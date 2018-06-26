Search
Tuesday News, June 26, 2018

Verne Hill

Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem has been ranked again among the best children’s hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report. Duke Children’s Hospital and UNC Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill making the grade as well.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/brenner-children-s-hospital-ranked-among-best-in-nation-by/article_644268a6-6ccf-522e-a197-8f0b00c1f97b.html

 

 

The FDA has approved a marijuana-based drug for seizures

The medication, from British drugmaker GW Pharmaceuticals, will be used to treat two rare forms of childhood epilepsy.

http://www.foxnews.com/health/2018/06/25/medical-milestone-us-oks-marijuana-based-drug-for-seizures.html

 

 

1,500 jobs coming to the Queen city

An Amazon distribution center will be built on 100 acres north of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.    https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/new-amazon-center-near-charlotte-airport-to-bring-jobs-million/article_37456d68-a34c-5781-a182-b2e0982a6529.html

 

 

The late Woody Durham, the longtime voice of the Tar Heels, was inducted into the National Sports Media Association’s Hall of Fame.  CNN

 

 

You don’t have to travel far for that memorable road trip.

North Carolina placed second on Wallethub’s list of the ‘Best States for Summer Road Trips*Wyoming was #1.

North Carolina also tied with California as having the most scenic byways in the country.  The list compares each state based on cost, safety and activities.      http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/trending-topics

 

 

National Lightning Safety Awareness week 

Just remember, “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!

Life-saving info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

http://www.lightningsafetycouncil.org/LSC-LSAW.html

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mosquitoes are an uninvited guest at most of our outdoor gatherings during the summer.  Orkin recently ranked the top 50 cities with the most mosquitoes in America.  Three North Carolina cities showed up on the list…

#10   Charlotte

#15   Raleigh/Durham area

#31   Asheville

BTW:  Atlanta landed the Top Spot nationwide with the most mosquitoes…

http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/06/20/nc-holds-four-spots-on-orkin-s-top-50-mosquito-cities-list

 

Traffic + Weather

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: Road Construction

Northwest Boulevard will be closed over the next several weeks between Reynolda Road and Hawthorne Road for more than three weeks thru July 11, weather permitting.  Reason: Crews will be making improvements to the bus staging and student drop-off areas near Wiley Middle School.      http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/

 

 

 

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast

Today:  Showers likely, maybe an afternoon thunderstorm…High 78

Tonight:  Scattered showers and thunderstorms…Low 68

Wednesday:  Scattered showers and thunderstorms…High 86

   Warming back up for the end of the week

   Thursday through the Weekend: Mostly sunny…Highs in the low to mid- 90s

 

Weather on WBFJ brought to you by…

Lewisville Drug Company, YOUR hometown pharmacy

…located at 67-15 Shallowford Road in Lewisville

          On the web at lewisvilledrug.com

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

