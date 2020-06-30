Tuesday News, JUNE 30, 2020

Those colorful sunrises + sunsets courtesy of the Saharan dust plume blowing across the Atlantic Ocean.

Please wear a face covering in public spaces, both inside or outside, where physical distancing – of six feet – is not possible. North Carolina remains in the “Safer At Home – Phase 2” thru July 17…to help slow the spread of COVID-19

The 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

For a working list of COVID-19 Testing Sites in the Triad, visit the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Headline of the Day: IRS is not extending tax deadline: 2019 returns must be filed by July 15. Earlier this year, the IRS postponed the tax-filing deadline from April 15 due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. If you cannot meet the July 15 deadline, the IRS strongly suggests filing for an automatic extension of October 15. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/06/29/irs-july-15-filing-deadline-2019-taxes/3283353001/

Gone Fishin’. The City of Greensboro is holding a children’s fishing tournament

from July 1 to July 14, kids can catch bass, crappie or catfish at one of three city lakes — Higgins, Brandt or Townsend — for a chance to win YOUR age division!

Cost to register is $10. Register online to participate.

https://www.greensboro.com/news/local_news/greensboro-to-hold-childrens-fishing-tournament-at-city-lakes/

The US Supreme Court ruled Monday that Louisiana’s tough restriction on abortions violates the Constitution, a surprising victory for abortion rights advocates from an increasingly conservative court. Louisiana had defended the law, arguing that the requirement to have an association with a nearby hospital would provide a check on a doctor’s credentials. The requirement was identical to a Texas law the Supreme Court struck down in 2016. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/supreme-court/supreme-court-strikes-down-restrictive-louisiana-abortion-law-n

Denton FarmPark WILL hold its annual Fourth of July events? General Manager Karen Miller said the park has been working with the Davidson County Health Department to put best practices in place. The park is encouraging visitors to wear masks, and social distance. The Governor’s latest Executive Order allows up to ten people to gather inside and up to 25 to gather outside. https://www.facebook.com/dentonfarmpark

https://dentonfarmpark.com/48th-annual-southeast-old-threshers-reunion/

Quick reminder:

Many business and restaurants alter their schedules during the week of the 4th!

Example: Jasper White with Chopix posting that “they will be closed thru

Sunday, July 5th. Chopstix will reopen next Monday, July 6th!”

Broadway shows will remain closed through the end of 2020?

According to an announcement from the Broadway League, an organization representing theater producers and owners, which said that ticket holders can get refunds or exchanges for a future date.

Broadway’s theaters have been shut down since March 12 due to the pandemic.

BTW: Broadway is one of New York’s top tourist attractions, contributing $14.7 billion dollars to the city’s economy last season and supporting close to 97,000 jobs.

Broadway shows bring in more people than all of New York and New Jersey’s 10 professional sports teams combined – with close to 15 million in audience yearly.

https://www.wfdd.org/story/broadway-remain-closed-rest-year

Just inside the store’s entrance, a protester held a sign that said, “Defund the Winston-Salem Police Department.” About 40 protesters who ‘literally took over’ a Trader’s Joe’s at Thruway shopping (off Stratford Road) Monday evening forcing the store to close earlier than scheduled. The purpose: To demonstrate against racial injustice. A store manager called 911 to report ‘trespassing’ at the store at 7:15 p.m., police Lt. John Morris said. Three police officers soon arrived and went inside.

The Trader Joe’s managers didn’t want to press trespassing charges against the demonstrators inside the store, Morris said. “(the officers) just stood by to make sure everything was peaceful.”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/sit-down-protest-closes-trader-joes-before-demonstrators-head-to-mayors-house/

Walmart will stop selling ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise on its website, noting that it is putting its emphasis on people of color whose lives are being “impacted by ongoing racial injustice.” “We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect,” the nation’s largest retailer said in a statement. But…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/06/29/walmart-ends-sale-all-lives-matter-merchandise-indefinitely/3282035001/

Montana police have arrested a man after he toppled a Ten Commandments monument – using his pickup truck?

Anthony Weimer (30 years old) pulled the monument off the grounds at Flathead County Courthouse over the weekend. Dragged it onto the street, unhooked the chain and drove off. Yes, Anthony was arrested. Last week, President Trump signed an executive order to protect all federal statutes, monuments, and memorials.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/june/man-arrested-for-tearing-down-montana-ten-commandments-monument-dragging-it-with-his-truck

Donations to area non-profits…

Sunnyside Ministry

Biggest need is food donations, both perishable and non-perishable items. Food donations are handled as drive-through to minimize contact during the pandemic, in the parking lot of the ministry – from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. www.sunnysideministry.org

FYI: Please NO clothing drop-off for now. The clothing center should be back in August.

Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina

Goodwill had seen an increase in donations, due to a combination of factors including spring cleaning by people who had been sheltering at home and people simply wanting to declutter. Goodwill is offering “contact-free donation drop-offs ‘ at all donation locations. Attended donation centers are open Monday- Saturday 10-6 and Sunday 1-6.

Details: www.goodwillnwnc.org/accepted-items.