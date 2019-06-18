Tuesday News, June 18, 2019  

Summer officially arrives this Friday (June 21) around lunchtime (11:54am)

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely…High 86

FLASH FLOOD WATCH for Forsyth and Guilford counties through suppertime

Overnight: A lightning strike is the likely cause of an early morning fire at Smith Grove United Methodist Church, north of Mocksville in Davie County. Best news: No injuries

https://www.wxii12.com/article/davie-county-church-burns-in-early-morning-fire/28078811

Truliant Federal Credit Union is suing BB&T and Suntrust over the proposed combined name of Truist, according to a lawsuit. Truliant says BB&T and Suntrust acted without license, consent or the permission of the company. Truliant is also asking for monetary and punitive damages. https://www.wxii12.com/article/truliant-federal-credit-union-sues-

City Council members have unanimously approved nearly $300,000 to build a new fire station in Winston-Salem. The new fire station will serve the Burke Mill Road corridor in the southwest part of the city. https://www.wxii12.com/article/city-fire-chief-wants-new-fire-station-to-fill-gap-in-coverage-area/28074600

The Pentagon is sending 1,000 U.S. troops to Middle East after oil tanker attacks

Last week, the Trump administration accused Tehran of being responsible for an explosion that set two oil tankers on fire off the coast of Iran.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/06/17/us-sending-1-000-troops-middle-east-after-oil-tanker-attack/1483739001/

Recovery Mode: A water-rescue team will search Winston Lake again today. A person fishing on Winston Lake reported Monday that another person went for a swim but never resurfaced. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/man-missing-after-going-into-winston-lake-authorities-say

Democrat Cal Cunningham has entered North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race – a seat currently held by Republican Tom Tillis. Cunningham was running for Lt Governor. At least two other Democrats are already running in the March 3, 2020 primary

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190617/lexington-native-cal-cunningham-enters-us-senate-race

*NEW: Frito-Lay is recalling its Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips because they may contain an undeclared milk allergen. CNN / USAToday

Additional RECALLS in the News…

*Flour Recall: For the second time in two weeks, flour is being recalled because of E. coli fears. Pillsbury Best 5-pound Bread Flour distributed in 10 states (including Virginia).

Last week, flour made by King Arthur Flour was recalled because of E. coli fears.

https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/17/health/pillsbury-flour-recall-trnd/index.html

*Voluntary RECALL from the makers of Ragú. The company is recalling specific flavors and sizes of its pasta sauce. Reason: May contain plastic fragments?

http://via.wghp.com/ERAqn

*RECALL: El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps are being recalled, because they may contain ‘small rocks’?

“Love is patient and kind.

Love never gives up, never loses faith,

Love is always hopeful,

Love endures through every circumstance.” 1 Corinthians 13:4,7