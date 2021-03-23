Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tuesday News, March 23, 2021

Tuesday News, March 23, 2021

Verne HillMar 23, 2021Comments Off on Tuesday News, March 23, 2021

Like

Cloudy skies through Thursday.  Sunny for Friday and Saturday

 

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the ‘HIGH’ range today. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

 

Discover and explore our local waterways and lakes in Forsyth County.

‘Forsyth Creek Week’ happening now through Sunday (March 28).

Join in this week-long celebration of all things ‘creek’ with films, bird walks, creek crawls, rain barrel workshops, kayaking and fly-fishing demonstrations and more.

Enjoy lots of virtual workshops along with limited in-person events.
List of Events: www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar

 

Hiring event today.  Unifi Inc. is conducting employment interviews today (7 to 11am and 1pm to 3:30pm).  The company is looking to fill 42 entry-level, full-time positions at its Yadkinville yarn-manufacturing plant. Interview site: 601 E Main St. in Yadkinville.

Details at www.unifi.com/careers or at https://tinyurl.com/yhmfopwd.

 

More questions than answers. A shooting at that supermarket in Boulder, Colorado claiming the lives of 10 people Monday afternoon, including a police officer who was the first to respond to the scene.  Police have a man in custody. Boulder shared more details during a news conference this morning.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/03/23/boulder-shooting-supermarket-king-soopers-what-we-know/6958957002/

 

Tokyo 2020. Olympic organizers in Tokyo announcing that Japan will not allow “volunteers from overseas” to come into their country amid public concerns over the coronavirus.  There will be a few exceptions. International spectators will not be allowed to enter.  Athletes’ families are also likely to be barred…

https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/tokyo-olympics-organizers-to-bar-most-international-volunteers

 

Krispy Kreme will give you a free original glazed doughnut to anyone who shows their vaccination card at any U.S. location.  The deal is good through the remainder of 2021. https://www.krispykreme.com/promos/vaccineoffer

 

Staples will laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free, once you are fully vaccinated. The offer is good at nationwide locations until April 3.

https://www.fox4now.com/news/national/staples-to-laminate-covid-vaccine-card-for-free

 

Looking for a Covid 19 vaccination site?

Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find your vaccination group.  https://findmygroup.nc.gov/

Someone is considered “fully vaccinated” when it’s been at least 2 weeks since they got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, or 2weeks since they got their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

 

Do you have experience administering vaccinations?

Please email us directly at StarMedJobs@starmounthealthcare.com

 

Livestream ONLY.  The 249th Easter Sunrise Service at Old Salem will be held ‘virtually’ on Easter Sunday (April 4, 2021) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

NO outdoor component this Easter.  Details at www.moraviansunrise.org

http://www.salemcongregation.org/salem-congregation-ministries/easter-sunrise-service-2/

 

March Madness: Vote for the River Otter

The river otter water tank mural on Sides Road (visible going south on Peters Creek parkway) has made it to the Elite 8 in a national competition.

City of Winston-Salem entered the Sides Road Water Tank, one of 85 nominees, into the national online competition.

*To vote for the water tank into the next round visit www.elgl.org

(and click on the Cincinnati/Winston-Salem matchup)

Then click the Vote! Vote! Vote! Link.

Voting is free and is open to the public

BTW: The mural (of the colorful American Red Otter) titled “A Morning on the Yadkin River” was created by the artist Daas in 2018.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-otter-water-tank-knope-competition-advances/35799727

 

 

 

Details soon: Individuals who lost loved ones from COVID-19 will soon be able to apply for reimbursement for their funeral expenses.  FEMA is launching a ‘reimbursement program’ in April to compensate people for COVID-19-related funeral costs between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31 of 2020.

Officials saying that the assistance will continue into 2021.

Later this month, you will be able to assess a toll-free number to apply.

*People who have COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to keep and gather documentation ahead of the program’s launch in April.

https://www.aarp.org/politics-society/government-elections/info-2021/fema-covid-funeral-assistance.html

Check out the News Blog for further details.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostFEMA to help cover funeral expenses for people who lost loved ones to Covid-19
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

‘The Green Zoo’ by Toby Bost

Verne HillMar 23, 2021

‘Forsyth Creek Week’ March 20-28, 2021

Verne HillMar 23, 2021

Sweet treat for getting ‘the shot’. Laminate your VAX card

Verne HillMar 23, 2021

Community Events

Jan
4
Mon
6:30 pm Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Jan 4 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 26 @ 7:30 pm
This service is presented (via Zoom) by Sunrise United Methodist Church of Lewisville Monday’s @ 6:30pm and is designed for individuals and families with special needs; including families with young children and teens! http://www.sunrise-umc.org 336.413.7495
Jan
5
Tue
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 @ 6:30 pm – Mar 30 @ 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week FREE seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For more info: 336.765.5561
Jan
7
Thu
6:45 pm DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 7 @ 6:45 pm – Apr 1 @ 8:45 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 788-7600
Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Jan
20
Wed
6:30 pm DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 20 @ 6:30 pm – May 5 @ 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week (on-line) video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336-830-1974 Childcare is not available
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes