.” This is the first time in modern Olympic history that a global health issue has disrupted the Games.

HIRING? Several retailers ARE hiring right now…

*Walmart is hiring over 5,000 associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers in North Carolina in response to the strong demand in stores as a result of the coronavirus. You can apply by visiting Walmartcareers.com or text ‘jobs’ to 240240 to get started. You can apply today and start today.

*On Friday, Publix announced it will hire thousands of associates by the end of March to fill positions in its stores – including NC. -USA TODAY

Emergency child-care sites opening in the Triad

NOTE: Eligible are children of emergency first responders, medical personnel and other essential front-line staff, such as grocery and pharmacy employees, “who need to work in order to keep our community healthy and operational.”

*Imprints Cares centers will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays.

*The YMCA of Northwest N.C. is repurposing five of its closed branches into emergency child-care sites. The YMCA emergency child care begins this Thursday (March 26) at the White branch (775 West End Blvd).

Emergency child-care sites will open on March 30 at YMCA locations in Davie, Stokes, Statesville and Wilkes. Registration is happening now.

Volunteers Needed: Love Out Loud (Winston-Salem) is working with nonprofit, church, business and city partners to ‘safely’ help those in need in our local communities.

NOTE: If you think you have been exposed to COVID‑19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider.

CDC: Highly recommends NO gatherings of 10 or more people.

*Avoid any UNNESSARY travel. Work from home. Only buy what you really NEED…

CDC: Simple things to help stop the spread of coronavirus…

#1 thing: Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

*Regularly clean surfaces (counter tops, Keyboards and doorknobs) with a disinfectant.

*Stay home when you are sick. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/share-facts-stop-fear.html