Tuesday News, MARCH 02, 2021

Allergy Alert / POLLEN COUNT for Tuesday:

Tree pollen in the ‘Moderate to High range’ through Thursday.

https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Today is ‘Read Across America Day’

…organized by the National Education Association in the late 1990s with the objective of motivating American children to read. Read Across America Day is celebrated annually on March 2nd, along with Dr. Seuss’ birthday (children’s author Theodor Geisel).

Read Across America Day Facts

Fact: Children who spend more time reading, do better in school.

According to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, the average amount of

time Americans spent reading for pleasure per day = roughly 15 minutes.

According to Amazon.com, the top selling children’s books in 2020 were:

The Incredibles (Disney)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (J.K Rowling)

I Love You to the Moon and Back (Amelia Hepworth)

Reading books can have many health benefits.

According to lifehack.org, reading can improve your focus and concentration,

your analytical skills, your memory, and your knowledge.

You can reduce stress and lower the risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia by reading.

https://www.wincalendar.com/Read-Across-America-Day

“We are NOT back to normal, yet.” Health care experts are warning that it is (not reasonable) to think the COVID-19 pandemic will be over by the end of 2021. *It took the U.S. only two months – January and February of this year – to accumulate over 160,000 COVID deaths. That’s more than the country registered in the first six months of the pandemic. *On Sunday, for the first time in more than a month, a majority of states – 29 in all – reported rising case counts. *In February, known variant cases quintupled from 471 to 2,463 even as total coronavirus infections were dropping from a peak in January.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/03/02/covid-news-who-covax-vaccine-twitter-coronavirus/6877182002/

Over 300 catalytic converters have been stolen in Greensboro since October. Police say many of the thefts are happening at businesses. It can cost upwards of $1,000 to replace the parts. Crime Stoppers # (336) 373-1000.

https://myfox8.com/news/more-than-300-catalytic-converters-stolen-in-greensboro-since-october/

Praise: Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls abducted last week from a boarding school in the northwestern section of the country have been released.

Gunmen abducted the girls – ages from 10 and up – on Friday, in the latest in a series of mass kidnappings of students in the West African nation.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2021/march/nigerian-governor-says-279-kidnapped-schoolgirls-are-freed

Need a pothole filled? NC-DOT is committed to repairing potholes on state-maintained roads – within two business days – when they are reported using the online pothole reporting system. For other issues or concerns about state-maintained roads,

contact NCDOT or call 1-877-DOT-4YOU (1-800-368-4368).

https://www.ncdot.gov/travel-maps/traffic-travel/potholes/Pages/default.aspx

It’s National Nutrition Month

Crisis Control Ministry is hosting their annual “Wee Care! Cereal Drive”

Now through the end of March (March 31). Participating Elementary schools, preschools and daycare centers are collecting cereal to be distributed in Crisis Control Ministry’s food pantries in Winston-Salem and Kernersville. Additional local businesses and organizations are welcome and encouraged to participate in the ‘cereal drive’.

For additional information, Call Maggie at 336.842.0430. Visit www.crisiscontrol.org

Urgent prayer concern

A Christian pastor who was abducted from northeastern Nigeria in December by Islamic extremists reportedly says in a video that they will kill him on Wednesday (March 3) if their ransom demands are not met.

*Bulus Yikura is the pastor of the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria. Please pray!

NOTE: Nigeria was the country with the most Christians killed for their faith last year (November 2019-October 2020), according to Open Doors’ 2021 World Watch List.

In overall violence, Nigeria was second only to Pakistan, and it trailed only China in the number of churches attacked or closed…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/march/boko-haram-terrorists-say-they-will-execute-christian-pastor-wednesday-if-demands-not-met

Small businesses -with fewer than 20 employees – can now apply for PPP loans, again. More details on this 2 -week window on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/22/business/smallbusiness/paycheck-protection-program-small-business-biden.html

North Carolinians who get food stamps will now see an increase in their benefits.

Recipients can find out the amount of their additional benefits by either going to www.ebtedge.com, download the ebtEDGE mobile app, or call (888) 622-7328.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/state-to-increase-food-stamp-benefits-and-p-ebt-benefits/

Tanglewood Park- Summer Jobs

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/forsythcountync?keywords=tanglewood

Men’s basketball Hoops TONIGHT

Wake Forest at Pittsburgh (ACC) at 6pm

Duke at Georgia Tech (ACC) at 8pm

Last Night: ACC: North Carolina losing to Syracuse last night…72-20

Big South tournament: Winthrop too much for High Point…83-54

Women’s ACC Basketball Tournament begins this Wednesday (Mar3)

at the Greensboro Coliseum. Wake Forest vs North Carolina at noon on Thursday.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/acc-womens-basketball-tournament-to-tip-off-wednesday-in-greensboro/

BTW: The Men’s ACC Tournament begins March 9 in Greensboro…

LOCAL: Reagan football moving its ‘home’ games? Reagan will move ‘most if not all of its home football games to North Forsyth’ for rest of the season. Poor field conditions.

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/poor-field-conditions-forces-reagan-to-likely-move-its-home-football-games-to-north-forsyth/article