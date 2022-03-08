Tuesday News, March 08, 2022

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen remains in the MODERATE range for TUESDAY. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

It’s ‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ for North Carolina. Focus today: Ways to receive Severe Weather Alerts https://www.weather.gov/rah//severeprep

*Statewide Tornado Drill set for Wednesday morning at 9:30am

Update: The US Supreme Court on Monday allowed congressional maps, approved by state courts in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, to stand

Election 2022: Primary Election Day set for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

One-stop early voting begins April 28 through May 14 (at 3pm)

Ukraine under attack from Russia

Breaking at 11:30am: President Biden announcing that his administration is banning Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/ukraine-russia-putin-news-03-08-22

*New at 7am: Samaritan’s Purse left Greensboro this morning for a second flight to eastern Europe with more supplies to expand their field hospital. The humanitarian crisis worsens in eastern Europe as more Ukrainians are forced from their country.

Men’s ACC Tournament in Brooklyn this week

Fifth seed Wake Forest will play this Wednesday afternoon at 2:30pm.

The Deacs will take on the winner of today’s Pitt-BC game.

*Clemson vs. NC State play this afternoon at 4:30pm.

*Duke, Carolina, Miami and Notre Dame play their games on Thursday.

Starting this week, you can order an additional set of 4 COVID test kits (per address).

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month. Sign up to win an encouragement ‘prize pack’ from Energize Ministries every Friday in March. https://energizeministries.com/pastor-sign-up-form/

Gas prices now over $4 dollars a gallon on average in North Carolina. https://www.cnn.com/

Common-sense TIPS on conserving fuel from AAA Carolinas…

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling in general. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine to save fuel.

*Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Veterans Dental Clinic happening April 1-3, 2022 (Friday- Sunday)

Location: Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem

Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt…

Winston-Salem: Bulky item trash pick-up begins this week.

Residents can go to CityofWS.org/BulkyItems to look up their address and get their ‘pick-up date’ or call 336-727-8000. Items like furniture, mattresses and appliances.

Winston-Salem police are still investigating just what provoked a shooting on Highway 52 southbound late Sunday night that claimed two lives.

Did you have Covid?

Well, the virus may have changed your brain tissue, according to a new British study.

Researchers, led by a team from Oxford University, compared brain scans of people who had contracted COVID-19 with those who had not and found marked differences. The majority of changes in the brain were found in areas tied to the sense of smell. People who had COVID-19 also showed a general reduction in brain volume and performed worse during cognitive follow-up tests.

All of the negative effects were pronounced in older people. More research will be coming out when it comes to how Covid has effected our bodies.

The study published recently in the journal Nature.

