Tuesday News, March 19, 2019

Spring officially arrives this Wednesday (March 20) at 5:58pm

A new study from NC Child revealing that suicide is the state’s second leading cause of death among youth…ages 10 to 17. Nearly one in 10 North Carolina high school students attempted suicide in 2015.
One expert saying that “It’s not that ‘they’ want to die, it’s that the pain (they are going through) is so overwhelming that they don’t see another way out…”
Contact the national crisis text line by texting “HOME” to 741741.
Atrium Health behavioral help line, open 24 hours. Just call 704-444-2400
https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2019/03/14/report–suicide-2nd-top-cause-of-death-north-carolina-teens

Those scooters will likely be back on the streets in Winston-Salem by this summer. The Winston-Salem City Council must weigh in on regulations unanimously endorsed by the council’s Public Safety Committee earlier in the week. The council’s latest proposal would drop a helmet-wearing requirement, riders must be at least 16 years old, but keep in place a rule that would make people stop riding the scooters at 9 p.m. The city banned the scooters last fall so that the council could develop a set of regulations. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/scooters-could-be-back-by-summer/article_8e5a9857-4a02-5ef6-b7c7-b06873f351d5.html

RSO change likely with the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools?
Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said the shift would end the city’s involvement in providing the school officers, which began almost 10 years ago.
The Forsyth Sheriff’s Office would take over the role of school-resource officers.
Under a proposal brought forward during Monday’s meeting of the Public Safety Committee of the Winston-Salem City Council, the city would be able to fill vacancies among patrol officers, and beef up the number of criminal investigators and other specialized positions.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/city-may-shift-police-officers-from-schools-to-streets-forsyth/article_affafb39-e707-523e-bf90-bcacea766485.html

Lost: Did you have a Myspace account back in the day?
Once-prominent social networking site Myspace has admitted to losing over a decade’s worth of music uploaded to the site – potentially up to 50 million songs. The issue originally gained traction on Reddit, when users noted they couldn’t play or download music. Eventually, users spotted an apology in a post from the LA based Myspace. “As a result of a server migration project, any photos, videos and audio files you uploaded more than three years ago may no longer be available on or from Myspace,” the post read. “We apologize for the inconvenience and suggest that you retain your back up copies.” So, are YOU one of the people trying to retrieve their stuff on Myspace…?  https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/03/19/myspace-loses-12-years-worth-music-uploaded-site/3209855002/

A miracle story is emerging after a tornado struck Paducah, Kentucky.
The miracle? No one was killed or injured even though the roof was ripped off of several buildings last Thursday including Mt. Zion Baptist Church – where 40 preschool kids and 10 church staff were going about their day. Preschool Director Michelle Rushing took the 40 children to safety into the innermost room. As the storm raged around them, the Baptist Press reports they sang songs like “Jesus Loves Me” and “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands”. Church member Sylvia Cherry said, “We just give God the glory that no one was hurt.” http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/march/tornado-rips-roof-from-church-as-40-kids-miraculously-shielded-while-singing-jesus-loves-me?cid=EU_CBNNEWSPM-20190318-PROD_DM15176&bid=293763977

