Home Blog Tuesday News, March 12, 2019 

Tuesday News, March 12, 2019 

Mar 12, 2019 

Today is “National Pancake Day”   Get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at IHOP today (7am to 7pm).   Donations please?   It’s actually a fundraiser to support several charities including the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Shriners Hospitals for Children.     Learn more at www.ihoppancakeday.com

 

Breaking: Unable to text this morning?  Turns out Verizon is experiencing an outage, concentrated along the east coast.  While details are limited, Verizon Wireless confirmed the outage on twitter around 8:15am this morning.  https://twitter.com/VZWSupport

 

Traffic Alert in downtown Winston-Salem

DETOUR around the area of Fourth and Liberty streets.  Work crews and two cranes are on scene at that Confederate monument in downtown Winston-Salem.

*Fourth Street is CLOSED between Trade and Main streets

*Liberty Street is CLOSED between the Bus Station and Third Street.

 

“Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me!” -President Trump on Twitter

A bill introduced last week by Sen. Marco Rubio would make daylight saving time a year-round reality. Another Florida Republican, Rep. Vern Buchanan, introduced matching legislation of the Sunshine Protection Act in the US House.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/trump-says-he-s-ok-with-adopting-daylight-saving-time/article_dbd4013d-8c81-5db4-8835-08d9d6f8e66f.html

 

The Carolina Beach Town Council is considering an ordinance allowing police officers to fine drivers on flooded streets.   Under the proposed ordinance, drivers on flooded roads would be limited to 3 mph, with police also having the option to close a flooded road with barriers in order to prevent further damage to homes.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/carolina-beach-could-soon-write-you-a-ticket-for-driving/article_20a167f8-f4ad-5991-960a-c0c73b267857.html

 

The World Wide Web Turns 30.  Today marks the 30th anniversary of the original proposal that would become the World Wide Web. Can you say HTML, HTTP and web Browsers?  Thanks to many techies including CERN computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee, who developed a proposal for a “web” of hypertext documents that could be viewed through a “browser.” https://worldwideweb.cern.ch/timeline/

https://www.pcmag.com/news/367077/happy-birthday-internet-the-world-wide-web-turns-30

 

‘Meatless Mondays’ at New York City public schools?

The city is expanding its “Meatless Mondays” program this Fall.   The initiative will provide the system’s million students with all-vegetarian breakfast and lunch menus every Monday.   http://www.fox46charlotte.com/health/nyc-will-have-meatless-mondays-in-all-public-schools

 

Spring Job Fair this Wednesday –  Noon to 4pm

Bridger Field House (BB&T Football Field) on Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem.

Job fields include Transportation, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Protective Services, Healthcare, Professional Careers, Skilled Trades and I-T.   Employers include: Cone Health, Dewey’s Bakery, Herbalife, Joyce Farms, Pepsi Co, Truliant Credit Union and Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools (plus others).  https://www.facebook.com/events/384472642136299/?active_tab=about

 

ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Charlotte: Wake Forest vs Miami – Tip-Off at noon

WED:    N.C. State vs Clemson (second round) at noon

THUR:    UNC, Duke, Virginia and Florida State play on Thursday

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/wfu/basketball/wake-forest-will-open-acc-tournament-on-tuesday-at-noon/article_6cb1d7ff-538c-5d40-b628-67905deac4c8.html

Southern Conference Tournament winner (Wofford) joins Gardner Webb and Liberty University with automatic bids to the Big Dance by winning their conference tourneys.

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostOver 40 people have been arrested in a sweeping admissions bribery case
