Tuesday News, March 20, 2018

Spring officially begins around noon (12:15pm)

Breaking News: Another school shooting at a high school in Maryland.

The shooting happened at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. Great Mills is about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

According to NBC Washington, multiple injuries have been reported…

Breaking: At least one person was injured when a package bomb (with an Austin address) exploded at a FedEx facility near San Antonio in Texas overnight. Federal agents believe that this and the four other explosions this month in the Austin area are likely connected… -USA Today

New England is bracing for its fourth nor’easter to hit the region in less than three weeks. The latest forecasts predict a half-foot or more of snow could fall across large parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Thursday morning. BTW: Most major US air carriers are waiving fees for flight changes at airports in the path of the latest storm.

No more VW Bug? The future of the iconic Beetle has been a subject of speculation after a Volkswagen executive apparently suggested to reporters in Europe recently that the Beetle might be replaced in a few years. In a statement, the German automaker has no plans to discontinue the car in the US.

The VW Beetle first appeared in the U.S. in 1949. –USA Today

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: Old Salisbury Road is CLOSED between West Clemmonsville Road and Southpark Boulevard / Ardmore Road after a water main break damaged the road. Repairs are expected to be completed by Friday, weather permitting. http://www.journalnow.com

No more candy hearts? Necco wafer factory – the maker of the iconic Valentine’s Day candy ‘conversation’ Sweethearts – may be closed by summer, unless someone comes to their rescue soon. *Approximately 2 billion individual boxes are sold in the six weeks surrounding Valentine’s Day. BTW: In addition to conversation Sweethearts, Necco also produces Mary Janes, Clark Bars and Candy Buttons. https://goo.gl/EEEBGS

On March 10 dozens of Hunger Heroes from local churches came together with Becks Reformed Youth Group to package more than 15,000 healthy meals for hungry people. The red lentil jambalaya meals packed were sent to Second Harvest Food Bank in Winston-Salem to be distributed to local food pantries, providing much-needed healthy meals. Together, FCE and local youth groups are working to break the cycle of hunger in the region and abroad. Details: https://goo.gl/bwM4gm