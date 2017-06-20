Tuesday News, June 20, 2017

Final day of Spring.

Summer officially begins Wednesday (June 21)

Good News: A break in the heat for the Triad over the next few days. Out west, ‘Excessive Heat Warnings’ have been issued for parts of California, Nevada and Arizona. This heat wave is expected to last through the week. **It’s so hot in the West that the scorching heat is breaking records, causing massive power outages and prompting flight cancellations.

Summer time Safety tips (keeping cool while working outside)

-Hydrate with water, avoiding sugary drinks and alcohol.

-Wear light-colored clothing

-Apply sunscreen SPF 15 or higher to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

North Davidson baseball standout Austin Beck will sign with the Oakland A’s later this afternoon (6pm). Beck was the sixth overall pick in the recent 2017 Major League Baseball Draft. Austin’s schedule for Tuesday…

*First up is a celebratory lunch at noon. Beck will sign his contract and then take batting practice with the Oakland A’s. Beck will meet with the media in the dugout before watching the A’s play the Houston Astros tonight. The Dispatch

Update: Lowes Foods will open its new Kernersville store on Main Street this Wednesday (June 21 at 5pm). BTW: Lowes Foods will close its store at Piney Grove Plaza in Kernersville with the opening of the newer store. Journalnow.com

*Tropical storm Bret is making its ways through the Caribbean.

Bret is the second named storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

*A Tropical Disturbance (soon to be named ‘CINDY’) is gaining strength in the Gulf. Watches and warnings have been posted from eastern Louisiana to the Florida panhandle. Source: The National Hurricane Center in Miami

Politics: Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan will run for re-election. Vaughan was elected Greensboro Mayor in 2013 and then re-elected in 2015.

UPS will charge MORE for Holiday shipping between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The reason: to help cover the cost of hiring additional workers and renting extra planes and trucks. UPS typically sees its volume DOUBLE during the weeks before Christmas. CNN Money https://goo.gl/Vp4aUF

BTW: 25 Mondays til Christmas? Or, around 187 ‘sleeps’ zzzzz…

Update: A $500 dollar reward is being offered for the capture of an escaped inmate in Davidson County. Authorities continue their search for 23 year old Benjamin Lee Small of Thomasville, who escaped from the Davidson County Detention Center on Saturday night. He is considered dangerous. www.journalnow.com

Happy campers: Salvation Army Academy of Music and Arts Summer Music Conservatory begins June 26th weekly through August 11. (336) 970-0608

A few openings are still open for students: Grades 4 – 12 www.salvationArmyWS.org

“Our son has completed his journey home”

The family of Otto Warmbier (warm – beer) is processing the loss of their son. The 22 year old college student passed away on Monday after being released from North Korea last week. *The U.S. Department of State warns against travel to North Korea. Prayer: Three Americans remain held in North Korea.

https://goo.gl/tYcVpv

-The University of Virginia student was accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner while visiting with a tour group in 2016 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor. Otto had been in a coma since soon after his sentencing.

-Warmbier had planned to study in China in his third year of college and heard about Chinese travel companies offering trips to North Korea. He was leaving North Korea on Jan. 2, 2016, when he was detained at the airport.

Kids Summer Movies Schedule 2017

https://www.mywinston-salem.com/kids-summer-movies/

The Grand 18

5601 University Parkway

$4 includes popcorn & kid’s soda

Wednesdays at 10am = This week: (June 21) “Storks”

Marketplace Cinema

2095 Peters Creek Parkway

$2 movie, $2 popcorn, $2 soda, $2 candy

Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays at 10:45 AM

AMC Classic 10

3640 Reynolda Road

$4 includes KidsPack of snacks

Mondays & Wednesdays at 10AM = This Wednesday: June 21 “ Trolls”

Wednesday is International “Day of Action”

-a worldwide event that promotes volunteerism

‘United Way of Greater Greensboro’ is collecting items for hygiene kits

(including toothpaste, toothbrushes and shampoo) for our neighbors that do not have everyday access to these items.

*Wednesday is the final day to drop off hygiene items…

UWGG location at 1500 Yanceyville Street, in Greensboro

BTW: Hygiene kits will be delivered to Greensboro Urban Ministry, Interactive Resource Center and United Way’s ‘Family Success Center’ in Greensboro.

Instructions for building hygiene kits can be found at

www.UnitedWayGSO.org/event/day-of-action/