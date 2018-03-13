Tuesday News, March 13, 2018

Traffic Alert: Road Construction

EB Business 40 between Linville Road and South Main Street in Kernersville.

Expect delays starting today through early April. Inside lane will be CLOSED for road construction. The lane should re-open by April 3

Breaking News this Morning

Tillerson out? President Trump tweeting that CIA director Mike Pompeo will take over for Rex Tillerson as the new Secretary of State. Aides say the president said it was time to make a change to his national security staff as they prepare for the delicate, upcoming nuclear talks. https://goo.gl/2jpkRF

President Trump travels to California today

Trump will begin his California trip in San Diego, where he is expected to examine the eight border wall prototypes near the U.S.-Mexico border before heading north to Los Angeles for a fundraiser. USA Today

Baseball’s Best Honored At White House

The president says the World Series Camps Houston Astro’s win was special, because it lifted the spirits of a city devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

Theories Emerge as to the cause of a Sightseeing Helicopter in NYC

A piece of luggage may have turned off an emergency fuel shutoff switch.

Deputies are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened on Sink Farm Road in Tyro overnight in Davidson County. Fox 8

STUDY: Exposure to light at night, even at very low levels, has been linked to an increased risk of depression. In general, nighttime light has been shown to disrupt internal sleep cycles, which is an ever-growing concern as more of us keep our mobile phones and tablets near our beds.

But the new report goes further, measuring bedroom exposure to low levels of nighttime light using a portable light meter attached to the bed.

The study published this month in the American Journal of Epidemiology. https://goo.gl/XzTS1A

Sen. Richard Burr hopes other people can learn from his experiences.

Senator Burr has donated his collection of documents from his time in Congress to his alma mater, Wake Forest University. Burr was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1994, serving five terms before being elected to the U.S. Senate, where he is currently serving his third term. Burr graduated from the university in 1978. https://goo.gl/zNTvEP

Good News: Krispy Kreme’s new donut is stuffed with Nutella

Bad News: The only place where the new donuts are currently available = Dominican Republic… https://goo.gl/7EQg7E

Participating in your office ‘NCAA Tournament bracket’s pool’?

Billionaire CEO Warren Buffett told C-NBC that any Berkshire Hathaway employee who accurately predicts all Sweet 16 teams will receive $1 million dollars per year for the rest of his or her life. Buffett is also offering a $100,000 dollar prize to the employee whose bracket stays intact the longest.

BTW: Berkshire Hathaway owns more than 90 companies, including Geico and Dairy Queen. https://goo.gl/Bj3xM5

The REALITY? USA Today reports the odds of accurately predicting the Sweet 16 are less than one in a million. The odds of predicting a perfect bracket, according to USA Today, are about two billion to one… Good Luck? J

The ACC has the most teams in the Men’s tournament with nine including Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech Florida State, Miami and Syracuse.

*Six teams from our state (NC) are headed to the big dance:Schedule…

Wednesday Night – March 14

NC Central challenges Texas Southern in Dayton, Ohio at 6:40 p.m.

Thursday’s games of interest… March 15

UNC Greensboro matches up with Gonzaga in Boise at 1:30 p.m

Duke will play against Iona in Pittsburgh at 2:45 p.m.

NC State faces off with Seton Hall in Wichita at 4:30 p.m.

Davidson will also play Kentucky in Boise at 7:10 p.m.

Friday, March 16

UNC Tarheels vs Lipscomb in Charlotte at 2:45 p.m.

*Printable Brackets Men’s NCAA Tourney: https://goo.gl/FA277o

NCAA Men’s Basketball schedule: https://goo.gl/N78oGo

This year’s NCAA Basketball tournament is being played under a negative cloud. Shortly after the new championship team is crowned, a commission investigating alleged bribes and payoffs is expected to release its recommendations. That commission’s investigation, led by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, started after the FBI charged assistant coaches, agents, employees of apparel companies and others in a federal bribery and fraud probe. https://goo.gl/JaQNNS

The Associated Press reports: “No fewer than a dozen teams in the tournament have been named either in the FBI investigation or in media reports that allege coaches and others have directed payments and improper benefits to recruits and players – thus, breaking the amateur-sports code of rules…”