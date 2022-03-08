Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tuesday News, March 08, 2022

Tuesday News, March 08, 2022

Verne HillMar 08, 2022Comments Off on Tuesday News, March 08, 2022

Like

 Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen remains in the MODERATE range for TUESDAY. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

It’s ‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ for North Carolina.  Focus today: Ways to receive Severe Weather Alerts                        https://www.weather.gov/rah//severeprep

*Statewide Tornado Drill set for Wednesday morning at 9:30am

 

Update: The US Supreme Court on Monday allowed congressional maps, approved by state courts in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, to stand

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/07/us/supreme-court-voting-maps.html?

Election 2022: Primary Election Day set for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

One-stop early voting begins April 28 through May 14 (at 3pm)

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

 

Ukraine under attack from Russia

Breaking at 11:30am: President Biden announcing that his administration is banning Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.  https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/ukraine-russia-putin-news-03-08-22

*New at 7am: Samaritan’s Purse left Greensboro this morning for a second flight to eastern Europe with more supplies to expand their field hospital.  The humanitarian crisis worsens in eastern Europe as more Ukrainians are forced from their country.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/03/europe/zaporizhzhia-nuclear-power-plant-fire-ukraine-intl-hnk/index.html

*Check out the News Blog for ‘ways to help’ the Ukrainian people…

 

Men’s ACC Tournament in Brooklyn this week

Fifth seed Wake Forest will play this Wednesday afternoon at 2:30pm.

The Deacs will take on the winner of today’s Pitt-BC game.

*Clemson vs. NC State play this afternoon at 4:30pm. 

*Duke, Carolina, Miami and Notre Dame play their games on Thursday.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-is-no-5-seed-and-will-play-wednesday-in-acc-tournament-in-brooklyn/article_

 

Starting this week, you can order an additional set of 4 COVID test kits (per address).

Details at https://www.covidtests.gov/

 

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month.  Sign up to win an encouragement ‘prize pack’ from Energize Ministries every Friday in March.   https://energizeministries.com/pastor-sign-up-form/

 

 

Gas prices now over $4 dollars a gallon on average in North Carolina. https://www.cnn.com/

Common-sense TIPS on conserving fuel from AAA Carolinas…

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling in general. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine to save fuel.

*Minimize your use of air conditioning. 

Learn more on the News Blog: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

 

 

 

 

Veterans Dental Clinic happening April 1-3, 2022 (Friday- Sunday)

Location: Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem

Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt

Sign up today. Space is limited: https://footbridge.org/clinics

 

Winston-Salem: Bulky item trash pick-up begins this week.

Residents can go to CityofWS.org/BulkyItems to look up their address and get their ‘pick-up date’ or call 336-727-8000. Items like furniture, mattresses and appliances.

 

Winston-Salem police are still investigating just what provoked a shooting on Highway 52 southbound late Sunday night that claimed two lives. 

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/winston-salem-us-52-police-road-closed-monday-traffic/83

 

Did you have Covid?

Well, the virus may have changed your brain tissue, according to a new British study.

Researchers, led by a team from Oxford University, compared brain scans of people who had contracted COVID-19 with those who had not and found marked differences. The majority of changes in the brain were found in areas tied to the sense of smell. People who had COVID-19 also showed a general reduction in brain volume and performed worse during cognitive follow-up tests.

All of the negative effects were pronounced in older people. More research will be coming out when it comes to how Covid has effected our bodies.

The study published recently in the journal Nature.

https://www.fox46.com/coronavirus/even-mild-cases-of-covid-19-can-damage-the-brain-study-finds/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostFuel saving tips from AAA Carolinas
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Fuel saving tips from AAA Carolinas

Verne HillMar 08, 2022

NC: Severe Weather Preparedness Week 2022

Verne HillMar 07, 2022

Monday News, March 07, 2022

Verne HillMar 07, 2022

Community Events

Jan
1
Sat
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes