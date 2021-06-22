Search
Tuesday News, June 22, 2021

Verne Hill
Jun 22, 2021

Today is…

*H-V-A-C Tech Day

*Chocolate Éclair day.  The pastry was invented in France in the mid-19th century

*Onion Ring day – A restaurant in Texas in the early 1920s, lays claim to being the inventor of onion rings. But it wasn’t until A&W started selling them at their drive-ins in the 1960s that their popularity grew.

Thick or thin sliced?  Favorite dipping sauce?

 

Helping those in need: The Summer Food Service Program will be serving lunch, and breakfast in some locations, to kids thru August 20.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

Amazon ‘Prime Day’ continues today

The Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers about possible scams including fake ads and phony websites. Also, be wary of emails, texts and phone calls from individuals ‘posing’ as legit retailers.https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/money/consumer/bbb-warns-shoppers-to-look-out-for-scams-during-amazons-prime-day/83-f0930e67-8d89-4697-b972-c9f60f121934

 

“It’s Your Shot at a Million”  Four adults who’ve gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccination will win $1 million dollars each in the state’s vaccine lottery.

The first drawing this Wednesday (June 23) and additional Wednesdays thru Aug 4.

Weekly winners will be announced on the SummerVaxCash.com website.

Four kids between the ages of 12 and 17 will win $125,000 each to put toward college. Already got your dose? Great! You’re automatically entered.

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/summervaxcash

 

Two A&T Aggie track athletes will represent the US at the Tokyo Olympics.

Trevor Stewart and Randolph Ross Jr. qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/two-ncat-track-athletes-will-represent-the-united-states-at-the-tokyo-olympics-four-aggies-will-be-in-tokyo-for-summer-games/83-d0708576-eadf-4f30-9b52-c6902029748b

 

The 2021 YMCA Mistletoe Run will be offering both in-person and virtual running options this December. The 2021 YMCA Mistletoe Run, which will take place across the city of Winston-Salem on December 4, offers an array of different races for everyone, ranging from a half marathon, 5k, as well as a one-mile fun run.

*Proceeds from the race will go toward fighting childhood obesity and other YMCA program initiates. Registration is now open for the race.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/lace-em-up-2021-ymca-mistletoe-run-offering-both-in-person-and-virtual-running-options/83-375fa262-e2e9-4e73-9cc4-839d4b4a6231

 

Alert:  Expect an interruption in ‘water service’ on Wednesday (June 23) between

9am + 5pm along the 2700 Block of Maplewood Avenue in Winston SalemYou may experience discolored water and fluctuation of water pressure in the surrounding areas.

 

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

Learn more about the latest research at www.alz.org/northcarolina

Also, a 24-Hour Helpline 1-800-272-3900 is available!

 

 

Buffalo, New York

Jillian Cannan orders packages for her small business all the time, but a few weeks back (June 5), she started receiving Amazon packages at her

doorstep  – that she didn’t order.

Lots of packages. Some on pallets dropped off by huge delivery trucks.

 

Over 100 packages later, Cannan, of, was inundated with thousands of items she did not order or want. She initially thought the boxes were supplies her business partner ordered, but after opening some of them, she found they contained thousands of silicone support frames to use inside face masks in both adult and children’s sizes.

“When I first started receiving the packages, I called Amazon to try and give them back, but they explained to me that they were officially mine to keep since they had been delivered to my home,” Cannan said.

Each package was addressed to Cannan’s home, but no sender or return address was marked on the label.

 

Cannan posted about the situation on her Facebook page, earning the attention of her community and the local media. Finally, Amazon agreed to escalate the case, and Cannan eventually received a call that it had successfully tracked down the original order and removed her address from it, assuring her she would not receive anymore packages except for those already in transit.

“We were just like ‘How can we get something positive out of this whole hilarious story?'” Cannan said. “So, my business partner and I reached out to the children’s hospitals and we decided we want to do a decorate-your-own-face mask and include the bracket in the little kit with a blank face mask and some crayons and stickers that kids can work on while they’re in the hospital.”      https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/hundreds-amazon-packages-arrive-woman-s-doorstep-she-never-ordered-n1271339

 

 

Breaking News?  There’s a chicken wing shortage.

During the pandemic, when restaurants closed their dining rooms and focused on delivery options, chicken wing sales soared.

Chicken wing prices are going through the roof. So Wingstop, a chain known for, well, wings, is now selling chicken thighs. But getting Americans on board could be a challenge.

On Monday, the restaurant launched a virtual brand called “Thighstop” which serves crispy thighs, with or without sauce. The menu also includes breaded boneless versions of the product. Though the Thighstop brand is digital-only — available on the company’s website or through DoorDash…

https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/21/business/chicken-thighs-wingstop/index.html

Previous PostSummer Food Service Program for Kids
