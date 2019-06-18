Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tuesday News, June 18, 2019  

Tuesday News, June 18, 2019  

Verne HillJun 18, 2019Comments Off on Tuesday News, June 18, 2019  

Like

Summer officially arrives this Friday (June 21) around lunchtime (11:54am)

 

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely…High 86

FLASH FLOOD WATCH for Forsyth and Guilford counties through suppertime

 

Overnight: A lightning strike is the likely cause of an early morning fire at Smith Grove United Methodist Church, north of Mocksville in Davie County. Best news: No injuries

https://www.wxii12.com/article/davie-county-church-burns-in-early-morning-fire/28078811

 

Truliant Federal Credit Union is suing BB&T and Suntrust over the proposed combined name of Truist, according to a lawsuit.  Truliant says BB&T and Suntrust acted without license, consent or the permission of the company.  Truliant is also asking for monetary and punitive damages.  https://www.wxii12.com/article/truliant-federal-credit-union-sues-

 

City Council members have unanimously approved nearly $300,000 to build a new fire station in Winston-Salem.  The new fire station will serve the Burke Mill Road corridor in the southwest part of the city.  https://www.wxii12.com/article/city-fire-chief-wants-new-fire-station-to-fill-gap-in-coverage-area/28074600

 

The Pentagon is sending 1,000 U.S. troops to Middle East after oil tanker attacks

Last week, the Trump administration accused Tehran of being responsible for an explosion that set two oil tankers on fire off the coast of Iran.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/06/17/us-sending-1-000-troops-middle-east-after-oil-tanker-attack/1483739001/

 

Recovery Mode: A water-rescue team will search Winston Lake again today.  A person fishing on Winston Lake reported Monday that another person went for a swim but never resurfaced. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/man-missing-after-going-into-winston-lake-authorities-say

 

Democrat Cal Cunningham has entered North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race – a seat currently held by Republican Tom Tillis. Cunningham was running for Lt Governor.  At least two other Democrats are already running in the March 3, 2020 primary

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190617/lexington-native-cal-cunningham-enters-us-senate-race

 

*NEW: Frito-Lay is recalling its Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips because they may contain an undeclared milk allergen.  CNN / USAToday

Additional RECALLS in the News…

*Flour Recall:  For the second time in two weeks, flour is being recalled because of E. coli fears. Pillsbury Best 5-pound Bread Flour distributed in 10 states (including Virginia).

Last week, flour made by King Arthur Flour was recalled because of E. coli fears.

https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/17/health/pillsbury-flour-recall-trnd/index.html

*Voluntary RECALL from the makers of Ragú. The company is recalling specific flavors and sizes of its pasta sauce. Reason: May contain plastic fragments?

http://via.wghp.com/ERAqn

*RECALL: El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps are being recalled, because they may contain ‘small rocks’?

 

“Love is patient and kind.

Love never gives up, never loses faith,

Love is always hopeful,

Love endures through every circumstance.”   1 Corinthians 13:4,7

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostAnniversaries Are as Important as the Wedding Day
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

5 Reasons Why You Should Celebrate Your Wedding Anniversary

Verne HillJun 18, 2019

Anniversaries Are as Important as the Wedding Day

Verne HillJun 18, 2019

Reynolds Wrap: Chief Grilling Officer need for August

Verne HillJun 17, 2019

Community Events

Jun
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jun
10
Mon
all-day Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Jun 10 – Aug 19 all-day
Sheets Memorial Christian School invite you to join them for the 2019-2020 School Year! Visit this Summer, Monday-Thursday (8:30-12:30) to pick up an information packet or call 336-249-4224 to schedule a school tour.
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 10 – Aug 2 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
11
Tue
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jun 11 @ 6:30 pm – Aug 6 @ 8:30 pm
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 Discounted price of $109 at https://www.fpu.com/109081 336.247.6463
Jun
12
Wed
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jun 12 – Aug 19 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes