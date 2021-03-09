Tuesday News, March 09, 2021

11 days til SPRING (Spring begins March 20)

Spring forward one hour this Saturday night…

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the ‘HIGH’ range today. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ in North Carolina

Today’s focus: Ways to receive severe weather alerts.

When severe weather strikes, it’s a good idea to tune to your favorite local TV or radio station (like WBFJ) or a NOAA Weather Radio for detailed information about severe weather in your area. https://www.weather.gov/rah/2021ncswpw

*Find out more about Spring Weather Safety on the News Blog.

Statewide Tornado Drill happening this Wednesday morning at 9:30am.

Schools and government buildings statewide will practice their emergency plans. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the practice drill.

https://www.weather.gov/media/rah/2021ncswpw/2021_SWPW_Tuesday.pdf

Men’s ACC basketball Tournament begins TODAY in Greensboro

Duke vs Boston College at 4:30pm

Wake Forest vs Notre Dame at 7pm

Earning their ticket to the Big Dance…

UNC-G and APP State Men’s basketball teams winning their conference titles last night!

TODAY at 5pm: Small businesses -with fewer than 20 employees – can now apply for federal P-P-P loans through 5pm TODAY. More details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm,

https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program

The ACA marketplace for subsidized health plans has re-opened to assist those in need of healthcare. HealthCare.gov will accept applications thru May 15, 2021.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/obamacare-sign-ups-reopen-as-democrats-push-for-more-aid/

The 11th annual Senior Services (Winston-Salem) – VIRTUAL Art Show & Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels continues through March 13, you can preview and browse amazing art from a variety of artists ONLINE!

Starting March 13, you can buy your favorite pieces.

The best part is that the sales of the art will help provide nutritious meals to area seniors in our Meals-on-Wheels program! https://www.seniorservicesinc.org/art-show-sale-2021/?preview=true

Headline of the Morning

‘The End of Open Floor Plans? Homes will look different after Coronavirus’

Since the pandemic altered what buyers’ value in their homes, builders are predicting how future homes will change as a result of school and work at home. Home builders predict open-concept floor plans will be a thing of the past, as people now value more walls, doors, and overall privacy. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-end-of-open-floor-plans-how-homes-will-look-different-after-coronavirus-301080662.html

This house paint can kill 90% of bacteria for up to 4 years?

Sherwin-Williams has a new line of interior latex ‘sanitizing’ paint called SuperPaint with Sanitizing Technology that supposedly helps prevent the spread of germs and keep your home cleaner. The EPA-registered paint is formulated to kill germs when they come into contact with the paint. https://www.simplemost.com/sherwin-williams-has-new-line-sanitizing-paint/?

Good News: Covid-19 numbers still continue to drop.

But, we still need to practice the 3Ws while in public…

Reminder: A mass vaccination clinic (for Covid-19 shots) opens up this Wednesday (March 10) at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro. The Community Vaccination Center in Greensboro plans to operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week for eight weeks. https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/how-do-i/gso-mass-vax

Don’t know what group you’re in for Covid vaccinations? North Carolina is currently providing vaccinations for people in Groups 1, 2, and 3, including frontline essential workers, people age 65 and older, health care workers, and long-term care residents. Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find your vaccination group. https://findmygroup.nc.gov/

According to new CDC guidance, once you’re fully vaccinated

from Covid-19 you can: Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing. Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing. Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic. NOTE: Even if you’re fully vaccinated, health leaders still encourage wearing a mask and social distancing in public. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/triad-infectious-disease-expert-breaks-down-new-cdc-guidelines-for-fully-vaccinated-people

Someone is considered “fully vaccinated” when it’s been at least 2 weeks since they got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, or 2weeks since they got their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

Four trails at Greensboro’s Lake Brandt Park remain closed indefinitely after several people were attacked by a coyote near Lake Brandt Marina over the weekend. The affected trails include the Nat Greene, Shadyside, Owl’s Roost, and Wild Turkey trails. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/coyote-attacks-four-trails-at-greensboros-lake-brandt-park-closed-indefinitely/83-171738b3-2a53-4a71-bc05-293483d91656

It’s National Nutrition Month

Crisis Control Ministry is hosting their annual “Wee Care! Cereal Drive”

Now through the end of March (March 31). Participating Elementary schools, preschools and daycare centers are collecting cereal to be distributed in Crisis Control Ministry’s food pantries in Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

For additional information, Call Maggie at 336.842.0430. Visit www.crisiscontrol.org