Tuesday News, June 27, 2017

National Sunglasses Day: Experts say wearing sunglasses is a must for proper eye-health.

-Sunglasses help us see on a bright sunny day

-They also block harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.

-Experts: Wear sunglasses on cloudy days.

Sunburn of the eye? A painful eye condition (called ultraviolet keratitis) is a ‘painful’ temporary condition including blurred vision and light sensitivity.

Apply sunscreen to your eye lids? YES…

5 to 10% of all skin cancers originate on the eyelids, as a direct result from overexposure to UV rays. Close your eyes and apply sunscreen to your entire face, and be sure to wear UV-blocking sunglasses to give your sensitive eyelid skin added protection.

TEST: Expensive vs Cheap Sunglasses. Does price matter?

Good Morning America tested several ‘cheaper and pricey’ pairs of sunglasses – all claiming to block 100% of harmful UV rays. A spectro-photo-meter was used to measure the UV light going through the lenses.

Bottom line: ALL of the sunglasses tested blocked transmission of UVA and UVB rays, providing 100% UV protection.

So what do people get when they spend a lot of money of sunglasses?

More durable frames and a more comfortable fit. But, you will likely LOOSE

those sunglasses anyway…so go cheap?!? -ABC News / https://goo.gl/dTdtFf

News…

Opposition from several Republican senators are casting doubt on whether GOP leaders have enough support to move ahead on the Senate health care bill before the July 4 recess. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Senate Republican health care bill would leave up to 22 million more Americans uninsured in 2026 than under the current health care law.

CBN News https://goo.gl/UZRu9R

Nice Catch of the Day? TSA spotting a 20-pound LIVE lobster in a passenger’s checked luggage at Boston’s Logan International Airport over the weekend. The LIVE lobster was in a cooler and “cooperated quite nicely with the screening process.” J

NOTE: TSA does allow the transporting of lobsters but advises on its website that a LIVE lobster “must be transported in a “clear, plastic, spill-proof container.”

BTW: Yes, the 20 lbs lobster continued on to its destination. https://goo.gl/qRbzXD

Good News: Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has begun throwing for the first time since undergoing shoulder surgery in March. If all goes as planned, Newton hopes to be 100% by training camp on July 26. https://goo.gl/VQJYvT

Gas prices continue to drop ahead for the Fourth of July weekend.

Triad average for regular unleaded = $2.09

No gas or charcoal? A new solar grill cooks your meals while powered by the sun. The Solsource designers say it even works in cloudy skies but best if used one hour after sunrise to one hour before sunset.

https://twitter.com/mashable/status/877673512483250177/video/1

The latest Travel-ban ruling won’t stop most refugee arrivals…

The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down a lower courts’ blocking of President Trump’s temporary ‘Travel Ban’ on Monday, ruling that the administration can go ahead with implementing the ban until the court can hear oral arguments in October. Clarification: Any foreign traveler or refugee who can show a “bona fide relationship” with a person or group in the U.S. will be allowed into the country regardless of whether they are traveling from one of Trump’s six designated countries of danger – Iran, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Syria.

Read more at http://www.wnd.com/2017/06/trump-victory-on-travel-ban-wont-stop-most-refugee-arrivals/#KD79jpdrLVDdGHHw.99

Conservative majority on the High Court? Rumors have intensified of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s imminent retirement…

https://goo.gl/wehqJA

Minimum Headache: In Seattle, many businesses must pay a minimum wage of at least $13 an hour. Now, a new study released Monday says reaction to the new law has left low-wage workers with less money in their pockets because some employers cut working hours. According to Reuters, the University of Washington research paper said low-wage workers on average now clock 9 percent fewer hours and earn $125 less each month. Fox News