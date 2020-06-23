Tuesday News, JUNE 23, 2020

Expect colorful sunrises and sunsets from that “mysterious” Saharan dust plume blowing across the Atlantic Ocean toward the East Coast through next week.

Face coverings required: Masks will be required in the city limits of Greensboro starting at 5pm TODAY (June 23). In Greensboro, face coverings must to be worn anytime a person will be in contact with others in public or private spaces where it is not possible to maintain proper social distancing. Winston-Salem could be next…

*Helpful TIPS for wearing face masks in hot weather on the News Blog

`Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of YOUR blood donation.

*Your COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days.

Plus, you get a $5 Amazon.com gift card if you donate in the month of June.

*Make your appointments thru the free Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org.

NASCAR Cup Series: Ryan Blaney, High Point native and Bishop McGuinness High School graduate, edged Ricky Stenhouse at the finish line to win at Talladega.

In an unrelated story: The FBI is investigating the discovery of a noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Speedway.

The Eastern Music Festival has created online programming to help compensate for the loss of its 2020 summer season to the coronavirus pandemic. From June 29 to July 31, E-M-F will present online concerts and conversations, plus virtual learning for 100 young artists. Details at easternmusicfestival.org

UNC-G announced Monday that it won’t schedule homecoming events on campus this year. Instead, the annual celebration will be held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. https://www.greensboro.com/news/education/uncg-cancels-in-person-homecoming-events-for-2020/

Wake Forest Law has a Pro Bono project can help provide free legal guidance to North Carolinians affected by the pandemic. The Pro-Bono project may help answer questions about…going back to work, options for self-employed or independent contractors, and how long benefits might last for those on furlough.

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is hiring. They are in search of a ‘strong woman of God’ to be their ‘Spanish Services Coordinator’. This part-time position will be the primary contact for all Spanish speaking clients and community inquiries. Check out the job description on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://spcclife.org/contact/

Americans LOVE their Pickup Trucks!

While sales of passenger cars and SUVs have fallen sharply, pickup sales have held up surprisingly well even in a global pandemic. Ford Motor Company commissioned an online Survey of 2,000 truck owners to find out just how much people love their trucks.

*SURVEY: I would give up THIS instead of giving up my truck for a year:

82% would give up Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video (for a year).

71% would give up drinking coffee (for a year).

47% would give up using phone (for a year).

44% would give up eating meat (for a year) but not their TRUCK!

Are area non-profits taking donations?

Sunnyside Ministry

Biggest need is food donations, both perishable and non-perishable items.

Demand for food assistance has risen 70% since the pandemic started, said David Holston, director of Sunnyside Ministry.

NOTE: Food donations are handled as drive-through to minimize contact during the pandemic, in the parking lot of the ministry – from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Simply put your donations in your trunk and pull into the parking lot, where you can open the trunk and let volunteers take the items out. Call 336-724-7558. Details: www.sunnysideministry.org

FYI: Please NO clothing drop-off for now. The clothing center should be back in August.

Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina

Goodwill had seen an increase in donations, due to a combination of factors including spring cleaning by people who had been sheltering at home and people simply wanting to declutter. Goodwill is offering “contact-free donation drop-offs ‘ at all donation locations. Attended donation centers are open Monday- Saturday 10-6 and Sunday 1-6.

Law and order coming back to Seattle? Faced with growing pressure to crack down on that “occupied” protest zone (called CHAZ or CHOP?) following two weekend shootings, Seattle’s mayor said Monday that officials will move to wind down the blocks-long span of city streets taken over two weeks ago by a mix of ‘hippies and anarchists.”

While the site was mostly peaceful, there has been crime and property damage and, over the weekend, deadly gunfire.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/06/23/seattle-reclaiming-chop-zone-protesters-after-shootings/3240404001/

UNC School of the Arts has hired a new provost. Patrick Sims has been the ‘chief diversity officer’ at the University of Wisconsin-Madison since 2013

https://www.greensboro.com/news/education/unc-school-of-the-arts-hires-new-a-provost-from-the-university-of-wisconsin/