Tuesday News, June 26, 2018

Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem has been ranked again among the best children’s hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report. Duke Children’s Hospital and UNC Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill making the grade as well.
The FDA has approved a marijuana-based drug for seizures
The medication, from British drugmaker GW Pharmaceuticals, will be used to treat two rare forms of childhood epilepsy.
1,500 jobs coming to the Queen city
An Amazon distribution center will be built on 100 acres north of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
The late Woody Durham, the longtime voice of the Tar Heels, was inducted into the National Sports Media Association’s Hall of Fame. CNN
You don’t have to travel far for that memorable road trip.
North Carolina placed second on Wallethub’s list of the ‘Best States for Summer Road Trips. *Wyoming was #1.
North Carolina also tied with California as having the most scenic byways in the country. The list compares each state based on cost, safety and activities.
National Lightning Safety Awareness week
Just remember, “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!”
Life-saving info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm
Mosquitoes are an uninvited guest at most of our outdoor gatherings during the summer. Orkin recently ranked the top 50 cities with the most mosquitoes in America. Three North Carolina cities showed up on the list…
#10 Charlotte
#15 Raleigh/Durham area
#31 Asheville
BTW: Atlanta landed the Top Spot nationwide with the most mosquitoes…
Traffic + Weather
Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: Road Construction
Northwest Boulevard will be closed over the next several weeks between Reynolda Road and Hawthorne Road for more than three weeks thru July 11, weather permitting. Reason: Crews will be making improvements to the bus staging and student drop-off areas near Wiley Middle School.
Your WBFJ Weather Forecast
Today: Showers likely, maybe an afternoon thunderstorm…High 78
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms…Low 68
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms…High 86
Warming back up for the end of the week
Thursday through the Weekend: Mostly sunny…Highs in the low to mid- 90s
