Home Blog Tuesday News, June 25, 2019  

Verne Hill, Jun 25, 2019  

Today is June 25…   6 months til Christmas   :0

 Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 15 and 16th?

This is the first time Amazon Prime Day will span 48 hours with a chance to access deals on more than 1 million items.  This is the fifth year of the big sale

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/06/25/amazon-doubling-up-amazon-prime-day-two-days-mid-july

 

 

High Point police have determined that a suspicious spill at the Walmart on South Main Street came from an industrial strength cleaner, not a meth operation, as they initially reported on Twitter.  *Police evacuated the store Monday afternoon after employees noticed a man had a liquid coming out of his backpack in the bakery area and tracked the liquid into the bathroom. The man then left the store.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/crime/update-leak-that-spurred-evacuation-at-high-point-walmart-came/

 

Health News: Arrive early, leave late. 

It’s one of the oldest pieces of advice in corporate America

But, according to a new study published in the American Heart Association’s journal Strokemaking those longer work hours a regular thing could come with an unhealthy price.  Researchers analyzed data on more than 143,000 people aged 18 to 69 years-old and found that working longer than 10 hours-per-day at least 50 days-per-year increased one’s risk of stroke by 29%. Doing so for a decade or more?

The risk of stroke jumps to 45%. Notably, the findings don’t just apply to older workers.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/health-news/do-this-one-thing-every-day-and-youll-increase-your-risk-of-stroke-by-29-percent/

 

These commonly prescribed medications may increase your risk of dementia?

A UK study finding that there is a link between dementia and certain classes of anticholinergic (anti·cho· li -NER·gic) drugs.

The drugs, particularly antidepressants, antipsychotics and antiepileptic drugs, resulted in nearly “50% increased odds of dementia.”  Doctors prescribe these kinds of drugs to treat a variety of conditions, including bladder conditions, allergies, gastrointestinal disorders and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/06/24/common-prescriptions-may-increase-risk-dementia-study/1551165001/

 

7-Eleven begins delivery in public spaces

All you will need is the 7-Eleven’s 7NOW app. The strategy follows a similar service run by Domino’s that are delivered to more than 150,000 public locations.

https://www.woodtv.com/news/national/slurpees-incoming-7-eleven-begins-delivery-in-public-spaces/

 

 

And the best place to visit in the world is … Paris

The “City of Lights” reigns as the greatest vacation destination for the second year in a row.  Paris, followed by New Zealand’s South Island,  Rome, Tahiti and then London according to a survey in YS News and World Report.

*Not traveling to faraway places – you can always take a fun-filled staycation.

*REMEMBER to send us a postcard while on vacation for our

“Where in The World Are You?” contest…  Details at wbfj.fm

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/06/25/michael-jackson-cardi-b-medal-of-honor-best-places-vacation/

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

