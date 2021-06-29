Tuesday News, June 29, 2021

Hot Hazy Humid

The iPhone turns 10 TODAY (June 29). Happy birthday iPhone!

Record-breaking heat in Pacific Northwest hits high of 116 degrees; cooler temperatures expected Tuesday

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/06/28/pacific-northwest-heatwave-relief-weather/7783841002/

Gas prices are on the rise again across the nation.

Experts suggest that we will be paying even more at the pump heading into the July 4th weekend. The national average is now almost 5 cents higher than a month ago and 92 cents higher than this time last year, according to fuel price tracking app GasBuddy.

https://myfox8.com/news/gas-prices-rise-again-no-sign-of-letting-up-this-summer/

Reminder: Make sure that your ceiling fan spins ‘counter-clockwise’ in the summer. Counterclockwise pushes air down to cool in summer. Clockwise lifts air for winter. https://www.wltx.com/article/news/verify/weather-verify/ceiling-fan-direction-summer-heat-cooler/

Vaccine house call? Homebound patients who want a COVID shot now have the chance to get one. For the first time in the Winston-Salem area, Novant Health is providing vaccinations through its House Call program.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/novant-health-making-covid-house-calls-in-piedmont/

(WED) The ‘Tractor Ride’ kicks off the Old Threshers’ Reunion at Denton Farm Park this Wednesday morning (June 30) from 9am to noon. This year, all proceeds from the tractor ride event will go to NC BAM (or North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry).

Cost: $25 per person includes Tractor Ride, BBQ lunch, and a goody bag.

https://www.facebook.com/events/4659424350754402/?ref=newsfeed

Tropical Storm Danny made landfall near the Georgia – South Carolina border late Monday, and then weakened into a tropical depression.

Danny is the fourth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/06/28/tropical-storm-may-form-south-carolina-georgia-rain/5369612001/

A 7-year-old girl was bitten by a shark at Ocean Isle Beach over the weekend. The young girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/7-year-old-girl-bitten-by-shark-at-ocean-isle-beach/

Please continue to pray…

Praying for Andy Williams, former drummer for Casting Crowns, who was in a serious motorcycle accident on Sunday. Williams was hit by another vehicle on his way to church Sunday. He is currently on a ventilator with “severe trauma to his body and brain.” Pray for Andy’s wife Kelly, his two sons during this very difficult time.

https://www.faithwire.com/2021/06/28/pray-former-casting-crowns-drummer-in-serious-motorcycle-accident/

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

Learn more about the latest research at www.alz.org/northcarolina

Also, a 24-Hour Helpline 1-800-272-3900 is available!

North Carolina is shifting more than a million people to a Medicaid managed care program. Under the new Medicaid managed care program, the state is handing off care to five private insurance companies on July 1st. Some people may now be re-assigned to new providers without knowing so. Patients have a 90-day grace period after July 1 to receive care if they show up to a now out-of-network provider. Source: WCNC

https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/transformation

Krispy Kreme’s stock is scheduled to return to public trading this Thursday.

The initial share price should be between $21 and $24 dollars.

Krispy Kreme hopes to raise between $560 million and $640 million from the IPO. The stock symbol on Nasdaq will be “DNUT.”

https://journalnow.com/business/local/krispy-kreme-ipo-set-for-thursday-media-reports-say/article

Top-selling electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs Inc. has agreed to pay the state of North Carolina $40 million dollars over six years to settle a legal complaint by state Attorney General Josh Stein. North Carolina is the first state “to successfully hold Juul accountable for its role in spiking teen use and dependence on e-cigarettes.”

https://journalnow.com/business/local/40-million-settlement-reached-between-juul-labs-and-nc/article

There is a ‘severe shortage’ of blood this summer!

Blood Donation: It’s Simple to give…

Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Please visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

to schedule an appointment. Download the Red Cross Mobile Blood App today!

Can you give blood after you receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes. The COVID vaccine is like any other vaccine (flu, measles, etc…).

Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal “Reporting reckless drivers”

If you are on the interstate highway, dial *HP

If on a city of county road, call 9-1-1

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: Overnight Road Work

Peter’s Creek RAMP to I-40 WB will be CLOSED nightly

between 8pm and 5am through Thursday.