Tuesday News, March 16, 2021

Today is March 16th or 3-16 day (John 3:16)

4 days til SPRING (Spring begins this Saturday, March 20)

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the ‘MODERATE’ range today. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Volunteer Open House at Salem Pregnancy Care Center happening Monday evening (March 22) from 6pm-7:30pm. Space is limited to 8. RSVP is required. Deadline to ‘sign up’ is this Friday at noon (3/19). debbie.bohlmann@salempregnancy.org

Israeli archaeologists have discovered dozens of new Dead Sea Scroll fragments bearing a biblical text found in a desert cave and believed hidden during a Jewish revolt against Rome nearly 1,900 years ago.

The fragments of parchment bear lines of Greek text from the books of Zechariah and Nahum. They are the first new scrolls found in 60 years.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2021/march/new-dead-sea-scroll-fragments-of-biblical-prophets-revealed-after-daring-rescue-operation

No Pancake Jamboree this month in Winston-Salem. Twin City Kiwanis Club making the difficult call to cancel its main fundraiser due to Covid restrictions.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/twin-city-kiwanis-club-trying-to-raise-money-without-popular-pancake-jamboree-annual-event-canceled/

6 feet to 3 feet? The CDC is reviewing new research that suggests social distancing 3-feet apart with masks can be as safe as 6 feet apart in the classroom. Dr. Anthony Fauci said 3-foot physical distancing in schools appeared to be safe. Current CDC guidance recommends “at least 6 feet” of social distancing to help reduce the spread of Covid-19. https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/cdc-reviewing-rule-students-staff-stay-feet-covid/story?id=76467841

CDC: Urges people to ‘stay away’ for St. Patrick’s Day…

So, NO pinching on Wednesday for those NOT wearing Green on St Patty’s Day? 😊

What would you do with 8 days – or close to 200 hours – of free time?

The average American saved ‘more than a week of time’ by NOT commuting last year, because of the Covid lockdown and working from home. According to a Pew Research study, about 71% of the American workforce was ‘working from home’ last December 2020. Only 20% worked from home before the pandemic. About half of those surveyed said they want to continue to work from home after the pandemic ends. *Americans work about 243 days a year, factoring in sick and vacation time.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/10-days-of-your-life-back-see-how-much-time-americans-saved-by-not-commuting-last-year/

Discover and explore our local waterways and lakes in Forsyth County.

‘Forsyth Creek Week’ happening March 20 – 28, 2021

This year there will be more virtual workshops along with some in-person events.

List of Events: www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar

Join in this week-long celebration of all things ‘creek’ with films, bird walks, creek crawls, rain barrel workshops, kayaking and fly-fishing demonstrations, fishing derbies, and lots more!

NOTE: Masks and social distancing observed at all in-person events.

Looking to get that Covid 19 vaccination?

Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find your vaccination group. https://findmygroup.nc.gov/

Someone is considered “fully vaccinated” when it’s been at least 2 weeks since they got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, or 2weeks since they got their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

Financial Covid Relief on the way. The “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS website is now working for those who are eligible to receive the third stimulus checks.

If you use the IRS website, you should see the scheduled deposit date for your check. https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment

*5 key facts about the latest $1,400 stimulus checks (WFMY News 2)

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/its-finally-here-5-key-facts-about-the-latest-1400-stimulus-checks/83

Lessons from the Pandemic: Americans fill the need to volunteer

Over half (65%) of Americans said the pandemic has provided them with a “wake-up call” to reach out to their communities.

*In a recent poll: 52% reported volunteering in their communities for the very first time as a result of the circumstances brought on by the pandemic.

*73% agreed that while donating money or items to help the community is great, using their hands to get out there and do the work is more fulfilling.

COMMON VOLUNTEER ACTIVITIES SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC

Collecting items or volunteer at a food pantry (41%)

Delivering food to essential workers (35%)

Volunteering to help elderly or neighbors maintain their homes (23%)

Donate blood (19%)

https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/52-of-americans-volunteered-for-first-time-during-pandemic/?fbclid=IwAR2BIu_i2pL8WND3GdqeuAYQOWsRypuNoUYClYtbLUOLSNUyDueLdGfWLls

Novant health (affiliated hospitals) are now allowing most adult patients to have

two visitors per day. *Restrictions remain in place for COVID-19 positive patients.

*All visitors are (still) required to complete a screening questionnaire with temperature assessment and must wear a mask.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/novant-hospitals-now-allow-two-visitors-per-day-for-most-patients/article

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

Lady Deacs are IN: Wake Forest vs. Oklahoma State in San Antonio

This Sunday at 1pm (ESPN2)

*NC State women received the #1 seed in the tournament.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-women-picked-as-ninth-seed-for-ncaa-tournament-and-will-play-eighth-seeded/

Quote of the Day from AskDrBrown

Bible teacher Michael Brown posted over the weekend…

“So, what do you do as a couple on your 45th anniversary?

You keep your bride happy and buy some mulch for the garden”