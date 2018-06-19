Tuesday News, June 19, 2018

Hot…Hazy…Humid

CDC: Recommended Safety Tips to survive the heat…

-Stay well hydrated by drinking water or sports drinks.

-Avoid drinks with caffeine and alcohol and don’t wait until feeling thirsty before beginning hydration.

-Wear loose, lightweight and light-colored clothing.

-Check on the elderly and outdoor pets

-Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible—don’t rely on fans as the only cooling source during times of extreme heat.

-Limit strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours

McDonald’s is ditching single use Plastic Straws? The Golden Arches will start testing ‘alternatives’ to single use plastic straws across the country later this year. Both California and New York City are considering banning plastic straws due to ‘harmful environmental’ concerns. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/06/15/

The Last Plastic Straw Challenge

Are you ready to eliminate the single use plastic straw? Believe it or now, there are numerous alternatives to the Plastic Straw. Check out these unique alternatives as listed on the website TheLastPlasticStraw.org (News Blog) https://thelastplasticstraw.org/resources/

Interesting Fact: US consumption of single use straws – enough to wrap around the WORLD 2.5 times a day!

Public Meeting: State highway officials will share details and answer questions about a future segment of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway in a public meeting from 4 to 7pm TODAY at Glenn High School on Union Cross Road near Kernersville. The meeting will cover the stretch of the beltway that will run from Business 40 east of Winston-Salem to U.S. 311 on the southeast side of town.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/beltway-meeting-at-glenn-high-today/article_641db9b8-4c39-5d44-a4d0-18f7a19d5e7c.html

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

Northwest Boulevard will be closed between Reynolda Road and Hawthorne Road for more than three weeks starting TONIGHT (June 19) around 9pm thru July 11, weather permitting. Reason: Crews will be making improvements to the bus staging and student drop-off areas near Wiley Middle School. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/

Hurt in the line of duty. Two firefighters were injured as a result of that early morning fire at an old rope factory in downtown Mount Airy on Monday. One firefighter, from a volunteer fire department in Cana, Va., suffered a heart attack after leaving the scene and was transported to Forsyth Medical Center. A Mount Airy firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was taken to the Hospital in Mount Airy. *Eleven fire departments responded to the fire at the vacant factory on Renfro Street early Monday morning.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/

Sad news: Officials have recovered the body of that missing man (25-year-old Damien Mayes) who fell into the Yadkin River during a canoe outing.

http://myfox8.com/2018/06/18/body-of-canoeist-who-fell-in-yadkin-river-found/