Tuesday News, March 23, 2021

Cloudy skies through Thursday. Sunny for Friday and Saturday

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the ‘HIGH’ range today. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Discover and explore our local waterways and lakes in Forsyth County.

‘Forsyth Creek Week’ happening now through Sunday (March 28).

Join in this week-long celebration of all things ‘creek’ with films, bird walks, creek crawls, rain barrel workshops, kayaking and fly-fishing demonstrations and more.

Enjoy lots of virtual workshops along with limited in-person events.

List of Events: www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar

Hiring event today. Unifi Inc. is conducting employment interviews today (7 to 11am and 1pm to 3:30pm). The company is looking to fill 42 entry-level, full-time positions at its Yadkinville yarn-manufacturing plant. Interview site: 601 E Main St. in Yadkinville.

Details at www.unifi.com/careers or at https://tinyurl.com/yhmfopwd.

More questions than answers. A shooting at that supermarket in Boulder, Colorado claiming the lives of 10 people Monday afternoon, including a police officer who was the first to respond to the scene. Police have a man in custody. Boulder shared more details during a news conference this morning.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/03/23/boulder-shooting-supermarket-king-soopers-what-we-know/6958957002/

Tokyo 2020. Olympic organizers in Tokyo announcing that Japan will not allow “volunteers from overseas” to come into their country amid public concerns over the coronavirus. There will be a few exceptions. International spectators will not be allowed to enter. Athletes’ families are also likely to be barred…

https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/tokyo-olympics-organizers-to-bar-most-international-volunteers

Krispy Kreme will give you a free original glazed doughnut to anyone who shows their vaccination card at any U.S. location. The deal is good through the remainder of 2021. https://www.krispykreme.com/promos/vaccineoffer

Staples will laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free, once you are fully vaccinated. The offer is good at nationwide locations until April 3.

https://www.fox4now.com/news/national/staples-to-laminate-covid-vaccine-card-for-free

Looking for a Covid 19 vaccination site?

Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find your vaccination group. https://findmygroup.nc.gov/

Someone is considered “fully vaccinated” when it’s been at least 2 weeks since they got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, or 2weeks since they got their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

Do you have experience administering vaccinations?

Please email us directly at StarMedJobs@starmounthealthcare.com

Livestream ONLY. The 249th Easter Sunrise Service at Old Salem will be held ‘virtually’ on Easter Sunday (April 4, 2021) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

NO outdoor component this Easter. Details at www.moraviansunrise.org

http://www.salemcongregation.org/salem-congregation-ministries/easter-sunrise-service-2/

March Madness: Vote for the River Otter

The river otter water tank mural on Sides Road (visible going south on Peters Creek parkway) has made it to the Elite 8 in a national competition.

City of Winston-Salem entered the Sides Road Water Tank, one of 85 nominees, into the national online competition.

*To vote for the water tank into the next round visit www.elgl.org

(and click on the Cincinnati/Winston-Salem matchup)

Then click the Vote! Vote! Vote! Link.

Voting is free and is open to the public

BTW: The mural (of the colorful American Red Otter) titled “A Morning on the Yadkin River” was created by the artist Daas in 2018.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-otter-water-tank-knope-competition-advances/35799727

Details soon: Individuals who lost loved ones from COVID-19 will soon be able to apply for reimbursement for their funeral expenses. FEMA is launching a ‘reimbursement program’ in April to compensate people for COVID-19-related funeral costs between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31 of 2020.

Officials saying that the assistance will continue into 2021.

Later this month, you will be able to assess a toll-free number to apply.

*People who have COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to keep and gather documentation ahead of the program’s launch in April.

https://www.aarp.org/politics-society/government-elections/info-2021/fema-covid-funeral-assistance.html

