Tuesday News, March 01, 2022

Today is Fat Tuesday or Shrove Tuesday. Ash Wednesday tomorrow (March 2) Find out more about the 2nd annual Moravian Day of Giving here https://mmfa.info/blog/moravian-day-of-giving-2022/

Seasonal Allergy Alert. Expect TREE pollen (mainly Cedar/Juniper, Maple and Elm) to remain in the HIGH range through Friday. https://www.pollen.com/forecast/extended/pollen/27104

Jobs: The High Point Rockers and the High Point Market Authority hosting a Job Fair TODAY (March 1) from 3-7pm at the Catalyst Club at Truist Point (where the Rockers play). Parking is available at 214 Lindsay Street.

Multiple part-time, season positions will be available for the High Point Market, April 2-6, as well as the upcoming Rockers’ baseball season, which opens on Thursday, April 21.

INFO at www.HighPointRockers.com or call (336) 888-1000

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month. Sign up to win an encouragement ‘prize pack’ from Energize Ministries every Friday in March. https://energizeministries.com/pastor-sign-up-form/

Update: Ukraine under attack (Day 6) New this morning: Russian forces continue shelling civilian targets near Ukraine’s second-largest city today. Also, a 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles closing in on Kyiv (KEY-vuh), Ukraine’s capital.

*Check out the News Blog for ‘ways to help’ the Ukrainian people…

Job well done. Ed Weiss, longtime principal at Mount Tabor High School, is retiring in July. Weiss has spent about 24 years of his 31-year education career at Mount Tabor. He was also the principal at Wiley Middle School. Weiss was named the school district’s Principal of the Year on the same night the Spartans won the 3-AA NCHSAA football championship. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/longtime-mount-tabor-principal-to-retire/article

Special Blood Drive happening this Thursday (March 3) in Kernersville.

Celebrating former Kernersville Police officer Sean Houle (‘SHAWN’ ‘HOOL’) who needed – 70 pints of blood – after being shot in the line of duty last February.

*Sean is hosting this Blood Drive at First Christian Church in Kernersville

Times: 2:30pm – 7:30pm. Click Houlestrong Facebook page for more info.

*Sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross.

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

‘Older adults actually have too much information in their brains, creating ‘cluttered memories’. https://www.studyfinds.org/too-much-information-brain-clutter/

‘Owning a pet can slow mental decline in older adults’

Silly Birthday Jokes – in honor of Verne’s 56th birthday today! 😊

What do you say to a kangaroo on its birthday? ‘Hoppy’ Birthday!

What did the elephant want for his birthday? A ‘trunk’ full of gifts.

What do you get a hunter for his birthday? A birthday ‘pheasant’

Did you hear about the tree’s birthday? It was a ‘sappy’ one!

It’s hard to stay healthy? Most of us aim for eight hours of sleep every night – but half of Americans never get enough sleep. Also, 3 in 5 adults can’t get through the day without sugar. Guilty! A survey of 2,000 adults examined how they try to improve their lifestyles. 75% of people say it all starts with focusing on their mental health first then their physical health (78%). https://www.studyfinds.org/healthy-lifestyles-sugar-sleep-energy/

Your passport could be invalid, even if it’s not expired?

Before you travel internationally, Team Clark Howard suggests…

Check your passport’s expiration date.

Check the specific passport rules for the country you plan to visit.

Is your passport nearing expiration? If you’re planning on traveling to a foreign land within the next 12 months, renew your passport well ahead of your trip, even if it still has a few months left on it.

Cost to renew your passport: Around $130, but it could surpass $200 when you add processing fees for rush jobs. More info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

State of Dis-Unity? President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address tonight at 9pm. The joint gathering of Congress comes amid numerous crises both at home and abroad including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the lingering COVID pandemic, inflation at a 40-year high, an overwhelmed southern border, skyrocketing fuel prices, and a stalled domestic agenda. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2022

Life is a journey. And everyone’s career path is different.

Melissa Smith, program coordinator for the MRI program at Forsyth Tech, understands all too well that finding ‘your’ career path can take time.

In the 1990s, Melissa enrolled in a four-year college – only to struggle.

“I had a very successful high school career, but I don’t think I was prepared to go to four years of school, away from home. I wasn’t as successful as I had hoped to be, so I came back home,” Smith said in the Winston-Salem Journal. Melissa enrolled in the radiography program at a local community college, then worked for about 17 years in private practices and hospitals.

With her children grown, Melissa, who lives in Pilot Mountain, accepted an invitation to teach part-time as a clinical instructor with Forsyth Tech.

“I had a real knack for it,” Smith said. “It was a very easy transition to the classroom. I always enjoyed helping students learn and grow…” Melissa could (literally) see herself in the stories of her students, some of whom have taken unconventional paths to get to her classroom.

*NOTE: Melissa Smith was recently named the NC Faculty Member of the Year in the North Carolina Community Colleges System’s Board of Trustees.

Melissa was picked from over 57 other nominees from other community colleges across the state. And it’s the first time a Forsyth Tech faculty member has won this award.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/forsyth-tech-instructor-wins-states-top-teaching-honor-for-community-colleges/article