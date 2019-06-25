Tuesday News, June 25, 2019  

Today is June 25… 6 months til Christmas :0

Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 15 and 16th?

This is the first time Amazon Prime Day will span 48 hours with a chance to access deals on more than 1 million items. This is the fifth year of the big sale

High Point police have determined that a suspicious spill at the Walmart on South Main Street came from an industrial strength cleaner, not a meth operation, as they initially reported on Twitter. *Police evacuated the store Monday afternoon after employees noticed a man had a liquid coming out of his backpack in the bakery area and tracked the liquid into the bathroom. The man then left the store.

Health News: Arrive early, leave late.

It’s one of the oldest pieces of advice in corporate America

But, according to a new study published in the American Heart Association’s journal Stroke, making those longer work hours a regular thing could come with an unhealthy price. Researchers analyzed data on more than 143,000 people aged 18 to 69 years-old and found that working longer than 10 hours-per-day at least 50 days-per-year increased one’s risk of stroke by 29%. Doing so for a decade or more?

The risk of stroke jumps to 45%. Notably, the findings don’t just apply to older workers.

These commonly prescribed medications may increase your risk of dementia?

A UK study finding that there is a link between dementia and certain classes of anticholinergic (anti·cho· li -NER·gic) drugs.

The drugs, particularly antidepressants, antipsychotics and antiepileptic drugs, resulted in nearly “50% increased odds of dementia.” Doctors prescribe these kinds of drugs to treat a variety of conditions, including bladder conditions, allergies, gastrointestinal disorders and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

7-Eleven begins delivery in public spaces

All you will need is the 7-Eleven’s 7NOW app. The strategy follows a similar service run by Domino’s that are delivered to more than 150,000 public locations.

And the best place to visit in the world is … Paris

The “City of Lights” reigns as the greatest vacation destination for the second year in a row. Paris, followed by New Zealand’s South Island, Rome, Tahiti and then London according to a survey in YS News and World Report.

Not traveling to faraway places – you can always take a fun-filled staycation.

