Tuesday News, March 17, 2020

NEW this morning: All restaurants and bars in NC will close at 5pm today, March 17, for dine-in customers. Take out and delivery will continue…

The Executive Order will also include an expansion of unemployment benefits to help North Carolina workers impacted by COVOD-19. Gov. Cooper and the state’s Coronavirus Taskforce will announce the Executive Order at news conference at 2pm.

The Sunday night, the CDC said it was recommending that all gatherings of 50 or more people not take place for eight weeks.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina hit 40 as of Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Monday afternoon, there are 3,487 coronavirus cases in US and 68 deaths.

Oh the (virtual) places will can go. Now, you get “go to the museum” and never have to leave your couch. According to Fast Company, Google Arts & Culture teamed up with over 500 museums and galleries around the world to bring anyone and everyone virtual tours and online exhibits of some of the most famous museums around the world. This collection is especially good for students who are looking for ways to stay on top of their studies while schools are closed.

Forsyth Technical Community College and Piedmont International University have extended their spring breaks to help control the spread of the coronavirus.

Greensboro College will move to online classes beginning March 23. Read more…

(NEW) The White House is recommending, for the next 15 days, that all people avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and that people not visit restaurants, bars or public food courts. The president also said that a vaccine for COVID-19 is in phase one clinical trials. When asked by a reporter about the impacts of the virus, Trump said it could be July or August before it “washes through.” CNN

Winston-Salem Public Safety UPDATE

Police will still be responding to minor traffic accidents after all. The City of Winston-Salem reversed course on a new policy that would have kept officers away from fender benders during the coronavirus pandemic. *City Manager Lee Garrity said that because a police report is required on motor-vehicle accidents involving $1,000 dollars or more in damages, the new policy was reversed so that police will be responding to all motor-vehicle accidents. www.journalnow.com/news/local/fender-bender-call-police-after-all-city-backs-away-from/article

WS/FC: More than 1,200 meals served at schools across Forsyth county.

The number of meals provided is expected to increase with 16 buses set to head into the community at various sites over the next few weeks. The meals are free for children 18 and under. Details: www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/115212

Over the next two days, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will pass out more than 18,000 laptops and set up 4,000 mobile hotspots for school children to get them up to speed for Thursday’s big move toward digital classrooms.

Guilford County Schools shares list of 32 grab-and-go sites where children can get breakfast, lunch starting Wednesday. Children will be able to pick up meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the sites.

Students will pick up their lunch for the day and breakfast for the following morning.

GCS also says officials started delivering meals to the most vulnerable students Monday, including those who are homeless or in transition. Delivery to these students will continues for at least the next two weeks.

Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Additionally, all Dollar General stores plan to close one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves

The NC Zoo in Asheboro will be temporarily closed beginning Tuesday, March 17.

BTW: A crew will tend to the animals.

NASCAR is postponing races til May over coronavirus concerns

The first NASCAR Cup Series race now scheduled is for May 9 at Martinsville.

Primary Elections in 3 states today -Arizona, Florida and Illinois

Officials said they are taking extra precautions to keep voting machines sanitized and will encourage “social distancing”. Ohio, Georgia and Louisiana have postponed their primaries due to coronavirus. FOX NEWS

Grocery Stores Alter Hours of Operation for Restocking and Sanitizing

NOTE: Harris Teeter, Publix, Lowes Foods and Trader Joe’s in addition to Walmart retail stores, are shrinking hours as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread.

*Harris Teeter stores will close at 9pm and re-open at their regular time.

*Publix stores will close early at 8 p.m. until further notice…

*Walmart 24-hour stores are now open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice

CDC: Simple things you can do to help keep you and others healthy

#1 thing: Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

*Regularly clean surfaces (counter tops, Keyboards and doorknobs) with a disinfectant.

At the weekend box office: #1 Disney and Pixar’s Onward.

“I Still Believe” debuted in second place in its opening weekend.

