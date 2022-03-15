Tuesday News, March 15, 2022

Spring officially begins this Sunday (March 20).

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the MODERATE range for Tuesday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Update from Julie Luck of Facebook. “I have you to thank for uplifting my spirits and giving me strength. Your posts, prayers, cards and letters of support are so powerful and inspirational. There are positives.

My oncologist has been tweaking my meds to help lessen the side effects. My prognosis is good. The 5-year life expectancy of a Stage 3A colon cancer patient is 70%. My doctor says that could rise another 15% or more when my treatments are expected to be completed in May. My hair may thin but I’m not expected to lose it.”

“I’m a self-professed control freak, but my cancer diagnosis has completely changed my outlook. God is in control. The one thing I can control though is my attitude…”

-Julie Luck, News 2 anchor, now cancer warrior who is battling colon cancer.

https://www.facebook.com/JulieLuckOn2

Update: ‘Remote instruction’ for students at NC A&T today (TUE). Classes will resume in-person on Wednesday (March 16). *Technical issues cancelled classes on Monday. https://www.facebook.com/ncatsuaggies

Fuel fee included. Ride-share companies Lyft and Uber will soon add a temporary surcharge on their rides to help their drivers deal with the rise in gas prices.

https://www.npr.org/2022/03/14/1086577944/uber-lyft-surcharge-price?

Update: While COVID cases (and hospitalizations) continue to fall in the US, China has experienced more than 5,000 new Covid-19 infections this week – for the first time since the early days of the pandemic. Outbreaks of the highly contagious omicron variant have prompted officials to lock down more cities and impose further restrictions on more than 45 million people. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-03-15/china-reports-over-5-000-covid-cases-as-more-cities-locked-down?

Scientists continue to study people with ‘long Covid’.

As many as 30% who’ve tested positive for the virus have complained of long-term Covid symptoms like fatigue, breathing trouble, joint and chest pain, and heart problems, studies show. What about taste and smell…

How are you doing, mentally? Mental health has been an ongoing challenge for adults and kids during the pandemic. Four in 10 adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression during the pandemic, up from 1 in 10 before the pandemic.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/13/health/pandemic-year-three-predictions/index.html

What’s that shiny round thing? It’s called physical music, man…

CD sales in the US last year increased for the first time in almost two decades, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

*Vinyl is still hot, with steadily increasing sales over the past decade-and-a-half.

*CD sales peaked in 2000, when almost a billion CDs were shipped in the US.

https://www.theverge.com/2022/3/14/22976557/cd-sales-increase-2021-recording-industry-association-of-america?

Giving the ‘gift of life’ is really simple.

Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

*Sign up at www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Ukraine: Under attack from Russia.

Update: Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall was injured on Monday while newsgathering near Ukraine’s capital (Kyiv). Sad news, freelance journalist Brent Renaud was killed on Sunday while covering the refugee crisis in Ukraine.

https://abcnews.go.com/International/fox-news-journalist-injured-ukraine-day-journalist-killed/story?id=83442056

*Message to the world: ‘Russian people are not the Russian government’.

According to a Russian human rights group, the Russian government has arrested more than 13,000 protesters in the first two weeks of the Russian war against Ukraine.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/protesters-in-russia-risk-arrest-to-speak-out-against-putins-war/?

*How far would you go to share the truth?

A woman ran onto the set of an evening news program on Russian state television’s flagship Channel One on Monday holding a poster reading: “No war. Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They lie to you here. Russians against war.” She yelled: “Stop the war, no to war” before the camera cut away. The woman (Marina Ovsyannikova)who worked for the channel, was taken to a Moscow police station. Protestors are facing up to 15 years in jail for speaking out against the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/woman-runs-onto-russian-tv-news-set-brandishing-antiwar-poster-11647292214?

Check out the News Blog for ‘ways to pray for and help’ the Ukrainian people…

Headline of the Morning?

‘Hidden Valley Creates an Actual Diamond Made of Ranch’

Hidden Valley Ranch has created an actual diamond made from ‘ranch seasoning’. Really! The Ranch Diamond is a genuine 2 carat round brilliant cut diamond. It was created by a professional diamond maker in a lab by heating up Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning to 2,500 degrees, then crushing the output beneath 400 tons of pressure, a process that took a total of five months.

The Ranch Diamond, set in a 14K white gold band, is up for sale!

Die-hard ranch fans can bid on the ring through this Thursday (March 17) at TheRanchDiamond.com.

Good news: All proceeds from The Ranch Diamond will be donated to Feeding America, with every dollar raised helping provide at least 10 meals.

https://www.foodbeast.com/news/hidden-valley-ranch-diamond/?

This Tarheel professor and entrepreneur is about to add “astronaut” to his title.

UNC-Chapel Hill professor and world traveler Jim Kitchen will be a passenger on a Blue Origin flight scheduled for next Wednesday (March 23) in West Texas around 9:30am.

Blue Origin is the brainchild of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

https://chapelboro.com/news/unc-professor-among-next-travelers-to-space-on-blue-origin-flight

Maybe one day Dolly Parton will be a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But it won’t happen in 2022. On Monday, the country legend announced on social media that she was removing herself from this year’s nomination pool.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” she wrote in a message on Twitter.

https://ew.com/music/dolly-parton-removes-herself-rock-and-roll-hall-of-fame-nomination/?